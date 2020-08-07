Share this: Facebook

In this current world where we couldn’t be further apart, we also find ourselves working closer together. Discover how we stretched our imaginations and problem solving skills to find new ways of creating content that resonates with brands and consumers.

Recently, Oliver McAteer from Campaign US hosted “The New World of Creative Production,” a Campaign Connect panel discussion. He welcomed the participants, Flo Lau, Head of Creative at Shutterstock, Amy Carvajal, CCO at Code & Theory, and John Dorris, Head of Creative Production at TBWA/Chiat/Day, to a livestream discussion on the rapidly changing world of creative production in this unprecedented time of change in the creative community. Here we’re sharing key insights from these creative leaders about what they have learned, the new ways they have adapted, and the innovations they are predicting for the future.

Flo Lau – Head of Creative at Shutterstock

“At Shutterstock, we experienced lockdown and the needs of our clients in progressive waves.’

“At the beginning of lockdown we first saw a spike in COVID-19 content requests, which then moved on to work-from-home and deserted spaces. As the weeks moved into months, requests transitioned to cooking, mental health and health workers — the creative was reflecting what was going on in society by the moment.”

Lau and the team at Shutterstock also gained valuable product insights:

Clients are increasingly looking for user-generated content that feels authentic and current.

More brands realize that they can manipulate stock footage to make it their own.

Efficiency and speed are key to producing content now. Creative departments have to build resilience to keep moving forward quickly and match the needs of clients.

Amy Carvajal – CCO at Code & Theory

“Without our usual tool kits, creatives had to find new ways to produce content. Creatives had to do more with less, like reuse content from previous shoots, try to make it look more bespoke and different with photo manipulation. This spurred the realization that stock images, video and music are a resource for brands, and teams have been using it to be more innovative, in order to get the right tone, and a sense of humanity that brands need.”

As a result of these creative restraints, Carvajal and her team at Code & Theory also realized that:

Innovation in AR animations and filters on social media can enhance the authenticity of brands — as long as it doesn’t lose touch with humanity.

Producers and creatives are pushing and challenging each other to innovate and tap into new capabilities when creating content for brands.

The major creative industry has the opportunity to make an impact and help the world with messaging for the future.

John Dorris – Head of Creative Production at TBWA/Chiat/Day

“Production was initially reactive from a messaging perspective, and everyone was scrambling to quickly get out content, but didn’t know how they were going to do it. After brainstorming various options that might work in the short term, the team at TBWA/Chiat/Day utilized talent and directors in their own homes to put together raw, unfiltered messaging that was very of-the-moment.”

Dorris and his team at TBWA/Chiat/Day made a few other discoveries when they embarked on remote creative production:

New partnerships, collaborations and creative structures have emerged, for example collaborating over text and shooting footage at home.

Producers will be educating brands on how to use stock images and footage to capture the real moments to convey messaging in a genuinely ownable and unique way.

There is no doubt that the creative industry has experienced rapid change and expanded messaging needs during the coronavirus. But they have also been fed with new creative inspiration. As we move forward, the new norm of working remotely will challenge teams to find ways to create compelling and authentic content without a playbook. In turn this will hasten innovation and open avenues for a new wave of creative content for brands.

To hear the full conversation and expanded insights, view the video:

