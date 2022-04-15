Loglines: Your Secret Weapon to Creating Compelling Visuals

Kristina Libby is a writer, artist and technologist living and working in NYC. Find her here: www.kristinalibby.com.

One of the secrets to successful marketing is in better storytelling. Here’s what you can learn from film and TV.

In a recent workshop on pitch writing, I took an immersive dive into loglines. Essentially, these short (fifty words or less) summaries are the cornerstone of any successful TV or movie pitch.

In one sentence, you share the elements of your story: main character, problem, conflict, antagonist, and possibly, the stakes at hand. It’s a teaser.

Many writers create loglines after a story has been written, but some use a logline to help them craft and frame the story from day one. The process of writing a logline helps to create clarity by simplifying your idea. It also can help to craft a tone or a mood.

Image via JoeBakal.

In a recent interview, Matt Reeves, the director of the most recent Batman film, shared that his early writing for The Batman was largely inspired by Kurt Cobain and his “Something in the Way” hit from his album Nevermind. For those who watch the film, the lyrical recalls, the movie colors, and the script make this early inspiration evident. In an interview with Complex, he shared that: “Rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So, I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalized version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.” A musical mood became shorthand for the inspiration behind his logline: When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement. In watching the movie, it’s evident that visual and stylistic elements of his inspiration created and pushed the world around, which his story evolved. This matters because even as elements of the movie fell flat, the movie still captivating. For marketers, this provides a powerful shorthand for thinking about new products, new launches, and new campaigns. Image via Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock. Image via JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

In the numerous marketing meetings I have sat in over the years, rarely (if ever) are campaigns derived from a one-two punch of logline and visual concept. The focus has been on product specs, taglines, and distribution. As a result, products have often faltered when introduced in a market. This can change.

Audiences don’t want to hear about your product—they want to hear a story. They don’t want to see a product—they want to emotionally connect to a product.

To create a logline for a marketing campaign, you can use a relatively simple formula: product + challenge + stakes + opportunity. Think: Our office chairs provide comfort and support to reduce back pain thereby helping you work longer.

But, what if you first think about the visual or emotional mood you want to create with that launch and that moment.

If your marketing campaign is based on your favorite rock ‘n roll song, the logline shifts: Our powerful chairs destroy the aches and pains of your aging back to make it possible for you to own the stage of every Zoom call.

One of those loglines makes me a lot more interested in the story your brand is going to tell.

How to Get Started

Step One

Consider the music, colors, and ideas that inspire you. You can browse through Shutterstock’s music library, as one easy and extensive resource.

Alternatively, search by keywords, ideas, or colors that you’re drawn to. What interests and excites you?

Image via JoeBakal.

Step Two

Consider the opposite. What music do you dislike? Or that would make you think about your product in a different way? What is a color that you think is revolting, or an image that feels surprising and different for your brand?

Step Three

Write multiple loglines based on the results of your searches. Consider how different and new framings of your product or launch can change the way you think about that product.

Step Four

Now, go back to your more traditional practices for launching a product, but filled this time with a clear story about your product, your idea, and what story you’re really selling to the world. Do those practices shift because your story shifts?

You might be surprised how a strong story can help scale a product that otherwise would struggle to cut through.

Cover image via JoeBakal.