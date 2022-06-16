Get 10 free images today. Use code PICK10FREE at checkout. Get started!

How to Design Head-Turning Greeting Cards
How to Design Head-Turning Greeting Cards
Design

How to Design Head-Turning Greeting Cards

By on

Sometimes, a traditional greeting card can’t communicate exactly what you want to say. What do you do when you want to congratulate someone, thank them, or recognize and celebrate a special occasion, but you can’t find the right fit?

The good news is, it’s easier than ever to come up with your own greeting card design.

In this post, we’ll explore different types of greeting cards, what they should contain, and how you can design your own greeting cards with our easy-to-use Create tool.

Photo of greeting cards in a store
Image via ValeStock.

Greeting Card Types and Examples

Whatever the reason you might have for sending a greeting card, it should stand out and resonate with the recipient.

Here are a few different types of greeting cards and details on what they can include.

Sympathy Cards

Sympathy card with lily flowers
Image by izzzy71.

After someone suffers a loss, it’s difficult to find the right words to say. Creating your own card can help you express exactly how you feel.

It’s critical to think through the language you choose and go with an option that shows you truly care for the recipient and want to be there for them.

Get Well Soon Cards

Pin greeting card with a heart-shaped bandage that says “get well soon”
Image by M.Stasy.

When you want to wish someone a speedy recovery, these cards are the name of the game. The message should focus on your desire for them to feel better, and you can use words and imagery to make them smile.

You could use a photo that means a lot to them or even show a bit of humor.

Valentine’s Day Cards

Valentine’s day card with heart confetti and balloons
Image by lerkot

This is the holiday of love, but writing and designing these cards can be tricky, depending on who you’re creating them for.

A Valentine’s Day card you give in a new relationship, for example, may be less detailed and romantic than the one you create when you’ve been in a relationship for a long time.

Thank You Cards

Thank you card with script font surrounded by flowers
Image by lemoonkate.

Showing gratitude is an important part of building and maintaining relationships. When you send a thank you card, it’s important to include specific details about what the person did for you, how they helped you, and why it matters.

What Are the Important Elements in a Greeting Card Design?

Six abstract geometric designs in multiple light colors
Image via SF Stock.

Now that you know about some of the most common greeting cards types, we’ll go through tips to design your own. Considering these different elements is what will help you create greeting cards that are unique and memorable.

Consider the Audience

Your design should align with the recipient’s likes and interests, and take into account how you want them to react to the card. This is key for your gesture to have meaning and make an impact.

Craft Your Message

Make it personal, sincere, and easy to understand. A lot of people feel like they need to be formal when writing greetings for cards but, in most cases, this isn’t necessary.

When writing a greeting for someone you know, use a friendly tone. Write as if you were speaking to them directly, using familiar language.

Stay Simple

You only have so much room on the inside of your greeting card. Keep your message short and get to the point quickly. That way, the person you send the card to doesn’t get distracted. This makes it easier for them to see and connect with your intentions.

Add Elements to Reflect on the Purpose of the Card

The next step in creating your greeting card design is to choose images and fonts that reflect the purpose of the card.

For example, a birthday card should have a festive and happy design. If you’re designing a holiday card, you should select an image that reminds people of that occasion.

A wedding anniversary greeting can be more romantic, with images of flowers or hearts.

Top-down view of hands making greeting card with colorful background
Image by Kate Aedon.

How to Create a Greeting Card in 4 Steps

Our easy-to-use greeting card maker gives you access to millions of stock photos, graphics, and hundreds of beautiful fonts to help you create a greeting card that’s perfect for your recipient.

Here’s how it works.

Step 1

Shutterstock Create editor with create new and template option

Click Create new > Templates

Step 2

Shutterstock Create editor of how to add template to canvas

Search “greeting card” in the Templates sidebar. Select your favorite template to preview it in the Editor.

Step 3

Shutterstock Create editor with greeting card text being edited

Customize further with graphics, effects, colors, and more. If you’re using a template, you can click on any element to make changes to it.

Step 4

Shutterstock Create editor with greeting card and download option open

Click Download on the top toolbar to export your masterpiece as a JPEG or PNG.

Prefer to start from scratch? In Shutterstock Create, go to File > Create New > Blank Canvas. Scroll through the sizing options and select Card (1500 x 2100 px). You can also type your own dimensions into the dimension boxes in the top-right corner of the blank canvas screen.

Don’t go with a standard greeting card that anyone could pull off the shelf. Use these tips and Shutterstock’s online image editing tool to create your own greeting card and make your recipient’s day.

Cover image via Huza Studio.

Design Shutterstock Create
Share this post

