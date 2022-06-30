How to Make an Effective Flyer Design

Five centuries later, flyers are still in high demand. Why? Because they know how to keep things simple. They work on any channel. They fit into any budget. And, they appeal to every generation. Throw in the fact they’re just as easy to customize for a targeted audience, and it starts to make sense how they’ve lasted so long.

However, when it comes to flyers, we keep letting the same problem fly too long. It takes days or weeks to make one from scratch. So, if you try to make one without the right tools and expertise, you’ll end up losing time that you could have spent with people you enjoy being around.

What’s the solution?

Simple: An effective flyer design that saves yourself time and looks professional. When you start with a business flyer template that supports your objectives, you’ll finish your flyer faster and deliver better results.

In this blog post, we’ll cover:

How businesses use flyers

What makes flyers impactful

How to make effective flyer design templates

5 effective flyer design examples

Let’s get to work.

How Businesses Use Flyers

Design by MI Zohurul.

Of course, businesses turn to flyers because they tap into their growth potential. Here are four common ways that businesses use them:

1. Direct Mail

Think direct mail is a relic of pre-digital days? Consider this: Direct mail gets more responses from consumers than any other form of print or digital marketing.

If you’re looking for a way to build new relationships with invitees, prospects, or colleagues, send them a flyer that’s relevant and personable.

2. Door-to-Door Marketing

Whether or not you believe door-to-door marketing is the greatest thing since sliced bread, it’s still alive and well.

Since the average door-to-door marketer generates one lead for every fifty knocks, it’s important for them to do everything they can to lift their sales performance.

That starts with carrying flyers that build credibility with residents from the moment they answer their door or return home.

3. Handouts

Just as with door-to-door marketing, flyers can double as handouts when you need to establish credibility with your target audiences.

With 82% of consumers trusting print advertisements the most when they decide whether or not to buy something, you can’t go wrong with this approach.

4. Conferences

What’s the biggest reason business leaders host and attend conferences? (Hint: It may or may not have anything to do with their professional network.)

Businesses need to forge and manage relationships that ensure their organizations and their respective industries perform at their best. This includes generating leads and prospects for sales and partnership opportunities.

What Makes Flyers Impactful?

Design by Pradeep Shesh.

Look—there isn’t one perfect formula that every good flyer follows. But, there are three things the best ones usually have that make them so effective:

1. A Clear Message

While some of us thrive off chaos, the truth is that a confusing message on your flyer is a roadblock for your audience. It prevents viewers from grasping your talking points well enough that they can move to the next stage in your customer journey.

When a business shares their contact info on their flyer, they operate with more transparency and appear more sincere.

Plus, by using your contact info as a bonus path for your audience members to further engage with you, you boost the odds of fostering a relationship with them.

3. Visuals with Sales Savvy

A visual with sales savvy leans on color psychology and seeks to trigger a specific action. Colors like red, blue, green, and purple are proven to lift sales.

However, what matters more is that you choose a set of colors that symbolize the feelings you want to inspire in your audience. For instance, red captures a sense of urgency that sparks last-minute conversions.

Your visual should include a call-to-action (CTA) message that runs under 25 characters.

How to Make Your Effective Flyer Design with Template

Remember: Flyer templates are a major time saver! With Create, you can customize your own:

1. On the Create homepage, click Create new > Templates.

2. Enter “Business flyer” in the search box. Choose your favorite.

3. Swap out images, graphics, text, and effects.

4. Click Download on the top toolbar and export as a JPG or PNG.

5 Effective Flyer Design Examples

Once you know how to make a flyer design that means business, go ahead and explore these five effective flyer design examples for some DIY inspiration:

1. Beachfront Paradise

Make this template your own with Create.

How does this beachfront real estate flyer template make deal-making a breeze? Not only does it take a page out of the postcard playbook and promote this listing like a getaway destination, but it also draws a relationship between the background and the images that ensures a clear design.

2. Summertime Sales

Make this template your own with Create.

Believe it or not, looking at plants in visuals can lower stress and boost your mood. And, since shoppers are more likely to buy something when they feel positive, this sale flyer template unearths another level of genius.

3. Race to Glory

Make this template your own with Create.

It’s official: You won’t have to walk a mile in the shoes of this runner to make this flyer template your own. On top of a dose of monochromatic blues, the bold fonts contrast the mountain views that do the heavy lifting.

4. Build the Future

Make this template your own with Create.

Plenty of corporate collateral features a traditional, solid background. Meanwhile, the burgundy numbers form a surprising power duo with their gold outlines.

With the drop shadow in this font, they offer a tasteful twist to this business flyer template without complicating its overall design.

5. Sugary Shopping Rush

Make this template your own with Create.

Instead of letting store sales plummet during slow summer months, this flyer template bolsters your promotion with eye candy and spikes your store traffic.

It will only be a matter of time before one sugary shopping rush immediately follows another.

Cover image via luladmitrieva and Bibadash.