The Rebirth of Cyberpunk in Design

Dystopian backdrops. Neon lights. Hyper-futuristic cityscapes. Explore the roots and resurgence of an admittedly unsettling movement.

Cyberpunk, a sub-genre of science fiction, refers to a futuristic, urban society dominated by advanced technology. Described as “high-tech, low-life,” it’s a commentary on the socio-economic impact of tech, reflecting the decline of society and culture against a backdrop of ever-evolving progress.

The movement took off in the 1980s thanks to novels such as William Gibson’s Neuromancer and films such as Blade Runner, followed by the introduction of Japanese cyberpunk made popular by the debut of the manga-turned-anime film Akira.

Unlike many cultural fads, the popularity of cyberpunk remained, reaching a fever pitch in 1999, when The Matrix made its debut on the big screen.

Cut to today: The fourth Matrix movie is screening in theaters after a December 2021 release. One of the buzziest video games of the decade is called Cyberpunk 2077. And, here at Shutterstock, we’ve named cyberpunk one of our biggest design trends of the year.

Cyberpunk is back.

As some of the fears and predictions of cyberpunk have come to life, the genre has arguably become more relevant than ever. Despite seeing exponential progress in science and technology, we live in an anxiety-ridden society at the mercy of corporate domination, and we’re subjected to worldwide political unrest, rampant pollution, widespread crime, and social and economic inequality.

Because cyberpunk is so firmly associated with an aesthetic—neon lights, dystopian backdrops, futuristic cityscapes—the resurgence of the genre has informed contemporary design in big ways.

Let’s take a closer look at how today’s designers are tapping into the cyberpunk trend.

The resurgence of cyberpunk in popular culture has ushered in a major cyberpunk renaissance in design. Image via Kiselev Andrey Valerevich.

Emerging Technologies

Many of the futuristic technological advancements predicted by cyberpunk in the 1980s have already been realized: social media, artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality, augmented reality, the looming metaverse.

As these technologies become increasingly prominent in our lives, they’ll also become more prominent in modern cyberpunk designs.

Advancing technologies represent our dependency on machines. Images via nuclear_lily and KDdesignphoto.

Pandemic Parallels

The abandoned city streets often used to depict the unsettling world of cyberpunk are also reminiscent of the desolate streets of our cities during the height of the pandemic. Contemporary designers have drawn parallels between the two, nodding to the pandemic by incorporating “Stay Home” messaging in their designs.

Other designs juxtapose familiar cityscapes with futuristic structures, perhaps demonstrating how the cyberpunk world isn’t far off from the reality we live in today.

The parallels between cyberpunk and the real world are increasingly apparent in contemporary design. Images via WWWoronin and Tithi Luadthong.

Glitch Effects

The ominous visual glitch is a popular design effect—and perhaps a nod to the real-life glitches people are experiencing in their daily lives (supply-chain issues, anyone?).

Are we living in a massive simulated reality like the Matrix? Maybe not, but visual glitches add an unsettling futuristic feel to designs, and bright neon colors provide a dark underground feel to cyberpunk design.

Digitally-Enhanced Typography

Digitally enhanced typography doesn’t comply with tradition, as evidenced in the many examples of contemporary graphic design paying homage to cyberpunk. They’re grainy, textured, distorted, rugged, jagged, and shouldn’t be easy on the eye. Yet, their edgy and bold appearance is what gives cyberpunk typography its appeal.

Pop culture also informs the look and feel of cyberpunk typography. For example, the font style created by the aforementioned Cyberpunk 2077 has inspired a new wave of cyberpunk lettering.

The cyberpunk concept has informed typography styles. Images via Number 86 and ​​Mykhailo Matviichuk.

3D Elements

3D elements have always added a futuristic component to design, pushing the imagination beyond what was previously possible.

It should come as no surprise, then, that 3D elements have been embraced in cyberpunk designs to represent the futuristic sub-genre.

3D elements in design symbolizes advanced new technologies and emerging ones. Images via Roman3dArt, breakermaximus, Bro Crock, and WWWoronin.

Final Thoughts

We might not live in a world where robots roam free and cars soar the skies (yet), but we do seem to be living in cyberpunkian times—algorithms dictate what we see, twenty-four-hour surveillance follows our every move, and our Earth is facing a climate crisis like no other.

It would appear that we’re experiencing the powerlessness of cyberpunk—perhaps because the conditions that inspired cyberpunk in the first place remain unchanged.

In any case, cyberpunk feels more relevant than ever. With any hope, its resurgence will allow designers to challenge the status quo and inspire change.

