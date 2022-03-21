How to Create DIY Wedding Invitations with Design Templates

Shutterstock is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos, 3D models and music.

DIY wedding invitations are a smart way to save money, exercise creativity, and add a personal touch to wedding planning endeavors.

But, if you’ve never designed an invitation before, the process can feel overwhelming—and the last thing you need right now is more stress (you’ve still got to book the caterer!).

In this article, we’ll help you achieve the perfect DIY wedding invitations, fuss-free, with guidance on:

What to include in your invitation

Most popular sizes for print and web

How to make your own invitation with design templates

Design tips to keep in mind

What to Include in Your DIY Wedding Invitation

Your DIY wedding invitation needs to state:

Who is getting married

When they’re getting married (date and time)

Where they’re getting married (venue name and address)

You might also include dress code information (“black tie”) and a URL to your wedding website or a hashtag, if you have one.

Some couples opt to incorporate a line about who’s hosting the wedding. For example, “Mr. and Mrs. Lucas Darby request the pleasure of your company at the wedding of their daughter.” But, you can be as conventional or unconventional as you’d like—it’s your day!

Other materials you’ll need to include with your invitation:

RSVP card

Self-addressed, pre-stamped envelope

Reception card (optional)

These should be created (or selected) in lockstep with your invitation, so that your designs are cohesive.

5 Most Popular Standard Wedding Card Sizes

Thanks to modern technology, wedding invitations are becoming an increasingly virtual experience. But, a good ol’-fashioned snail-mail invite is still the most popular way to request the presence of your friends and family.

If you’re among the majority of folks who are planning to mail your invites out by postal service, you’ll need to choose the right size card—and plan your designs accordingly.

The five most popular sizes for wedding invitations include:

Inches (“) Centimeters (cm) Also known as… 3.5 ” x 4.875″ 8.9 cm x 12.4 cm Four bar, note cards, inserts, A1 4.25″ x 5.5″ 10.8 cm x 14 cm A2 4.5″ x 6.25″ 11.4 cm x 15.9 cm A6 5″ x 7″ 12.7 cm x 17.8 cm A7 6″ x 9″ 15.2 cm x 22.9 cm A10

Keep in mind that these are standard print sizes. If you decide to email your wedding invitations, you won’t be limited to any particular size or shape.

How to Make a DIY Invite in 3 Easy Steps

You don’t need professional design experience to create a DIY wedding invitation, especially with an-easy-to-use design app like PicMonkey by Shutterstock, which offers loads of gorgeous, customizable design templates in all sorts of styles—minimalist, romantic, modern, casual, and more.

Step 1

Go to Create new > Templates.

Alternatively, you can design your invitation from scratch by selecting Create new > Blank Canvas.

Enter “wedding invitations” into the search field. This will pull up invitation templates, as well as save-the-date and program-card templates, but that’s okay—they’re all customizable and interchangeable.

Browse dozens of options for inspiration.

Step 2

Once you’ve selected your template, navigate the left-hand toolbar to adjust the color of your invite, upload your own photos or graphics, change the fonts, and more.

Edit one layer at a time by selecting from the right-hand panel.

Step 3

Export your file in either print or web format. (For a clean print that goes all the way to the edges of the paper, turn on crop and bleed marks. Pro subscribers can even save as a PDF to print at a professional print shop.)

Design Tips for Creating a Beautiful DIY Wedding Invitation

Now that you understand the scope of your DIY project—and how easy it is to pull off with the help of PicMonkey!—consider these tips for crafting an invitation you love almost as much as your fiancé.

1. Decide on a Theme or Aesthetic

This PicMonkey template sets the stage for a serene, beachfront wedding.

Is your wedding going to be rustic? Elegant? Whimsical? The tone you set with your wedding invitation should correlate as much as possible with the theme or aesthetic of the big day itself.

You’ll also want to decide on an appropriate color scheme for your invite, as that will help set the mood for the event and contribute to a sense of cohesion across creative elements.

2. Choose an Appropriate (and Legible!) Font

The typeface you choose should align with your wedding vibe and aesthetic, as well. For instance, a black-tie affair would probably warrant a formal script or elegant serif, whereas a backyard wedding might be best represented by a handwritten font or a fun sans serif.

Whatever direction you take, make sure your typefaces blend well together, and that the invitation is easy to read.

3. Keep Things Simple

A little color blocking goes a long way in this PicMonkey template.

Once you’ve taken note of the mood you want to set and the typefaces you’re going to use, you can start implementing personal touches that reflect your taste.

But, generally speaking, you want to keep your design simple—don’t distract from the vital information you’re providing in your invite.

Oh, and one last thing: Proofread!

Cover image via Olga_C.