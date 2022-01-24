How Cupid Became the Ultimate Symbol of Valentine’s Day

Eliza Thompson is a writer and editor based in Brooklyn, New York. Her work has appeared in Cosmopolitan, BUST, Time, Us Weekly, People and Details.

Perhaps you’ve incorporated the cherubic mascot into your seasonal marketing materials. But, do you know why? Here’s the backstory.

Outside of hearts, no symbol of Valentine’s Day is more potent than Cupid. Usually depicted as a winged, chubby little boy, the mischievous imp has wielded his bow on greeting cards, chocolate boxes, and other love-themed sundries for more than a century.

But, how did a plump child aiming a weapon at would-be lovers become such an enduring representation of Valentine’s Day? Like so many other holiday symbols, Cupid traces his origins to ancient times, but it took thousands of years for him to become the cherubic Valentine’s mascot we know today.

From Greek to Roman

Cupid is the Roman name for the god of love and desire, but the Romans borrowed him from the Greeks, who called him Eros. While there are varying origin stories about Eros, one of the most common is that he’s the son of Aphrodite, the goddess of beauty, and Ares, the god of war.

Son of Aphrodite and Ares, Eros was considered quite the looker. Images via Historia/Shutterstock, Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock, and Historia/Shutterstock.

This is important because it means that Eros was hot—early Greek depictions portrayed him as a thin, muscular man rather than a child. (Picture Harry Styles, who made a cameo as a comic-book version of Eros in Marvel’s Eternals.)

Eros was often shown wielding a bow, and in some versions of his mythology, he has two types of arrows: one that makes its victim fall in love, and one that causes feelings of extreme disdain.

It might not seem as cool as throwing lightning bolts at your enemies, but it was enough to make Eros feared and respected because of how much power he held over mortals.

Roman version of Cupid as a cherubic little boy. Image via Mansell Collection/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

Roman interpretation, however, began Cupid’s slide into boyhood. He still had his arrows, but statues showed him as a boy, and some stories hinted that his mother, Venus, was pulling the strings. It’s hard to respect someone—even a god—who can only do what his mother tells him.

A Mascot of Love

Like many Greek and Roman deities, Cupid was a popular subject for painters and sculptors in the Renaissance era. Though that period of art history is riddled with representations of muscular adult gods like Apollo and Ares, Cupid often maintained the boyish guise bestowed by the Romans.

A painting by Benjamin West titled The Power of Love in Three Elements. Image via Everett/Shutterstock.

While he’s occasionally depicted wearing armor as a nod to his father’s status as the god of war, it’s more common to see him with his mother Venus, who’s usually naked and lounging while Cupid hovers nearby.

The many faces of Venus. Images via Alfredo Dagli Orti/Shutterstock, Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock, Everett/Shutterstock, Everett/Shutterstock, and Kim Petersen/imageBROKER/Shutterstock.

Cupid remained a popular subject for Baroque and Rococo painters well into the 18th century. But, as time passed, he continued to get more and more childlike.

Medieval and Renaissance artists sometimes depicted him as a small figure with adult facial features (as they also did with baby Jesus). However, in later paintings, Cupid is definitively a child, almost indistinguishable from a generic cherub or putto.

In the late 1700s, Cupid finally made his transition from high art to greeting cards when the first commercial Valentine’s cards began popping up in England. Along with hearts, flowers, and other traditional symbols of love, Cupid appeared alongside short poems on cards often anonymously sent to paramours.

Though this version of Cupid was far removed from the one who could paralyze you with a lead-tipped aversion arrow, he still maintained some of his mythological associations: bees, small creatures that still deliver a painful sting, and dolphins, swift animals that could represent the speed of falling in love.

Cupid was also sometimes shown wearing a blindfold, because love is blind—and apparently so is the mischief-maker shooting the arrows.

Victorians, of Course

Though Valentine’s cards began appearing in the late 18th century, they didn’t really take off in the United States until the middle of the 19th century.

The Industrial Revolution made materials cheaper, yes, but Congress also helped by decreasing postage rates in the 1850s, making it easier for middle-class people to send letters and cards.

Examples of late 19th century, early 20th century Valentine’s Day cards. Images via Historia/Shutterstock and Amoret Tanner Collection/Shutterstock.

Around the same time, Esther Howland changed the Valentine’s game when she started hand-making cards at home in 1847. Decorated with flowers and paper lace, her work quickly became so popular that she had to enlist her friends to help her make cards. (She later sold the business to an entrepreneur who used printing presses to mass produce the greetings.)

Cupid, of course, was another common figure on cards from this era, with one noticeable change: he stopped being naked. Victorians loved Valentine’s Day, but they also loved modesty. If Cupid wanted to fly around shooting love-tipped arrows at innocent bystanders, then he’d have to do it clothed.

Some artists covered his most offensive bits with a thin drape of fabric, while others opted for a full toga or period-appropriate garb.

His bow, however, remained intact.

The Modern Imp

Less than two decades after the end of the Victorian era, Hallmark turned Valentine’s Day into a bona fide phenomenon when they started manufacturing their own love-themed cards in 1916.

After that, options for cards—and Cupids—became endless.

Images via Historia/Shutterstock, Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock, and Historia/Shutterstock (2).

Throughout the first half of the 20th century, Cupid retained the childlike image he attained back in the Renaissance, sometimes appearing as an actual infant instead of a young boy. These baby Cupids, rather than wearing artfully draped togas, often appear in diapers instead, giving them the air of a more lecherous Baby New Year.

Though paper cards have declined in popularity since the 1990s, Valentine’s greetings remain unstoppable, and so does Cupid.

In the 2010s, he also regained some of his early Greek cachet, appearing as a muscular, Magic Mike–esque adult who looks like he might be targeting lovers just for himself.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, there are middle-aged Cupids who look disillusioned with the entire concept of romance, and baby Cupids wielding AK-47s instead of humble bows.

Valentine’s Day may seem like a holiday that’s stuck in the past, but Cupid hasn’t been afraid to change with the times.

Cover image via ded pixto.