15 Creative Instagram Profile Ideas

When Instagram debuted back in 2010, it was all about candid photos of our everyday lives (and, in retrospect, perhaps a few too many garish photo filters).

As the app took off, Instagram evolved from a personal social network into the global marketing powerhouse it is today—and the types of profiles available have grown, too.

In 2022, you can now choose between three different types of Instagram profiles:

Personal profiles

Creator profiles

Business profiles

Not sure which one to choose? Looking to breathe some life into a stale profile? Below, get the lowdown on the different account types, along with fifteen creative Instagram profile ideas from some of the platform’s most-followed accounts.

Engaging Personal Instagram Profiles with Examples

Personal Instagram profiles are the default whenever you join as a new user. Unless you’re a brand, a celebrity, or an influencer, the chances are good that most of your Instagram network uses personal accounts.

What Can You Do with a Personal Instagram Profile?

Personal Instagram profiles allow you to do pretty much anything and everything on the platform:

Edit and publish a wide variety of photo and video content: Posts, Stories, Reels, and Lives

Follow other accounts and accept/reject followers of your own account

Tag other users in posts

Like and comment on other Instagram posts

Send and receive direct messages (a.k.a. “DMs”)

Choose between public and private visibility

Personal Instagram Profile Ideas

Instagram is all about photos and videos, and the sky’s the limit in terms of the type of content you can post on your personal profile.

You could stick with the traditional photo post (perhaps creating an interesting layout), or you could try out Instagram’s more recent features like Lives or Reels. You can even create futuristic AR filters as a personal user.

Here are some creative content ideas for personal Instagram posts:

Photos of travel, big occasions, kids, or day-to-day life

Videos of friends, family, or events

Motivational quotes

Old photos (like the Throwback Thursday #tbt trend of the early 2010s)

Screenshots of your favorite Tweets

Live-streams of your daily routine

Polls for your friends

Funny/silly moments from your day

Delicious food pics

5 Popular Personal Profiles on Instagram

If you’re looking for some real-life inspiration for what to share on your personal Instagram profile, check out the examples below. (Disclaimer: Technically speaking, these public figures almost certainly use Instagram’s creator or business accounts—but their content is a good source of personal inspiration nonetheless!)

1. Anna Kendrick

Actress Anna Kendrick always ranks among Hollywood’s most relatable celebs, and her Instagram profile shows it. Follow her lead by posting posed photos from travels and events alongside goofier candid shots with friends.

Image from @annakendrick47 via Instagram.

2. Britney Spears

Britney Spears is another surprisingly candid and personal celebrity on Instagram. She regularly shares inspirational quotes, selfies, pictures of her daily outfits, and—of course—snuggles with her beloved dogs.

Image from @britneyspears via Instagram.

3. Joy Marilie

On a less global celebrity level, parenting influencer Joy Marilie shows what it means to have an amazing personal brand. She uses consistent colors and fonts for quote posts and also shares gorgeous Instagram photos with her family.

Image from @joymarilie via Instagram.

4. The Ohana Adventure

Have kids at home? Family influencers are an excellent source of inspiration for a family-friendly personal Instagram profile.

The Ohana Adventure shares Instagram photo collages, meme-style photos with text, and a whole lotta Reels of their kids’ shenanigans.

Image from @theohanaadventure via Instagram.

5. Katie Ellison

Another digital creator and family/lifestyle influencer, Katie Ellison is a stellar example of personal Instagram photos—shots of the kitchen table, kids playing, daily fashion, flowers, and backyard comforts.

Image from @katie_ellison via Instagram.

Inspiring Instagram Creator Accounts with Examples

Launched in 2019, Instagram creator profiles fall somewhere between a personal account and a business account. These profiles provide access to more advanced business tools like monetization/advertising, inbox management, and daily analytics.

Creator accounts are made for people whose businesses (and target audiences) revolve almost entirely around social media. They’re best for individuals who don’t need to manage multiple business accounts and don’t have an in-person location, like a brick and mortar store.

What Can You Do with a Creator Profile on Instagram?

An Instagram creator profile allows you to do all of the same editing and publishing as a personal Instagram account. Where it differs most is in the following insights and capabilities.

With a creator profile, you can:

Get detailed growth and user engagement data (e.g. daily follow/unfollow counts)

Use a three-folder inbox to filter messages by Primary, General, or Requests

Add a call-to-action button to your profile (Book Now or Reserve)

Show or hide your contact information

Access the Creator Studio to view analytics on desktop

When setting up your creator profile, you’ll also be able to choose from over a thousand business categories. Some popular categories include Artist, Blogger, Entrepreneur, Health/Beauty, Gamer, and Photographer.

Categories are most important for search, and you’ll be able to hide or display the category on your profile.

Popular Content Ideas for a Creator Account

Instagram recommends creator accounts for, well, creators—like artists, musicians, digital creators, and public figures.

Depending on what exactly you create, here are a few content-related Instagram profile ideas:

Behind-the-scenes photos or videos

Casual live-streams or Reels

AMA (“ask me anything”) live-streams

Work-in-progress collages

Finished work shots

Creations for sale

Inspirational quotes

Mistakes/B reels

Upcoming collabs

Awards

Media mentions

Announcements of drops/releases

Creative Instagram Profile Ideas from 5 Creator Accounts

From gamers to makeup artists, the following Instagram profiles are chock-full of creative ideas for content to create and share.

1. Desserted in Paris

If you’re a foodie of any kind, it’s impossible not to be inspired by the amazingly Instagrammable food photos of Desserted in Paris. This account treats desserts with a photographer’s eye and maintains the exact same composition for every shot—along with perfectly color-coordinated shoes for added delight.

Image from @desserted_in_paris via Instagram.

2. Fresia Makeup

Fresia Amaya is a good example of a creator account on Instagram because, to add intrigue, she never shares her completed makeup looks. Most posts are done in a multi-photo format to show off different angles, but she also shares the occasional video or Reel to mix things up.

Image from @fresia_makeup via Instagram.

3. Macau Clown

For smaller businesses, oftentimes a creator account or a business account would work equally well. Macau Clown’s creator account showcases the party planner’s work for different ages and occasions.

Image from @macauclown via Instagram.

4. Ninja

Even gamers who primarily get their views (and their income) from other platforms, like Twitch, can see success with an Instagram creator or business profile.

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins uses Instagram to post Reels of his Twitch live-streams, along with photos of events, Tweets, and media coverage.

Image from @ninja via Instagram.

5. Zhiyong Jing

Painter Zhiyong Jing is the master of work-in-progress posts, sharing both videos of his craft and photos of the before and after.

Each Instagram post shares more details of each work, including material, medium, size, and year.

Image from @jingzhiyong via Instagram.

Clickable Instagram Business Profiles with Examples

The third and final type of Instagram profile is the business account. These profiles are geared towards local businesses, retailers, brands, service providers, and organizations.

What Can You Do with a Business Account?

Instagram business accounts are similar to creator accounts in terms of function and setup. The primary difference is that business accounts have weekly rather than daily analytics.

Unlike creator accounts, business accounts are also designed to work with Instagram’s API, which allows you to use third-party tools to schedule and publish posts.

Like creator accounts, business profiles also have an associated category. However, this category is determined by the connected Facebook page rather than by choosing a category in Instagram.

Good Instagram Profile Ideas for Business Accounts

When creating content for an Instagram business account, there’s just one question to ask yourself: What do your customers want to see most?

Using that as a basis, you can create endless content in both photo and video format:

Product announcements

New product unboxing

Now hiring posts

Customer testimonials

Audience interviews

Infographics/statistics

Posts about current events

Pictures/videos of happy employees

Upcoming event announcements

Tips, tricks, and tutorials

Memes

Holiday wishes

Upcoming sales

Action shots (in store, in restaurant, etc.)

Instagram Business Profile Examples

As the profiles below demonstrate, there are tons of ways to share engaging content on an Instagram business account.

1. GiveDirectly

GiveDirectly shows that you don’t have to be a business to make smart use of an Instagram business profile.

A nonprofit that offers direct cash transfers, GiveDirectly shares a variety of content—event announcements, current event clips, interviews of cash recipients, statistics, and videos.

Image from @givedirectly via Instagram.

2. Black Women’s Yoga Collective

Black Women’s Yoga Collective features motivational content ranging including quick yoga video tutorials, infographics on self-care, and more. The business also shares inspiring quotes, upcoming class reminders, and product shots.

Image from @blackwomensyogaco via Instagram.

3. Talkspace

Mental health app Talkspace posts content designed to uplift and encourage, including quick tips on prioritizing care and treating yourself with compassion.

They also share upcoming webinars, as well as collaborations with their celebrity spokesperson, Michael Phelps.

Image from @talkspace via Instagram.

4. Adidas Original

If you’re selling a physical product, then Adidas Originals is full of Instagram profile ideas you’ll want to copy—gorgeous editorial photos, trendy fonts and filters, and stylish product shots.

Sneakers on a plain white background have never looked so good!

Image from @adidasoriginals via Instagram.

5. Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is a good example of how businesses are adapting and responding to Internet culture on their social channels.

The company makes liberal use of memes, offbeat humor, goofy photos of patrons, and brand collabs—including unexpected items like hoodies.

Image from @bwwings via Instagram.

Summing It Up: The Right Instagram Profile for You

If you’re still not sure which Instagram profile type to choose, here’s some good news. You can have up to five accounts at one time, and you can switch back and forth between account types at any time.

Why not try out some of the Instagram profile ideas above to get a feel for what you need? If you try one profile but don’t love it, no big deal—just edit your settings and try another.

With just a little time, you’ll find what works best to share your art, build your brand, and connect with your people.

Cover image via Bibadash and Oleksii2.