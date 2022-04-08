How to Create Your Own Resume Online

Only three percent of online job applicants receive a response from a recruiter. Out of the 250 online resumes that the average virtual job posting collects, only seven lucky winners go on to be viewed by a recruiter.

Meanwhile, the average recruiter glances at your online resume for just seven seconds. Knowing that, you need to make every single one of those seconds count.

In this blog post, we’ll cover:

What is an online resume?

What professions need an online resume?

Five online resume examples

How to create an online resume

Ready? Let’s get to work.

What Is an Online Resume?

An online resume isn’t a grand departure from your traditional resume. As a matter of fact, they’re usually the same thing.

Online resumes and their printed counterparts summarize your background and let hiring managers know what skills you bring to the table. They also highlight your biggest accomplishments.

So, what makes them different? A couple of things.

It’s slightly more acceptable for online resumes to appear in color. They can be repurposed for multiple channels.

Often, this means you should save them as a PDF. However, depending on how you share your online resume, it might be best to save it as a PNG. (More on files to come later in this post.)

What Professions Need an Online Resume?

Everyone needs an online resume—not just because most job applications are online, but because we’re changing jobs faster than ever.

Creatives and freelancers rely on online resumes to land new contracts, no matter how long they last.

Here are five online resume examples tailored for different professions.

5 Online Resume Examples

1. Graphic Designer

All job candidates are judged, but graphic designers have to live with every detail on their online resume getting the Judge Judy treatment. From the colors and fonts to the portfolio samples they submit, it’s easy for them to feel like they’re put through the wringer.

Graphic designers should illustrate their creative expertise on their online resume design. This will help their talents resonate across a desktop or mobile screen.

Just look at how this online resume showcases authenticity. Its layout features four colors. It fills up blank space with custom infographics, which help recruiters read through faster.

2. Creative Director

Creative directors are visionaries. They have a keen content philosophy that inspires how brands look, sound, taste, and smell. Yet, they’re anything but content when bringing big ideas to life.

What does this online resume example do to capture the versatility a creative director needs? It flaunts an original border design and formats the rest of the document like an executive.

In the end, you see a leader who lives at the intersection of content and corporate.

3. Marketing Professionals

Marketers also drive what content their creative teams produce. If you pursue a marketing role, remember to show hiring managers that you’re a team player. Collaborating with creatives at scale is an art, not a science. Your ability to set them up for success will be crucial to yours.

With an online resume like this, you can (slightly) loosen up the personality of your online resume design and keep it cordial for corporate colleagues.

4. Freelance Writer

Freelance writers aren’t employees. Why do they need an online resume?

Jay-Z once said it best: “I’m not a businessman. I’m a business, man.”

Without a comfortable full-time annual salary hitting their direct deposit, freelance writers find success once they realize they are the business.

Because most freelance writers have to promote and sell their own services to win new business, they can post an online resume like this on LinkedIn. A personal website will also build credibility with potential clients.

5. User Experience (UX) Designer

Businesses are passing off more and more projects to UX designers. Now that close to 20% of UX designers freelance, competition for new clients will grow.

Not only is standing out in a crowd important for UX professionals, it’s the ethos of who they are. When they create an online resume that’s as compelling as their product experiences, they send a powerful message to prospects early on.

How to Make Your Resume Online with PicMonkey

Without the right tools, making a resume on your own can take an entire day. Good news: You can make your resume online using PicMonkey.

With PicMonkey, you can customize an online resume template or design a blank canvas from scratch:

Quick Steps to Create a Resume Online with PicMonkey

1. In PicMonkey, click Create new > Templates.

2. Type “Resume” into the search bar and select your favorite layout.

3. Swap out text, colors, images, graphics, and borders.

4. Click Download and export your resume as a PDF, JPG, or PNG.

Prefer to start from scratch? Click Create new > Blank Canvas. Scroll to Print Sizes or type your own dimensions into the dimension boxes in the top-right corner of the blank canvas screen.

You did it! Against all odds, your online resume will be on the fast track to success. Now, you can schedule more first-round interviews and build momentum until you sign on the dotted line.

