Creating Great Instagram Photos (And Why They Get Likes)

What are the secrets to social media success? Uncover some of the best practices for creating IG photos that stand out in the feed.

Instagram is one of the most powerful tools photographers can use to promote their work. The platform now has more than 2 billion active users per month and boasts higher per-post engagement than any other platform out there. The sheer number of eyes on Instagram makes it an ideal platform for photographers looking to build up their exposure.

All it takes is one photo to grab the attention of a new follower or even a potential new client. Something as simple as a “like” can help boost your account’s visibility and reach on Instagram.

Likes are an important social signal used by all of Instagram’s algorithms. Other social signals include comments, saves, and shares—all of which determine the engagement rate on your posts.

Anyone can simply post a photo to Instagram, but what is it that makes a photo stand out in the feed and stop someone scrolling in their tracks?

We’ll discuss some tips and trends for creating likable and discoverable photos that are unique to Instagram right now, which will, in turn, help boost your photography and presence on the platform.

What does it take to create a great Instagram photo that stands out in the feed?

Ditch the Smartphone Photography

Make your photography stand out by producing higher-quality professional shots with a DSLR or mirrorless camera. Sure, taking photos on your phone might be convenient (especially when uploading your photos to Instagram), but you lose some creative control.

A DSLR and mirrorless camera allows you to manipulate the focus, depth of field, and shutter speed. You also have the option to switch out your lenses depending on your needs. And, DSLRs perform better in low-light conditions and are far better at zooming in on the subject.

Not to mention, shooting RAW allows you greater flexibility when editing compared to JPEGs, making it easier to fine-tune the exposure, shadows, highlights, white balance, and more.

Uploading high-quality images to Instagram does require a little bit of a workaround, however. Follow the simple steps on the Shutterstock Support page to resize your images to fit the platform.

Embrace the Unedited Photo Trend

When all we see on Instagram are highly-processed, highly-manicured photos, it’s the unedited (or lightly processed) photos that catch the attention of viewers in 2022.

Photographers, celebrities, brands, and novices alike are all hopping onto this new unfiltered photo trend, sharing raw, unprocessed, curated photos—imperfections and all—in a bid to break away from what we’re conditioned to see and expect on social media.

So, you might want to consider going easy on the editing in an effort to embrace a more natural, authentic look.

The unedited look has gained popularity on Instagram as a step away from highly processed images.

Try the Out-of-Focus Trend, Too

In the spirit of authenticity, we’re also seeing “in the moment” candid-style photography—even if the results are perfectly manufactured. This includes out-of-focus images that range from subtle to completely blurry shots.

To create this look, include movement in your photography and use a slower shutter speed. Motion blur requires a longer exposure time, and the most effective way to achieve a longer exposure is by slowing your shutter speed.

1/60 is a good starting point as it’s slow enough to capture movement, but fast enough so the colors aren’t incomprehensible.

Alternatively, you can use VSCO’s blur editor to create this effect.

Candid out-of-focus images also serve as a nod to the demand for authenticity behind the lens.

Showcase Your Work in Collages

Collages started out as a trend in Instagram stories, but they’ve migrated onto the feed in a big way— they’re everywhere.

To create pro-level collages quickly and easily, try design app PicMonkey, which lets you stitch photos together in no time.

The steps are simple: Go to Create New > Instagram Post. Then select the Collage option from the top nav bar.

Choose from multiple grid options.

Take your feed to new creative heights by producing a collage that mixes photos, videos, and textures. Upload your own work or select from millions of stock options and graphics available on PicMonkey.

Note: PicMonkey users with an Instagram Professional account that’s synced up with their Facebook Business page can share their social media designs directly to Instagram from the PicMonkey editor.

Collages have gained increasing popularity on Instagram, serving as a creative way to reveal a variety of shots in one post.

Maintain a Consistent Style

Your followers will expect you to maintain a cohesive style and subject matter across your feed—which will see them returning back to your page for more. It’s essential to maintain the style across your feed, a style that represents you as a brand.

Editing in Lightroom gives you so much more control over the photo. From highlights to tones, it gives you the ability to adjust each photo accordingly.

Editing with Lightroom presets means every photo you edit will have (mostly) the same tones.

Get in on Instagram Reels

Instagram Reels is a clever marketing tool to promote your business and bring your brand to life.

Instagram Reels was introduced to the platform back in 2020, and they’ve already proven to be a super-effective tool for photographers to expand their reach and grow their business and brand. We’re, of course, talking about those short video clips you can find scrolling down the Reels section of your Instagram app.

Reels is a smart way to show up for an audience that might not follow you yet. Since Instagram’s algorithm tailors content based on posts the user has searched for or is interested in, your Reel—if it’s related—might just show up on their feed.

For example, if someone is searching for travel photography on their Instagram, your travel photography Reel could just appear in their Reels section—similar to the Explore page.

Reels is just another way for you to get your photography out there and drive engagement back to your page.

Post with Intention

It’s not just the quality of the photo you upload to Instagram that determines whether or not your photo gets noticed. When you post and how often you post can greatly impact your success. That is, relevant, quality content has a higher chance of garnering a positive response—which, in turn, helps your posts rank higher on a follower’s feed.

Coming up with a posting routine not only helps build a sense of community but also keeps you accountable.

Studies suggest the best time to post on Instagram (local time) is 6 a.m. Meanwhile, the best days to post are on Saturday and Sunday—with Sunday at 6 a.m. experiencing the highest average engagement on posts.

Waking up at 6 a.m. on a Sunday might not sound like your ideal morning plans, which is why Instagram schedulers—like Later—come in handy so you can schedule your posts days, weeks, or even months in advance.

Cover image via Claudiu Maxim.