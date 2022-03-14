Make the Right Impression with Custom Personal Letterheads

Andrea Hattox is a Texas-based writer, graphic designer, and lifelong traveler who has lived in a half dozen countries over the years and now runs a web agency with her husband. Outside of the home office, she's a hand embroidery artist and yoga enthusiast. Her favorite spot in the world is at her grandmother’s table in Tokyo.

Once upon a time, the word “letterhead” called to mind stodgy executive memos and soulless corporate branding—not any more! In our age of peak personal branding and easier-than-ever DIY design, letterhead has made the leap from professional to personal.

Don’t miss out on a trend that’s here to stay. Find out how to design a personal letterhead that builds your brand and makes your correspondence unmistakably yours.

What Is a Personal Letterhead?

A unique personal letterhead makes any message feel fancy. Make it your own in PicMonkey.

Like any standard business letterhead, a personal letterhead is simply a combination of text and design elements placed at the top of a letter with the purpose of identifying the sender. The term “letterhead” can also encompass the broader background design of stationery, such as a decorative footer or margin details.

The great thing about having a personal letterhead?

It can stay 100% personal forever . . . or it can become a ready-made business asset. If you ever decide to turn solopreneur or influencer, you’ll already have your brand foundation.

With just a few tweaks, your personal letterhead design can be adapted for anything related to organizing your life or corresponding with others:

Stationery of all sizes

Invitations and postcards

Stickers

Personalized wall calendars

Envelopes

Return address labels

Email signatures

Resumes and cover letters

Announcements on Facebook or in print

6 Tips for Designing a Personal Letterhead and Choosing Paper

Build out a full brand with the right personal letterhead. Image courtesy of Castlefield Design via Behance.

It’s surprisingly easy to design custom personal letterheads. Just start with these basic guidelines:

Name or no name? You might think that a personal letterhead requires your full name in print, but it actually doesn’t. Instead, you could opt for a monogram, initials, last name only, first name only, or no name at all. Capture you. The key to a memorable personal letterhead is embodying something unique about you in the design. Maybe it’s your favorite color, your most beloved personality trait, or something you’re low-key famous for. Think about contact info. Will you send letters only to close friends and family, or will you use your personal letterhead to correspond with acquaintances and strangers? If the latter, you should probably include some kind of contact information, whether it’s a physical address, email address, or social media handles. Prioritize versatility. The best letterhead design will allow you to use it in multiple ways—on standard white paper, on colored paper, as a photo overlay, etc. The more you think about different use cases when designing, the more mileage you’ll get. Stay balanced. When designing your personal letterhead, keep the greater context in mind. The letterhead is always followed by text, imagery, or both, so it should complement rather than compete with other information. Consider your plans for print. Whether and how you plan to print your letterhead will impact its design, as most home printers cannot print all the way to the edge of the paper (what’s called “full bleed”). For high-quality home printing, it’s best to design your personal letterhead with a margin. If you’re printing professionally or if you’re only using a digital version, then you don’t need to worry about it.

What About Personal Letterhead Paper?

If you do plan to print your personal letterhead, it’s worth considering the paper, which can make or break the overall aesthetic.

Here are the most important paper characteristics to keep in mind for attractive and useful letterhead:

Coating : Uncoated is best, as it allows for writing with pen or pencil.

: Uncoated is best, as it allows for writing with pen or pencil. Weight : Most stationery shops recommend at least 24lb bond (or 90gsm internationally).

: Most stationery shops recommend at least 24lb bond (or 90gsm internationally). Size : The standard is 8.5” x 11” (or A4 internationally), but you can put your letterhead on almost any size of paper.

: The standard is 8.5” x 11” (or A4 internationally), but you can put your letterhead on almost any size of paper. Color : Up to you—classic white is great, ivory and beige look high-end, and brighter colors are always interesting.

: Up to you—classic white is great, ivory and beige look high-end, and brighter colors are always interesting. Texture: This one’s your choice, too—smooth, linen, parchment, natural, etc.

12 Personal Letterhead Design Ideas, Elements, and Examples

As long as you’re happy with the end result, there’s really no magic formula or hard-and-fast rules for the best DIY letterhead.

As you’ll see in the examples below, all kinds of vibes and design elements can work equally well.

1. Name Only

For the minimalists among us, a simple name in black and white speaks volumes.

No color needed in this elegant personal letterhead design. Image via forestgraphic.

2. Name + Logo

If the personal and the professional blur together in your day-to-day, feel free to put your small business logo on your personal letterhead. Extra brand awareness never hurts!

3. One Letter

Go one step simpler by featuring an initial in place of your full name. For a slightly more complex design, make a DIY monogram of it.

A single initial exudes confidence in this personal letterhead template.

4. Personal Tagline

Your tagline may not be as great as the Greatest of All Time, but you have to start somewhere, right?

Behold the GOAT’s personal letterhead, courtesy of Michael Fairfoot via Letterheady.

5. Minimal Signature

You may not have a tagline, but you certainly have a signature. (Tip: PicMonkey Pro subscribers can upload a photo of their signature and instantly remove the background to get this look.)

A simple signature works wonders. Design by Kathryn Peters via Behance.

6. Colorful Shapes

Want something brighter? Blue and yellow make for a pleasing complementary color palette.

7. A Portrait

Recipients can make no mistake about the sender when your personal letterhead features no less than your own face.

Houdini is no disappearing act here! Public domain image via Picryl.

8. Oversized Graphics

These flowers may be large, but they still work well to draw attention to the main content of the letter.

Replace the flowers with any graphic to make this letterhead template your own.

9. Royal Elegance

With its signature understated elegance and heritage look, royal letterhead is the perfect source of inspiration. (Here’s more letterhead design inspiration for good measure, too.)

Image by Malojojo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

10. Vibrant Gradient

Highlighter yellow isn’t easy to pull off, but this gradient is subtle enough to draw attention without impacting readability.

11. That Thing You’re Famous For

If you’re known for a certain color, joke, achievement, or artistic creation, say it loud and proud on your personal letterhead.

Gustave Eiffel personal letterhead design (1889) via Letterheady.

12. A Full Border

Create a stunning frame for any message by adding a complete border around the edges.

An abstract pattern and tropical colors make this personal letterhead memorable.

How to Make a Personal Letterhead Stationery

Customize a letterhead template in minutes, even with no design experience.

Bursting with ideas from the list above? Then harness that creative momentum and design your personal letterhead in just a few minutes.

Here’s how:

Open PicMonkey and click Create new > Templates. Search “letterhead” in the Templates sidebar and click on your favorite. Use the super-easy tools to customize every element of your design: text, shapes, borders, graphics, photos, and more. If you’re planning to print professionally, turn on bleed and make sure the whole area is filled. Click Download from the top toolbar and choose Print or Web. Export your file as a JPG or PNG, or as a PDF if you’re a PicMonkey Pro subscriber.

With your personal letterhead design in place and perfected, who knows where your brand will go? Whether you end up building a commercial brand or prefer to keep it totally personal, one thing is for sure, your communications will be on point.

Cover image via PicMonkey x2 x3 and GoodStudio.