9 Ideas to Create Engaging Carousel Ads

Annie is a multi-faceted creative with a background in video editing and television production. An editor for over a decade she worked on projects for FUNimation, Discovery and NatGeo. She is passionate about helping creatives find inspiration, career advice and time-saving tips and tricks.

Note from the writer: If you aren’t already on a mobile device, send this post over to your phone. It will create a much richer experience when looking through the example posts.

We know our readers are always out to get better returns, more conversions, and peak engagement out of Instagram and Facebook promotions. While results can vary among campaigns and ad types, carousel ads on both platforms generally outperform static ads in terms of engagement and click-through rate (CTR).

On Instagram, we see the most popular post format being single image ads, but this trend is shifting. Carousels have become the second most popular post type and many marketers see as much as a 5.4% lift in post engagement when utilizing the carousel ad format, according to data from Marketing Charts.

Image via Marketing Charts.

Video ads have traditionally been king on Facebook. However, through the years, consumers have been favoring the carousel format. Carousel ads consistently achieve higher click-through rates.

In fact, one study from LOVOO found carousel ads achieved 72% higher click-through rates compared to static mobile ads in apps.

But, just because carousel ads typically perform better doesn’t mean you should be complacent with your creative. If anything, that’s even more reason to create your most engaging carousel ads. Image quality, art direction, and design are all obvious things to focus on.

In this article, we’re going to dig a bit deeper on each.

1. Facebook and Instagram Carousel Ad Specs

Before we get to the fun stuff, let’s take a moment to review the most up-to-date file types and sizing specifications.

Facebook Carousel Ad Specs and Recommendations

Design Recommendations

Image file type: JPG or PNG

Video file type: MP4, MOV or GIF

Ratio: 1:1

Resolution: At least 1080 x 1080 pixels

Text Recommendations

Primary Text: 125 characters

Headline: 40 characters

Description: 20 characters

Landing page URL: Required

Technical Requirements

Number of Carousel cards: 2 to 10

Image maximum file size: 30MB

Video maximum file size: 4GB

Video Duration: 1 second to 240 minutes

Aspect ratio tolerance: 3%

For more technical information on creating the perfect carousel ad format and setting up the most impactful campaign possible, check out Facebook’s step-by-step guide.

Instagram’s Carousel Ad Specs and Recommendations

Carousel Ad Image Dimensions and Guidelines

Recommended resolution: 1080 x 1080 pixels

Aspect ratio: 1:1

All formats should be either JPG or PNG

Max image size: 30MB per image/card

Instagram allows 2-10 images/cards per ad

Carousel Video Ad Specs

Minimum resolution: 600 x 600 pixels

Maximum resolution: 1080 x 1080 pixels

Aspect ratio: 1:1

All formats should be MP4

Max video size: 4GB per video/card

Max video length: 60 seconds

Instagram allows 2-10 videos/cards per ad.

SproutSocial keeps an “always up-to-date” specification post with a lot of amazing technical advice when it comes to crafting your social media ads. When adding videos to your carousel ads, make sure to design an eye-catching thumbnail.

2. Show Every Angle of Your Product

If you have a well-designed tactile product, you should be showing it from every angle. Lego has mastered this concept in their carousel ads. Their product is a perfect example, but this method could be particularly effective when creating carousel ads for houseware and apparel brands.

Lego’s ad designer chose to use a unified background in various colors that gives this post a nice visual cohesion as the viewer scrolls through.

3. Multiple Images Within a Single Swipe

Want to show more images than the carousel limit will allow? Utilize a thoughtfully-designed multi-image layout. We love this example from custom dress maker, Eshakti.

You can also include messaging within the design. This can be helpful when trying to share promo codes or a unifying theme within the carousel ad.

4. Storytelling Boosts Engagement

Coupling storytelling with your marketing campaigns means your audience will have a harder time ignoring the message of your ads. General facts and statistics are easier to ignore because they only trigger the logic and language processing center of the brain.

People are not rational creatures by nature. Our actions are driven by emotion. So, when emotional storytelling catches our attention, it forms a strong connection between the individual and the story.

This carousel from Tesla‘s “dog-mode” campaign found the perfect way to share the story of a product that pulls on their dog-loving audience’s heart-strings.

5. Create a Product Showcase

The rotating carousel ad is the perfect medium to create a product showcase. Create action segments that present variations of a single product or a category-specific spread.

Tea Collection, a children’s clothing line, has an excellent carousel method for showing the details of their lovingly made children’s outfits.

One popular showcase method is to present the main product followed by complementary products based on audience purchase history. This approach presents increased product variety and can improve conversions with a new audience. It’s similar to the way Amazon shows “people who bought this item also bought.”

In this carousel ad from Target, the retailer uses a family-friendly vibe to advertise a variety of related products targeting moms and moms-to-be.

Image via MarketingProfs.

6. Utilize Video

If you’re making video ads, you need to be using them within your carousels. Videos can say more than copy and images alone. That mix of moving pictures in the form of footage, music, sound effects, and motion graphics draw in viewers.

In the post below from Vans, we start with a static image. After the swipe, the viewer is launched into an action-packed and exciting video showcasing a series about creativity. It’s just a teaser that entices the viewer to click through to see the rest of the story.

7. Educate Your Audience

Going from traditional static image ads to a carousel ad opens up the opportunity to display progressive information, like taking your audience through a number of steps.

Stop worrying about pushing a transaction when your target customer isn’t necessarily ready to make a purchase. Instead, use a carousel ad to educate them and capture their interest with additional value.

A good example of this is a step-by-step ad that shows how to make a cake. The final slide of its carousel links over to the complete recipe.

Image via Buffer.

8. Create a Panoramic

Here’s a quick text breakdown of how to make a panoramic carousel ad using Instagram and Facebook‘s most recent image size guidelines:

Decide how many carousel cards to include in your image. We recommend 3 to 5 cards.

Create an image with the correct dimensions. Its height should be 1,080 pixels , and its width should be 1,080 pixels multiplied by the number of carousel cards used (Ex: a three-card image should be 3,240×1,080 pixels).

, and its width should be multiplied by the number of carousel cards used (Ex: a three-card image should be 3,240×1,080 pixels). Upload this same image for each carousel card, but crop it at equal intervals. If you have image editing software like Photoshop, crop each 1,080 x 1,080 card and save them as individual images to place in your carousel ad.

If you don’t have Photoshop, you can use a free tool like PicMonkey to create and design carousel ads. PicMonkey even offers pre-designed templates that make creating each swipe of a carousel ad an absolute breeze.

Laura Callaghan displays her work for Yahoo brilliantly with this carousel. She starts with a small logo preview and then the next two swipes are a panoramic view of the full logo.

This is a beautiful way to display multiple designs or products in a single theme.

9. Take Time with Your Ad Copy

Visually arresting images and thumb-stopping creative is key to capturing the attention of your audience. But, that’s not always enough to win a click-through conversion. Your carousel ad still needs compelling copywriting.

Write your most compelling copy with the following tips:

Use copy to imply continuation encouraging movement to the next card.

Make sure the copy in your ad and cards matches brand tone.

Create multiple versions of your ad. Serve ads with different copy to each segment so you’re not using one ad to speak to everyone.

Include a prominent call-to-action if you have a direct response objective. Don’t just rely on the button.

Keep your call-to-action short and in-line with your campaign goals.

You can caption each image and video in a carousel ad, so make each caption relevant.

Use the headline space under each image to promote benefits, discounts, and products.

You can also highlight your ad copy by color complementing your product or design. (Pro tip: This carousel ad feature only shows up when viewing on mobile.)

Castle Ryus uses this method to draw attention to the call-to-action within their carousel ads.

How to Use PicMonkey to Design Carousel Ads

You can create social media and carousel designs by starting a free trial of PicMonkey. You’ll find hundreds of expertly-designed templates that give a head start on creating scroll-stopping images for carousel ads.

Here’s how to make the most of it!

Step 1

Click the Create new button at the top of the PicMonkey page and select Templates. Choose a template that speaks to you!

Step 2

Find your template. Use the search function to type in “Instagram Carousel Ads” and select a template for your starting point.

Step 3

Modify the template. PicMonkey makes it effortless to change fonts, colors, images, and backgrounds. It’s a full-service design program, right in your browser.

Step 4

Add more pages. Carousels are swipeable, so you’ll need multiple pages. Press the Add Pages button at the bottom of the screen to add a fresh design.

New pages will populate with the template background, but will otherwise be a blank canvas for you to create as many images as you need for your carousel ad.

You can also duplicate pages. So, if there are elements of the template you like—such as frames, vector graphics, or text—you can duplicate them.

Step 5

Share or Export your completed design. You can share directly from PicMonkey. All you need to do is link your social platforms.

If you’d prefer to save them for a manual upload, you can do so by pressing the “Download” button. From there, you’ll have a myriad of file type options. Check out the specification above to select the format that is best for the platform you’ll be posting from.

Cover image via GoodStudio x2 x3 and Evgeny Zimin.

