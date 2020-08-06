Share this: Facebook

As part of the new features launch for PowerDirector, CyberLink integrated Shutterstock API to expand users creativity with high-quality stock content

Effective videos can help businesses and content creators drive engagement and build audience loyalty. But creating captivating videos can be complicated and time consuming for video editors and non-designers alike.

CyberLink’s PowerDirector solves this problem by giving users the ability to create professional videos quickly with easy-to-use tools that don’t require a learning curve. The Shutterstock API integration further support’s CyberLink’s mission to simplify video creation by providing users with high-quality images, videos, and music tracks at their fingertips.

You can learn more about the integration and how to get started below.

Ready-to-use visuals

Image by Denis Belitsky

Through the integration, CyberLink offers hundreds of thousands of images and video clips that can be used immediately to create videos in PowerDirector.

With a large and diverse library of high-quality images and video clips, users can quickly find and insert the perfect stock visuals for their project without having to create original content from scratch. These visuals can be mixed in with existing assets you have on hand. Or you can create new projects from scratch using only stock assets.

A major barrier for video creation is a lack of dynamic visuals since production can be costly and time-consuming. But with Shutterstock visuals readily available, CyberLink eliminates this barrier while preserving your full creative freedom.

High-quality music tracks

Image by insta_photos

One of the most crucial elements of a video is its music track. After all, music sets the scene for videos and can make a difference in how its contents are perceived. For instance, the same video set against an energetic track versus a track with a slow tempo can take on distinctly different tones.

To help video editors create engaging videos with strong music tracks, PowerDirector provides in-platform access to Shutterstock’s extensive music library.

Beyond expanding music options for users, the integration ensures that users are accessing quality tracks that underwent rigorous reviews for technical execution and copyright clearance. This speeds up the editing process by eliminating the need to sift through poor quality tracks to find the perfect one for each project.

Fast in-platform search and licensing

Image by Zamurovic Photography

Shutterstock’s best-in-class search allows users to pinpoint the right image, video, or music with speed and accuracy. With a fast and simple keyword search, CyberLink users can surface the right creative content without stalling their editing workflow.

As soon as you find the perfect asset for your project, you can import it directly into your video. Plus, with Shutterstock’s content review process in place, you don’t have to worry about licensing clearances for commercial use.

How to access

Image by Kan bokeh

To get started, you can click on the Media Import button on the upper left hand side and select “Download from Shutterstock”. From here you can get started by clicking on either the video, photo, or music tab to browse stock assets for your project.

Once you find the right asset, click on the “Download button” and the selected asset will be imported into your project. From there, you can now drag and drop it anywhere on your project’s storyboard. You can see the full product demo and get started here.

PowerDirector’s industry leading editing platform combines powerful tools and effects with an intuitive interface that is accessible to both beginners and professionals alike. With the addition of professionally designed templates and Shutterstock’s extensive stock library, users can produce pro-grade videos right out of the box without even needing to pick up a camera.

Featured image by nnattalli