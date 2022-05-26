Once upon a time, posting a link on Instagram was a workout. The platform limited the use of URLs to verified accounts, so users had to find a different way to link content from other websites. The most common workaround was putting a URL in the bio section of one’s profile, which is how the phrase “link in bio” entered our common lexicon.

Thankfully, in the fall of 2021, Instagram finally let all users—not just the fancy verified ones—post links in Stories, and it became easier to drive users to content off of Instagram.

But, of course, not all links are created equal, and if you’re using Instagram to market yourself, your brand, or a company, you’re going to want to be deliberate and creative with how you utilize this tool.

That’s why we’ve collected five of the best ways to use links to your advantage, as well as examples of different types of Instagram post links. Learn what it takes to make yours with style.

In this blog post, we’ll cover:

3 common types of Instagram post links

Instagram link design examples

5 creative ways to insert Instagram post links

Just about everyone who uses Instagram has seen these three common types of Instagram post links:

It’s one thing to copy and paste the URL of your online shop into Instagram (especially since ads have been on the platform for years), but you can create a better experience for your shoppers when you tag your products and link them directly to their individual product pages.

Instagram allows you to display your website URL. However, as the platform goes out of its way to protect users, your website link needs to be safe.

Keep in mind that Instagram removes website links from user content as a security precaution. That means Instagram might take yours down if your website link is stolen, shared more often than usual, or connected with more than two web addresses.

While these are a few scenarios when Instagram removed website links, there are still more. Even if your website link follows Instagram’s privacy policy, double-check that it appears long after you post it.

Of course, you can link your Instagram content to most social media channels. Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter are places where you can repurpose your profile URL for Instagram.

And remember, Instagram removes your social media link if it connects to Snapchat or Telegram.

Instagram Link Design

Instagram gives you just 125 characters to use in your bio. On top of that, you can only preview 125 characters or fewer in your Instagram post description. You have to make these words count because your link can take up to 120 characters.

Instead of choosing to show your URL in your original bio, it’s best for you to shorten your link to use less characters.

You can enter your URL in a link shortener like bit.ly or ShortURL, then customize your link by creating a phrase that appears after the backslash.

When you customize your Instagram link, you get a brand asset that deepens your relationship with your audience. And, not only does it raise your brand awareness, but it can also boost your click-through rate (CTR) by 34%.

After you customize your Instagram link, you can copy and paste it in your Stories, bio, or even in the caption of a post.

Non-Clickable Instagram Link Design Examples

Alright, now you know why your Instagram link design matters as a traffic-driver but, believe it or not, you should also post it in places where it’s visible, but not clickable.

Explore these non-clickable Instagram link design examples for DIY inspiration:

Logo Design

If not enough people know about you and your website, try bringing them together with your logo.

Consider how this non-clickable Instagram post link example keeps it simple. You can use it in your posts when you launch a new account. Or, you can set it as a background for your other Instagram posts.

Logo Watermark Example

See how this Instagram post puts your brand and your website on the map? With a classic logo watermark, this example channels the aesthetic of a catalog cover.

It will thrive on Instagram because the platform has a knack for tapping into nostalgia.

Logo Example

Sure, businesses that sell products need Instagram post links that support their branding efforts. But, if your line of work starts and ends with content that feeds the soul, you can count on this non-clickable Instagram post link template to heat up your web performance.

Here are five ways to insert Instagram post links you can click on:

1. Instagram Link in Bio

Much like with your Instagram post captions, you have just 125 characters to use in your bio. Instead of choosing whether to show your URL or your original bio, it’s best for you to shorten your Instagram link design for this section.

2. Instagram Stories URL Sticker

Instagram introduced URL stickers on Stories in 2021. This was a big step for the platform and it allowed all of its users to create more engaging content.

3. Tag Your Products

Instagram lets you tag your products and link them to their product pages. By tagging your products, you can check who shows interest in your items.

If they tapped on your product in your Instagram post or visited your website, you can retarget them with ads.

Instagram presents sponsored content between organic posts and paid ads. Rather than promote a product directly, it facilitates brand storytelling and links your inbound content from your website.

5. Instagram Ad

Instagram ads are priced using a cost-per-click (CPC) model, which means you pay a rate for each click it attracts.

