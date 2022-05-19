Create Reusable Backgrounds and Banners for Your New YouTube Channel

Aly is a full-time copywriter and content strategist. When she's not typing away, you'll find her caffeinating with her unreasonably large tea collection, cooking a new dish, or watching a mind-bending amount of true crime.

YouTube’s original slogan “Broadcast Yourself” was part of a transformative wave for creators of all kinds. More than ever before, artists had the power to connect with and build their own audience. Over the years, however, the competition has become fierce.

Not sure where to start to make an impression? Find out more about creating your own YouTube channel art and why it matters.

Why Should You Customize Your YouTube Channel?

There are millions of active channels on YouTube, and more creators sign up every single day. The ones that gain traction and grow fast take steps to stand out, both in their content and in the branding of their channel.

Customizing your YouTube channel is at the core of your branding as a creator. It’s what will allow users to quickly identify you and more easily remember the content you upload to the platform.

What Is YouTube Channel Art?

YouTube channel art (also called a “Channel Header Image” or “YouTube Banner Background”) is a banner that goes across the top of your YouTube page. It’s one of the first things that users see when they click over to your channel.

It’s important for this image to match the aesthetic that you’re going for on your channel. It’ll help you provide a consistent experience for your viewers and build trust with the audience you’re trying to grow.

How Can You Find Pre-Made YouTube Banners?

There are a few different ways to find banners and YouTube background banners to use. First, you can check online image libraries and search for YouTube channel art. If you find an image you like that works with your channel theme, check the licensing terms for that image. If the terms are agreeable to you, go ahead and use that image.

Alternatively, you may find images you like that you can use as inspiration or templates you can customize to suit your channel even better.

What Are YouTube Templates?

Templates are handy tools for people who don’t have any graphic design experience or those who need to create YouTube channel art quickly. They’re crafted to the specifications you need to meet in terms of size and ratio, which speeds up the creation process.

When you use a template, you’re leveraging a pre-existing design in a format that’s proven to be effective. All you need to do is select one, open it in an editing tool, and make a few updates to get the look you want.

How to Get Started with Shutterstock Create Templates

If you’re sold on the idea of using a template, the next step is finding one to use so you can customize it. Here’s how you can do just that in Shutterstock Create.

By using Create templates, you can change text, insert your own background images, adjust graphics and fonts. These professionally-crafted designs act as a springboard for your own creativity. The possibilities are endless.

All you need to do is open the editor and search for a template that you like by typing what you want into the search bar. You’ll see the available templates come up, which you can click and start making your own.

Steps to Create Your Own YouTube Channel Art

Ready to make art for your YouTube channel? Follow these simple steps to transform our templates into a design that’s right for you.

1. Pick a Template

Choose a YouTube banner template you like from an online editing tool like Shutterstock Create to start creating your channel art.

2. Customize Graphics

Now’s the time to customize your design to match your brand. Swap out our visuals with your own or choose from our library of stock photos and graphics.

3. Final Touches

Add effects, text, and colors to match what you want to see. Click on any element in your template to be able to make changes.

How to Export Your YouTube Banner Background Design

Once you have your design ready to go, what do you do next? Here’s how you can export your YouTube channel art from Shutterstock Create.

When you’re done with your channel art and ready to upload to YouTube, export your banner by choosing the Download option and save it to your computer.

If you use a stock image, you’ll need to subscribe to Shutterstock Create to export without a watermark. Then, take just a few more steps to add that design to your channel.

How to Add the New Banner to Your YouTube Channel

You’re just moments away from having your new design on your channel. Take these four steps to complete the entire process.

1. To add your design to your YouTube channel, you’ll need to sign into YouTube Studio.

2. From the left menu, select Customization and then Branding.

3. Next, click Change, and select the image you want to add.

4. Click Publish when you’re done to see the new branding on your channel.

Note: These instructions will differ slightly for mobile devices.

Now you have everything you need to create your own YouTube banner background. Once you perfect your design, you’ll be well on your way to establishing a brand.

As your channel grows, you can continue to reuse your banner and update it with new details, so it will always reflect the state of your current content.

Cover image via GreenSkyStudio, Ilham347 x2 x3.