See how these creative freelancers are adjusting to the impact of coronavirus and learn how your business can adapt to meet changing industry needs.

On the day I’m writing this, I scheduled to shoot a story on a paleontologist working in the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles’ hallowed halls. As a lifelong devotee of the Jurassic Park franchise, it’s something of a dream project for me. But it’ll have to wait: like many photographers, my shoots have all but come to a halt due to the rapid global spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

As a freelance photographer based in the United States, my business has been impacted by the spread of this virus. Read on for some honest perspective and advice from fellow freelancers and creative business owners on managing and adapting their business during times of crisis.

Creative industries are shifting and adapting to COVID-19. Offset Image by Bruin Alexander.

Economic stress on freelancers is a global issue

Just this week, I joined a Zoom call led by Australia-based photographer and educator Cait Miers, the first installment in her new weekly webinar, “The Photographer Survival Series.” I joined for business tips, but the most cathartic moment of the call came when I realized how many of my peers are in the same exact position I am.

“How is this impacting you financially? Have you lost jobs? Clients? Upcoming events? Spend the time and write these things down so they’re on paper. They’ll make more sense and you can work through them,” Miers noted on the video meeting. It furthered my curiosity as to how the economic change was really affecting creatives and, more specifically, freelancers.

We’ll be back to scenes like this soon enough. Offset Image by Michael Overbeck.

Long-term photography projects put on pause

Bruin Alexander is a Vancouver-based photographer and Offset artist who specializes in film photography. This winter, he stacked work and saved as much money as he could in order to fund his first major photography project, a project documenting life in rural America. He embarked on his cross-country trip in late February with plans to work on the series through May, but by last weekend, he was self-quarantining in south Texas and has since returned to Vancouver.

“In a sense, this was fortunate because I had accounted for being on the road without paid work for the entirety of the project,” he reflects. “The absence and strangeness of COVID-19 made the ideas I had difficult to articulate visually. I was on the road until last weekend, trying in vain to get press credentials.”

Finding moments of safety in solitude. Offset Image by Bruin Alexander.

This is the reality for a lot of people within the creative industry. Long-term projects are events where many photographers and videographers embark on their creative dreams. It’s not as simple as the canceling a single job. It’s weeks, months, or even years of planning put on pause indefinitely.

Scheduling comes to a halt

For Auckland, New Zealand-based photographer Rachel Soh, cancellations for music- and event-based opportunities she usually shoots resulted in her losing nearly all her scheduled work. And Rafael Pease, who splits his time between Chile and Montana and works as a professional athlete and filmmaker, was in the middle of production on two film projects in Chile when the virus shut down travel. “I have been on a 24/7 lockdown for sixteen days in Chile, so I’m limited as to what I can do,” he says. “I had over a dozen speaking gigs, film festivals, and multiple film trips planned through June, but all were shut down in a matter of days.”

Before isolation. Offset Image by Rachel Soh.

Unexpected financial changes

The freedom to create your own schedule and unlimited earning potential are the boons of freelance work — until they aren’t. With brands and clients shifting priorities and budgets to keep their full- and part-time staff employed, independent contractors are often the first employees to get cut loose.

“The spread of COVID-19 has affected my work more than I could’ve anticipated when I first started to hear about the outbreak back in January,” says Michael Overbeck, a commercial adventure photographer and Offset artist from Squamish, British Columbia. “It has put all large-scale commercial work I had planned on hold or canceled entirely.”

Seattle-based graphic designer Mollie Thompson hasn’t noticed a dip in commissioned work yet. While she does work as a full-time designer for the nonprofit Rescue:Freedom, she typically has a small handful of freelance projects running in the background.

“At this point it seems that more people are taking time and space for their personal projects,” she muses. “Freelancers and small businesses are trying to get their brands on point, which means there is work for me.”

Brooklyn-based graphic designer Justine Yeung is netting out a bit more conservatively. She estimates that she’s lost about half of her projected work, again tied to events. “My income is dramatically lower than it was this time last year. But, I guess as a freelancer, I’m used to variations in my income. I’m lucky to not yet have a family dependent on that income. I try not to look at my retirement savings so that I won’t do something I’ll regret later!”

COVID-19: How are creative businesses adapting to the crisis?

The good news? We were built for this. While creatives employed full-time may enjoy more job security, freelancers are often better versed in managing and adapting to periods of uncertainty.

“Undoubtedly, this has [had] a big impact financially,” says Soh. “However I do feel like we freelancers tend to have more resilience when it comes to financial instability.”

Creatives are resilient, and we will adapt. Offset Image by Rachel Soh.

We’re pivoting to offer new services

“New Zealand is under a very strict lockdown, which means we are all ordered to stay home and cannot interact with anyone who we aren’t in isolation with,” says Soh. “The only services I can provide would have to be doable within the confines of my home.”

Many photographers are dealing with state-mandated stay-at-home orders. Creatives re-entering their home countries are being asked to isolate and, at minimum, practice social distancing. That means everything from intimate maternity shoots to large-scale commercial productions are out of the question. The verb du jour is “pivot,” as creatives examine novel ways to keep revenue — and high spirits — flowing. Here are some more best practices for creatives working from home.

Pivoting to offer photography services at home. Offset Image by Rachel Soh.

We’re updating stock portfolios and websites to earn money from home

“I’m on a mandatory fourteen-day lockdown,” says Alexander. “I’ll try and update my stock portfolios. And possibly reopen my print shop and donate proceeds to the local food bank or other grassroots organizations near me.” Photographers and artists I chatted with are offering everything from custom Lightroom presets to digital photo bundles, online mentorship to gift vouchers for future shoots, and, of course, image licensing opportunities.

Finding creative ways to earn money at home. Offset Image by Bruin Alexander.

We’re adapting our workflow

For some photographers, generating income is all about considering shoots from a new — and much longer — lens.

“The discussion I’ve been having with a few clients over the last week is how we could potentially still make some of these shoots happen,” explains Overbeck. “A good amount of the work I do is in remote locations with one or two talent, with lots of shots being taken from afar.”

Rediscovering photography with new equipment. Offset Image by Michael Overbeck.

We’re focusing on the work we can do remotely

This is where graphic designers and artists have a bit of a leg-up in the age of social distancing. “Almost all of my work can be done remotely,” says Thompson. “Logos, branding consultations over FaceTime, paintings. It’s more fun to meet clients for a glass of wine, but we can obviously carry on without that for now.”

We’re remembering that it’s okay to slow down

The ways creatives have responded to the sudden deluge of free time seem to fall into two camps. Diving into professional productivity or enjoying exploratory leisure. There’s an explosion in the number of preset offerings, digital workshops, and live streaming events produced by creatives. But for the photographers and designers I interviewed, this lull in work has inspired another kind of response: taking a damn break.

Take break, take a step back, and breathe. Offset Image by Bruin Alexander.

“I should probably be more proactive, but I personally see this as an interesting opportunity,” says Alexander. “Because of my America project, I don’t have rent for the first time in almost a decade, which is extremely fortuitous. I might go and renovate an old abandoned cabin I found up one of the many fjords behind the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia. I’m hoping to get a group of three or four together to work and document the process. I have a wonderful core group of creative friends and between us I’m sure we can find a client interested in a story of renewal, passion, fishing, carpentry and friendship amidst a pandemic.”

We’re planning for our futures

Overbeck and Soh are also indulging in a pause from the hustle. “This time has really inspired me to take a broader look at my career and how I want to be moving forward,” explains Overbeck. “Taking the time to rest and come out of this with fresh eyes and a new direction.”

Take a step back, and look where you want to take your career. Offset Image by Michael Overbeck.

“Now that I’m not even able to do any shoots locally, I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself to immediately jump into problem-solving mode,” says Soh.

At the very least, this is a great time to pay attention to the small, tedious tasks of running a business you may have neglected. Chase invoices, clean up your hard drives, keyword your photos, edit old work, and spruce up your website. Yeung is taking Skillshare.com classes to improve her normal workflow and illustration process.

We’re practicing our craft

“Keep shooting, always be using your camera,” advises Alexander. “Self-portraits, walks to familiar places around your home if you can maintain distance, framing the everyday. I see far too many photographers treat the camera as the business. The camera is your brush, practice is what makes you money, and a strong body of work is the best resume.”

Capture moments of isolation. Offset Image by Bruin Alexander.

At most, Thompson believes this moment is ripe for creative energy and innovation. “It may not look the same, but it’s not supposed to,” she explains. “Art needs to meet the world where it’s at, lest it be ‘tone-deaf.’ There is great need for creative problem-solving when the world gets turned on its head, and great opportunity for incredible innovation. There is a reason musicians release breakup albums.”

We’re becoming more collaborative

There’s an inherent sense of competition in the creative world. With only so much work to go around and no standardization when it comes to rates, photography and design can sometimes feel like an isolating career path. That’s why my number one piece of advice for new freelance creatives is to find a community you can trust and make an effort to support each other.

Collaborate with other creatives. Offset Image by Simone Golob.

I have a few female industry friends who I feel comfortable sharing work with. When a potential job isn’t right for me, I pass it along to them. I know my recommendation will make the client happy (which gives me credibility), and that my friends will do me a solid and return the favor when a job is right for me.

I’m excited to see how different industries find ways to step up and support the freelance community during this time. In fact, one of the most positive effects of the pandemic could be a renewed sense of community and collaboration among freelance creatives — if we can be transparent about our collective situation.

We’re supporting each other

“Within my own group of peers, we’ve had our fair share of conversations around this,” says Soh. “We’ve discussed different ideas on how we can stay afloat or just inspired creatively. If anything, I feel like the best thing we can do for each other is be a source of encouragement and a reminder that we can all be a little kinder to ourselves. We’ll get through this, together.”

We’ll get through this together. Offset Image by Rachel Soh.

“One of the things I have no time for in the freelance world is competitiveness. It is absolutely not a zero-sum game. When you give in this business, without any expectation, it always, eventually, comes back around,” Alexander agrees. “I think people are often too proud to admit they’re struggling, so they don’t ask for help and project like things are wonderful. I’ve done this myself at many points in my career, but I cannot emphasize enough how corrosive this is. It’s okay to struggle, especially at a time like this; many of the most talented people I know have gone through major valleys between peaks. We’ve all been there.”

We’re donating our services

The shared sentiment from the creatives I interviewed seems to be this: As non-essential workers, what are we contributing to society during hard times? We’re using this time to reevaluate the impact we’re making and aiming to give back to our communities.

Shop safely, and support your community’s wellbeing. Offset Image by Ikon Images.

“I’m looking for work in which I can be of service to the community, even if it’s simply volunteering,” says Alexander. “I want to contribute as much of my time as possible to helping folks hit hardest. Whatever our own struggles — and freelancers will undoubtedly be hit hard by budgets drying up, opportunities thinning — I hope we remember how privileged we are to do work we are passionate about. I hope we recognize the opportunity to be of service, to support local businesses, to help ease the challenges of the elderly, to be present and generous.’

“I don’t want to dwell on how this impacts me, I want to imagine ways in which I can have a positive impact and uplift others.”

Everything is connected, even when you don’t expect it

I recently spent an afternoon taking photos for a local nonprofit that conducts research on organic farming. As an organization, they empower farmers to make the transition to more sustainable land management practices. It’s volunteer work I’d been eager to do but never found the time for. They were able to leverage the assets for their social media and newsletters.

By sharing that work, I caught the attention of a major outdoor brand, who has since hired me to write and shoot a story about young farmers. Finding ways to give back in a time of need can really come full circle. After all, to quote one of my favorite movies: “Life finds a way.”

“Everyone in the world is experiencing frustration, heaviness, loss, fear, and grief at the exact same time,” says Thompson. “And in many ways, artists are the emotional first responders to all of this. I see so many artists using their work to encourage, educate, and connect their audience in powerful ways. There are voices speaking to so many different emotions, all of which are new to us. I don’t know where the world would be without art right now. But I’ll tell you what, we wouldn’t be human without it.”

Top image by Bruin Alexander.

