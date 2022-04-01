Design a Facebook Cover to Promote Your Upcoming Event

Ryan is the founder and main graphic designer at Umlaut. Living in the United Kingdom, Ryan is a huge believer in the evidence-based approach to design, whereby every decision is tested, proven, and thoroughly researched, before being applied to a business problem.

If you intend to get serious about promoting your event, some casual word-of-mouth and the odd tweet isn’t going to cut it. A better method is to create a visual and immediate impact by harnessing the power of your Facebook Event Cover.

Sat at the top of your Facebook page, it’s hard to miss, and with recent updates to the Facebook platform, you’ve got even more space to play with.

Before the proverbial putting pen to paper, though, it’s important to consider the details of your design. Event promotion is about casting the net far and wide, so here’s our tips on how to do that.

4 Tips for Designing a Facebook Event Cover

1. Bring the Experience to the Reader

When promoting anything online, but especially events, it’s essential to demonstrate to the potential attendee what they can expect. They may not have attended a previous event, and could be a little nervous about coming along. Equally, they want to know whether this event is for them.

Engaging photography of a previous event is always a smart place to start. It instantly draws the reader in, and demonstrates clearly and effectively, what a thousand words could not.

Think about the major features of your event, and ensure that they’re visible in your design so that it’s immediately obvious what you’re offering and who the event is for.

2. Capture the Appropriate Tone and Mood

Another stunning Facebook event cover template from PicMonkey. Swap the image and text to make it your own.

Is your event of a corporate nature? Is it a festival? Will it be outdoors? Is it an intimate group of people who know each other, or a vast conference of would-be contacts?

Knowing exactly who your event caters to allows you to strike the correct mood and tone in your design. This allows you to attract exactly the people who would most benefit from the event you’re putting on.

If it’s a corporate event, you may wish to go for a more professional tone in both your imagery and copy. For festivals, nights out, or parties, it’ll want to be less fussy.

For maximum effect, consider who your perfect attendee is, and design a piece that speaks their language.

3. Keep It Short and Sweet

Customize this minimalist PicMonkey template to announce a sale of your own.

Less is always more. The Facebook Cover canvas is large, but remaining punchy and to the point will always convert better. Nobody wants to read chapter and verse only to discover in the last sentence that this isn’t the event for them.

Any calls to action should be immediately obvious, and any offers, features, or benefits of the event should be clearly visible.

Let the visuals do the heavy-lifting, and keep copy to the bare essentials.

4. Apply Consistent Brand Elements for Instant Recognition

This template from PicMonkey makes the most of trendy color blocking. Use it to show off your brand palette.

Always consider branding and deploy it effectively throughout your entire design. This means using the colors, typography, graphical elements, and visual style of your overall brand when creating your Facebook cover promo.

That said, events branding does have more room for maneuver than other brand situations. Many events companies brand each of their events as their own entity, to create a feeling, mood, or community around each event.

Even if you choose to go down this route, always remember to include your company logo, at the least, so that it’s obvious who’s running the event.

This can also help if you intend to cross-pollinate your design in other settings.

What to Include in a Facebook Event Cover

It may seem obvious, but don’t forget to include all the essential details that an attendee needs for your event. Your mileage may vary, but here’s a solid checklist to kick things off:

Event name

Date and time

Location

Contact details, or method of RSVPing

A way for attendees to share the event with friends or colleagues (QR codes are everywhere—include one in your design to make it super-simple for attendees to capture all the necessary details, or even have the event automatically added to their calendar!)

How to Create a Facebook Cover Promo Using PicMonkey

Making a design in minutes has never been simpler with the easy-to-use, but extensive feature set available in PicMonkey. No matter what your event is, PicMonkey has got you covered when creating your Facebook Cover promo.

Step 1: Start with a Template or Blank Canvas

If you’re new to design tools, you may wish to start with a template (go to Create new > Template and search “Facebook Event Cover“). Even if you don’t use a template as the basis for your design, there are some great examples offered to get those creative juices flowing!

More experienced designers might start with a blank canvas (Create new > Blank canvas). PicMonkey offers a comprehensive set of tools that you’ll almost certainly be familiar with.

Whether you start with a blank canvas or a template, don’t fret about the correct dimensions for your Facebook Cover promo—PicMonkey has all the sizes for common design assets across multiple social media platforms, and more.

Just choose “Facebook Event Cover” to get started.

Step 2: Incorporate Key Visuals

Start with the visuals. Imagery is almost certainly the key draw for your promotional design, with all other elements in support.

If you have brand visuals that match the tone and mood of your event, you may want to upload those. Or, search the Shutterstock catalog for plenty of options.

Adjust the placement of your image on the banner.

Step 3: Choose a Color Palette That Brands Your Design

Next, think about colors. Picking your visual first will provide you with a color palette that you can work with, because you can simply color-pick the key colors from your image for a base palette.

Don’t forget your branding either! You should always stay consistent with your brand guidelines, so have them handy when making your choices.

That said, don’t be afraid to pick a visual that doesn’t immediately fall into line with your brand color palette. PicMonkey has extensive retouching and color-editing tools for perfecting your images so that they feel just right.

Step 4: Use PicMonkey’s Extensive Effects

In this design, I start with a base color to get things started. This will likely change as the design evolves. (In general, don’t be afraid to switch things up as you build your design.)

Take a look at the Effects and Textures panels on the left-hand menu for some cool editing choices. Here, we use the Color Gradients effects to create a subtle gradient that works with our brand palette and sets off the visual of the piece.

Our design is for a festival, so we went with warm, inviting colors to elevate the piece.

PicMonkey allows you to easily experiment. Have fun!

We took a second image, one of the grounds of the festival, and used the Edit tool to isolate the lights from this image and bring them into the overall design. This allows us to develop the piece to add more context and engagement.

Step 5: Incorporate Key Information

With the visuals set, now it’s time to address the copy. For our piece, we use hierarchy to draw attention to the name of the event—Flashback Fest. Our brand typeface is modern and youthful, which complements the overall mood of the event promo.

We added visual interest by rotating the location and date of the text, which also makes better use of the vertical space on offer.

Finally, we added a QR code to keep the copy to an absolute minimum. Scanning the QR code adds a contact to your address book containing the name, dates, location, URL, and map of how to get to the event.

Notice that this image looks different than the one above. That’s because we kept tweaking our design—and you should too.

Adding additional images and text is super-simple in PicMonkey. Simply choose Text or Photos & Videos from the left-hand menu to select fonts, resize text, and upload your images.

Step 6: Download Your Final Design

Once you’re happy with your design, just click Download in the top-right and select the format you’d like to use.

Now download and share. Voila!

For designs that include both images and copy, it’s usually best to opt for PNG, as this will deliver a crisper image for use as your Facebook Cover promo.

To share directly to Facebook, just hit the Share button, again in the top-right.

And, that’s a wrap!

Cover image via Olga Strel.