Create a Cyberpunk-Themed Ad Campaign with AI
Marketing

Create a Cyberpunk-Themed Ad Campaign with AI

By on

Neon lights, lasers, and lines of code. Here’s how brands can harness the cyberpunk trend through photography. 

Cyberpunk is not dead. In fact, this digital world full of flashy colors and glitchy graphics is so big that Shutterstock has named it one of the top Creative Trends of 2022

Known as a combination of “lowlife and high tech,” cyberpunk has been capturing our imaginations since New Wave sci-fi novels of the 1960s.

Given the current state of the world, it’s arguably more relevant than ever.  

Images via insta_photos and KDdesignphoto.

Artificial intelligence features heavily in cyberpunk fiction, which is appropriate for this piece, given that our very own Shutterstock.AI has been studying 2022’s cyberpunk trends to see which creative elements of this style and subculture make photos more clickable for marketers. 

Let’s dig into the enigmatic and exciting world of the cyberpunk, with AI as our guide. We’ll get to see which creative image elements drive performance and what makes this subculture so clickable. 

Choose the Clickable Colors of Cyberpunk  

When one thinks of cyberpunk color palettes, bright hues and deep contrasts probably come to mind. So many of these books, comics, and movies have been futuristic fantasies, and are emblematic of the bright colors the genre is known for.

When looking at which colors are clickable today, we see several shades that could fit within cyberpunk palettes. 

As predicted by Shutterstock.AI, several shades of green top today’s most-clickable colors list. Bright shades of green—similar to the iconic digital rain in The Matrix—make up several of today’s top-performing colors.

Specifically, #80FF80 (a.k.a. neon green) is today’s second-most clickable color. Other high-performing greens include #40C040, #00FF40, and #00FF80.

Computer screen with code and 3D glitched human head
Digital green numbers and letters as code rain on a black background
African american cyberpunk portrait, wearing retro sunglasses and leather jacket, isolated on neon green background
Smile icon representing a funny green happy smiling face, but with a heavy digital distortion glitch effect
Green neon triangle in a deep forest
3D illustration of dark green male figure with computer circuit board covering his head
Portrait of cyborg girl with long black hair and metal grunge wires on her neck

Going green is big in the cyberpunk world—and in 2022, in general. Images via local_doctor, Semmick Photo, Damir Khabirov, Grenar, WWWoronin, GrandeDuc, and Roman3dArt.

Retro TV volume control bar in neon green
Image via Choo Studio.

Beyond green, several shades of violet and blue make the most-clickable list. Velvet violet is today’s third-most-engaging color. Meanwhile, the soft shade of periwinkle and shocking electric purple also make the trending color shortlist.

In terms of blue, we see shades of cyan, Kentucky blue, and turquoise all ranking within today’s top fifty most-clickable colors.  

Blue lighting on young Asian woman in sunglasses posing near mirror and neon lighting
Glitch duotone effect of a young woman's head
Glitch effect of the words "Black Friday" on dark background
Abstract futuristic background in Vaporwave and Synthwave with 80s-90s neon aesthetics
3D illustration of science fiction futuristic robot character with glowing bokeh background
3D illustration of science fiction scene showing surreal astronaut in neon lit swampy forest
Wall of an old building with gates and blue purple neon lights on a street

2022 brings us the bright and bold world of the cyberpunk. Images via LightField Studios, Master1305, Vector Tradition, local_doctor, GrandeDuc 2, and WWWoronin.

When combining these colors, and any accent shades between them, we see palettes similar to many sci-fi and cyberpunk classics—ranging from Tron to the 1995 Ghost in the Shell.

Abstract blue, purple, and pink background with interlaced digital Distorted Motion glitch effects
Image via ganjalex.

Go with Cityscapes

AI tells us that outdoor settings are big in 2022. When looking at outdoor photos and graphics through a cyberpunk lens, we can see that city-based settings are quite clickable.

For example, one big trend we see today is neon—neon lights have increased 207% in clickability since this time last year—and the neon trend goes hand-in-hand with skyscrapers, as their click-through rates (CTRs) has risen 513% since 2020.

Fractals have also gone up 230% in clickability since last year. 

Cyberpunk human figure sitting in lotus position on urban futuristic background with hanging wires and the word "Zen" in purple neon letters
Purple neon isometric city
View of futuristic night street with neon signs and cars

Cyberpunk cities often blend all three of these image elements. Images via archy13, wacomka, and valeriy eydlin.

Data tells us that you can even give the weather a cyberpunk spin. Rain, which is a common trope of the cyberpunk genre, is trending up with a CTR that’s risen 58% over the last year.

Steam and sunsets have also risen 39% and 18% in clickability, respectively, over this last year.

Bearded man smoking in the neon light of the night
Glitch laser neon circles and rain lines on grunge sky background
Young woman in leather coat with a neon fog background
Beautiful woman with flowing hair in futuristic dress wearing a VR headset
Portrait of a cyberpunk warrior wearing a mask with wires on his head standing under the rain in neon light
Beautiful cyber girl in hi-tech clothes with neon fog in the background
Beautiful woman looks at the camera while wearing a raincoat with neons reflecting off her visage

A side of steam (or rain) often accompanies cyberpunk scenes. Images via annaliberty111, saicle, Golubovy, KDdesignphoto. Also featuring Kiselev Andrey Valerevich x2, and Beauty Hero.

Embrace Technology

From manga to movies, technology is a cornerstone of any cyberpunk work of fiction. So, what tech is driving up click-through rates for photos? 

Data tells us that a few devices are reigning supreme right now. Tablets, for example, have seen their CTR rise 28% over the course of the last year.

Other devices we use daily are trending up, too. Perhaps this is due to our remote work lifestyles, but AI has observed the clickability of webcams rise 500% over the last year. 

Woman playing futuristic game with headphones
Cyberpunk woman holding her cellphone
Closeup of a gamer with headset
Cyperpunk man in hoodie holding a futuristic video camera
Female reflected in blue neon lights using mobile phone
Face recognition and personal identification technologies in street surveillance cameras

Don’t these devices look familiar? Our everyday lives are already somewhat cyberpunk. Images via Gorodenkoff, Maksym Veber, CameraCraft, Standret, Dulin, and Trismegist san.

Wires have even gone up in clickability. While our devices may use them less and less (despite Gen Z’s affinity for wired headphones), AI has observed the clickability of wires go up 35% since the beginning of the pandemic.

Wide-angle portrait of a young man setting up computer network in server room with cables and wires
Young punk-style woman wearing headphones with wires dangling in an urban setting

Gen Z and AI agree. Wires are in! Images via SeventyFour and Eugenio Marongiu.

Highlight Cyberpunk Style

When it comes to style, some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters have certainly impacted fashion. Recently, movies like Dune have influenced what’s trendy to wear.

In today’s marketing and advertising data, we can see futuristic, sci-fi, and cyberpunk trends represented. 

Masks have seen their CTR rise 306% since this time last year. This could be due to the return of masks in response to the omicron variant, but masks could also represent costumes we see in dystopian thrillers like Squid Game

Closeup of a woman's profile wearing cyberpunk makeup and white wig
Guard from Squid Game wearing red hoodie and black mask on black background
Side view of mixed race cyberpunk player in futuristic glasses holding gun near neon lighting
Profile view of cyberpunk woman with mohawk hairstyle and spiked skeleton mask
Man in black hoodie wearing a cyberpunk mask points a futuristic gun at the camera
A girl in a gas mask in a post-apocalyptic style setting with neon lighting

Cyberpunk or not, masks can be fashionable and functional. Images via Rovsky, Paul.vsky, LightField Studios, lady_in_red13, Gonzalo R.J, and alexkoral.

Beyond costumes, fantastical and futuristic vehicles are trending up. Sports cars, such as the iconic cars of Blade Runner 2049, have seen their CTR rise 48% over the last year.

AI also tells us that the ultimate space-age modes of transportation are trending, too. Spaceships have risen 43% in clickability since last year, and the CTR of rockets has risen 212%.

Futuristic man pointing a gun while riding a cyberpunk motorcycle
View of a sci-fi cockpit
Red astronaut standing near futuristic vehicle on Mars
Data says it’s time to hop in, buckle up, and embrace cyberpunk trends! Images via LightField Studios, Roman3dArt, and Tithi Luadthong.

Cover image via Anton Vierietin.

Business Design Design Trends Marketing
