Download 10 FREE Images now with a risk-free trial. Start your free trial!

Log In Sign Up
Blog Home Design The Rebirth of Cyberpunk in Design
The Rebirth of Cyberpunk in Design
Design

The Rebirth of Cyberpunk in Design

By on

Dystopian backdrops. Neon lights. Hyper-futuristic cityscapes. Explore the roots and resurgence of an admittedly unsettling movement.

Cyberpunk, a sub-genre of science fiction, refers to a futuristic, urban society dominated by advanced technology. Described as “high-tech, low-life,” it’s a commentary on the socio-economic impact of tech, reflecting the decline of society and culture against a backdrop of ever-evolving progress. 

The movement took off in the 1980s thanks to novels such as William Gibson’s Neuromancer and films such as Blade Runner, followed by the introduction of Japanese cyberpunk made popular by the debut of the manga-turned-anime film Akira.

Unlike many cultural fads, the popularity of cyberpunk remained, reaching a fever pitch in 1999, when The Matrix made its debut on the big screen.

Cut to today: The fourth Matrix movie is screening in theaters after a December 2021 release. One of the buzziest video games of the decade is called Cyberpunk 2077. And, here at Shutterstock, we’ve named cyberpunk one of our biggest design trends of the year.

Cyberpunk is back.

As some of the fears and predictions of cyberpunk have come to life, the genre has arguably become more relevant than ever. Despite seeing exponential progress in science and technology, we live in an anxiety-ridden society at the mercy of corporate domination, and we’re subjected to worldwide political unrest, rampant pollution, widespread crime, and social and economic inequality.

Because cyberpunk is so firmly associated with an aesthetic—neon lights, dystopian backdrops, futuristic cityscapes—the resurgence of the genre has informed contemporary design in big ways.

Let’s take a closer look at how today’s designers are tapping into the cyberpunk trend.

Close-up portrait of a beautiful cyberpunk girl standing against the backdrop of the night city of the future
The resurgence of cyberpunk in popular culture has ushered in a major cyberpunk renaissance in design. Image via Kiselev Andrey Valerevich.

Emerging Technologies 

Many of the futuristic technological advancements predicted by cyberpunk in the 1980s have already been realized: social media, artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality, augmented reality, the looming metaverse.

As these technologies become increasingly prominent in our lives, they’ll also become more prominent in modern cyberpunk designs.

Advancing technologies represent our dependency on machines. Images via nuclear_lily and KDdesignphoto.

Pandemic Parallels

The abandoned city streets often used to depict the unsettling world of cyberpunk are also reminiscent of the desolate streets of our cities during the height of the pandemic. Contemporary designers have drawn parallels between the two, nodding to the pandemic by incorporating “Stay Home” messaging in their designs.

Other designs juxtapose familiar cityscapes with futuristic structures, perhaps demonstrating how the cyberpunk world isn’t far off from the reality we live in today. 

Empty street with blue, green, and purple neon lights focused on a store front with hanging fish
Man standing on a balcony looking at futuristic city with colorful lights
Old building accentuated by neon lights
Colorful neon night in a futuristic city
Huge neon billboards with text "Stay home!" in neon

The parallels between cyberpunk and the real world are increasingly apparent in contemporary design. Images via WWWoronin and Tithi Luadthong

Glitch Effects 

The ominous visual glitch is a popular design effect—and perhaps a nod to the real-life glitches people are experiencing in their daily lives (supply-chain issues, anyone?).

Are we living in a massive simulated reality like the Matrix? Maybe not, but visual glitches add an unsettling futuristic feel to designs, and bright neon colors provide a dark underground feel to cyberpunk design. 

An image of a bearded bald man glitch
Retrowave glitch rhombus with blue and pink neon with smoke and particles on laser grid space background
Portrait of young asian teenage girl wearing mask in purple neon light
Monochrome background with interlaced digital glitch and distortion effects
Visual glitches in design bring an unsettling feeling to cyberpunk design. Images via Sahara Prince, Askhat Gilyakhov, Sata Production, and Iva1.

Digitally-Enhanced Typography 

Digitally enhanced typography doesn’t comply with tradition, as evidenced in the many examples of contemporary graphic design paying homage to cyberpunk. They’re grainy, textured, distorted, rugged, jagged, and shouldn’t be easy on the eye. Yet, their edgy and bold appearance is what gives cyberpunk typography its appeal.

Pop culture also informs the look and feel of cyberpunk typography. For example, the font style created by the aforementioned Cyberpunk 2077 has inspired a new wave of cyberpunk lettering.  

White cyberpunk font on a purple background with a glitch effect
Cyberpunk font in bright yellow on black background
The cyberpunk concept has informed typography styles. Images via Number 86 and ​​Mykhailo Matviichuk

3D Elements 

3D elements have always added a futuristic component to design, pushing the imagination beyond what was previously possible.

It should come as no surprise, then, that 3D elements have been embraced in cyberpunk designs to represent the futuristic sub-genre.

3D illustration of a cyborg female sitting on her haunches on the edge of a concrete roof of a tall building looking down
Statue head split in half horizontally with glowing neon balls floating out from within
Illustration of a sci-fi cyberpunk woman's face in a futuristic robot helmet and glasses on a pink background
Empty street at night with neon lights reflecting in the water

3D elements in design symbolizes advanced new technologies and emerging ones. Images via Roman3dArt, breakermaximus, Bro Crock, and WWWoronin.

Final Thoughts 

We might not live in a world where robots roam free and cars soar the skies (yet), but we do seem to be living in cyberpunkian times—algorithms dictate what we see, twenty-four-hour surveillance follows our every move, and our Earth is facing a climate crisis like no other.

It would appear that we’re experiencing the powerlessness of cyberpunk—perhaps because the conditions that inspired cyberpunk in the first place remain unchanged.

In any case, cyberpunk feels more relevant than ever. With any hope, its resurgence will allow designers to challenge the status quo and inspire change. 

Cover image via Sata Production.

Design
Share this post

Related Posts

Design

How to Create Hope Through Design

Here, you’ll find hopeful design that looks forward with confidence. These examples remind us that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. 

Game Aesthetics Have Taken the Design World by Storm
Design

Game Aesthetics Have Taken the Design World by Storm

Hacker culture, dystopian landscapes, and Squid Game-inspired surrealism are having a huge impact on creativity.

The Most Anticipated Graphic Design Trends for 2022
Design

The Most Anticipated Graphic Design Trends for 2022

The pandemic has contributed to massive shifts in how consumers are responding to graphic design. Here are our predictions for the year ahead.

Video Tutorial: How I Shot My First Plant Time-Lapse
Learn Photography

Video Tutorial: How I Shot My First Plant Time-Lapse

Grow your time-lapse photography skills with this detailed tutorial on how to visualize a plant’s growth cycle. Let’s get started!

© 2013-2022 Shutterstock Inc. All rights reserved.

TOP