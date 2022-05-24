How to Create in a Cookie-less World

Bridget is an Indianapolis-based Shutterstock staffer with a background in journalism, education, marketing and artificial intelligence. Her work was featured in museums around the world before she led marketing for Pattern89’s AI, which was acquired by Shutterstock. She has written content for C-SPAN and The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, and she has created educational content in conjunction with NASA, National Geographic, Disney and Nickelodeon.

Ad targeting is going away. How can creativity still make an impact in our soon-to-be cookie-less world? Artificial intelligence has the answer.

Many of the ways advertisers used to reach their audiences are disappearing. Automatic opt-ins, third-party cookies, and simple ad targeting techniques are increasingly becoming tools of the past.

With so much less certainty for advertisers to rely on, how can campaigns still perform as needed?

Enter: Creative intelligence.

Imagine predicting which ad imagery will perform, before you spend time, money, and effort on launching a campaign. With the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, you can.

In fact, Shutterstock.AI does just that, by predicting which images will perform best for your audiences and objectives.

Predicting winning creative is the new leg-up advertisers need in this soon-to-be cookie-less world. How can you make the most of the advantages AI brings to the table?

How AI Solves Today’s Advertising Issues

Even though marketers experienced their own unique challenges just a few years ago, our previous world of automatic opt-ins seems simpler than ever. Now, we face a future where 96% of iPhone users are choosing to opt out of app tracking and, therefore, ad targeting.

These user behaviors, coupled with Google’s eventual blocking of third-party cookies, can feel almost apocalyptic to advertisers. It has many advertisers asking:

How can we still reach our audiences?

How can we still hit our metrics?

And, am I going to get fired because I can’t do either???

Luckily, though, new solutions are always being created. The answers to these particular queries are in data and algorithms.

By predicting which creative decisions will pay off for a campaign’s objectives and audiences, artificial intelligence is a reliable solution to help marketers:

Maintain—or even increase—engagement rates

Remain relevant and interesting to their audiences

Feel confident in their creative decision making

Sounds good, right? Let’s take a look at how it actually works.

How Artificial Intelligence Improves Advertising

Artificial intelligence gives marketers predictability in an uncertain future.

Creative trends and audience opinions shift as quickly as the news cycle. In this world of information overload and limited consumer targeting, only computers are able to compress reams of information and determine how to target consumers. They can also predict your brand’s best creative decisions based on real-time data.

Here’s how:

Shutterstock.AI has access to the largest creative marketing data set in the industry.

This data is updated on a daily basis, so insights into consumer behavior are constantly refreshed.

Every day, our algorithms analyze this new data and how it relates to historical trends.

Because of this daily analysis, Shutterstock.AI provides actionable insights and intelligence to help your brand resonate across audiences and industries.

It all boils down to having an expansive data set and reliable algorithms, which can help fuel your creativity.

Remove creative guesswork with AI tools, like Shutterstock Predict.

Digging into the Data

In order for creative AI to work, it needs a massive data set to fuel its predictions. Basically, the larger the data set, the more reliable the software will be. Shutterstock.AI, for example, has a creative marketing data set that grows every day.

It currently includes:

11 years worth of digital ads

49,000 individual creative dimensions of every ad, across those 11 years

700 billion creative advertising data points

Because this data set is so enormous, no human could ever analyze it. In fact, it would take one person their entire lifetime to review every creative data point from a single day alone. Unlike humans, artificial intelligence can analyze this massive data set in the blink of an eye.

Privacy safe measures are taken into account, as well. Users don’t connect their accounts or share their data with Shutterstock, so use of our AI is 100% worry-free.

This daily analysis can answer questions like:

Is your audience more likely to click on an image that includes a Pug or a Golden Retriever?

Which is more likely to drive engagement—an image of a family eating at a picnic table or an image of them eating in a dining room?

Is a lighter shade of blue more likely to provide better results for your next campaign? And, if so, which specific hex code is most likely to drive engagement for your brand?

The opportunities ushered in by artificial intelligence can complement creative direction and optimize it for performance. They also eliminate bias by providing a data-backed look at what’s actually working for your brand . . . helping your best ideas come to life and perform well.

Only AI can analyze a data set this expansive.

AI in Real Life: Creative Color Direction

Data can make us better creatives. Yes, that may feel counterintuitive, especially since so much of creative success is rooted in emotion and instincts.

Let’s look at an example of how this actually works, with a Shutterstock marketing campaign as the guinea pig.

At the beginning of 2022, Shutterstock published our annual 2022 Color Trends Report. At that time, graphic designers and marketers were searching for serene and calming colors—coral, violet, and light pink, specifically.

Contrary to what designers wanted, Shutterstock.AI said that consumers were clicking on green . . . and lots of it. AI discovered that several shades of green were dominating the list of the year’s most clickable colors.

Shades of emerald, jade, lime, and mint were best at fueling clicks and conversions. Because of these AI-driven findings, we included a fourth color to the annual Color Trends report for the first time.

With green’s inclusion, we told our followers about its power to skyrocket consumer engagement.

Shutterstock posted green imagery and videos alongside content that represented the other colors. Just as artificial intelligence predicted, green content was a huge success with our audience.

In fact, when compared to the other three colors, green content resulted in an average of:

54% more likes on Instagram

69% more impressions on Twitter

55% more reactions on Facebook

By discovering what consumers were clicking on in real-time, Shutterstock.AI helped our team of creative thinkers publish a campaign with higher levels of engagement.

How to Use Creative Intelligence

If you’ve read this far, you’re likely curious to try creative intelligence for your own work. You have campaigns to run, goals to meet, and revenue to earn, and you want it all to happen a little more easily.

AI Powered Search can be your first step into harnessing the power of creative AI.

We’re excited to announce that Shutterstock has launched two AI-powered product updates to power your creative performance. AI Powered Search and Shutterstock Predict are both live and ready to help marketers direct creative with data in mind.

You can learn more about both by visiting Shutterstock.AI. Or, if you’re a customer, log in to your account to start using both today.

