Stuck in a creative rut, or unsure of what to work on next? Here are eight prompts and challenges for when you need some project inspiration.

We’ve all been there. Every creative goes through ebbs and flows of inspiration and motivation. Combined with working remotely, creative blocks can easily interrupt one’s workflow.

Whether you’re hitting a creative rut or you’re searching for new projects to spend time on, there are many ways to get inspired and flex those creative muscles. From typography to logo design, finding prompts and project generators is a fantastic method to get over that slump.

1. 36 Days of Type

This yearly challenge enjoyed by creatives of all disciplines encourages them to recreate each letter of the alphabet and each number in their own distinct style. The 36 Days of Type challenge yields extraordinary results; artists reimagine these letterforms in amazing ways, getting inspiration from current trends or famous art movements and styles.

The number 0 can be interpreted in many unique ways. Image via 36 Days of Type’s Instagram.

This project invites each designer to share their creations via Instagram and tag them under the specified hashtag. While this year’s challenge is coming to a close, designers can always derive inspiration from previous submissions and even take on the project themselves.

Better yet, you can promote these creations on your account or portfolio site to show that you can reimagine a simple shape or letterform in your own distinct styles. Taking on personal projects in your free time is a great way to boost your portfolio and get recognized.

2. WTF Should I Letter?

Lettering is a popular discipline in the design world. Creatives are hand lettering phrases, quotes, and letterforms in an eccentric quirky ways that stand out among others. Exaggerated shadows, distorted letterforms, and hand-drawn illustrations appear throughout hand lettering projects online.

Cheeky quotes and artful lettering is sure to get your work noticed. Image via WTF Should I Letter.

The site WTF Should I Letter?, created by hand lettering artist Lauren Hom, is a phrase generator aimed at producing cheeky phrases for artists to use in their next project. When designers reach that creative block and can’t think of a fun phrase to use, this site generator is an amusing way to get inspiration for future projects.

3. Dribbble Weekly Warmups

Dribbble, a site where designers display their work and provide feedback, is a great resource for design inspiration. The site also provides a section for Weekly Warmups, where Dribbble posts design prompts to encourage creatives to conjure up one-of-a-kind designs.

Weekly warmups are a great way to exercise your creative muscle. Image via Dribbble.

Underneath the weekly prompt, you’ll see how other designers have tackled their interpretation of the warmup. Many of these prompts involve mock logos, brands, products, and print materials.

4. Behance Software Challenges

For designers who are looking to build upon their Illustrator, Photoshop, and XD knowledge, Behance is offering daily creative challenges. When you join, you’ll be directed to a Discord app for those who have signed up. Each challenge enables you to learn about the software and experiment with its tools and effects. You can also interact with others to gather or give feedback and learn how to navigate the programs.

Make the most out of your Adobe Creative Cloud membership with these handy challenges. Image via Behance.

While Behance offers these challenges in select time frames, you can easily access previous challenges and learn from the attached videos.

5. Daily Logo Challenge

Designers don’t master logo design overnight. It takes time to successfully create logos for brands or personal projects. Engaging in the Daily Logo Challenge is a great way to find daily logo prompts and improve your graphic design skills. Get started by entering your email address and you’ll find daily prompts and tips to help guide you through the challenge.

Master the art of logo design with this daily challenge. Image via Daily Logo Challenge.

6. ToonMe Challenge

The ToonMe challenge has taken social media by storm. This challenge consists of an image that is half portrait photograph and half illustration. Artists and designers create the illustrative portion of the portrait in a cartoon style, which results in visually amazing projects.

The ToonMe Challenge is the perfect illustration project. Image via Instagram.

Started by character designer René Córdova, this challenge brought together all creatives and inspired them to draw out their own versions of the challenge. Artists use markers, paints, digital software, and other methods to create their interpretations of the ToonMe challenge. This is the perfect challenge if you’re looking for a project that’s out of your normal comfort zone.

7. Sharpen Design

Sharpen Design’s site is something every designer needs in their toolkit. The site provides mock briefs through a random generator. You can choose the briefs based on categories, from branding to marketing to UX. Simply click on the New Challenge button to generate your next brief. Each mock brief is short and sweet without any unnecessary details and fluff.

Random prompts allow designers to creative innovative projects. Image via Sharpen Design.

8. Daily UI

For those who work with user experience or user interactive design, there are many ways to improve your projects. Daily UI provides daily design challenges that encourage you to create 100 user interface elements for digital platforms. You can use this challenge to expand your UI skills and provide inspiration for future projects.

Daily design challenges can act as inspiration for your next project. Image via Daily UI.

Simply enter in your email address to get started with the challenge. DailyUi will email you a prompt each day to break that creative block.

Cover image via jossnat.

