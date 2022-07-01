Get 10 free images today. Use code PICK10FREE at checkout. Get started!

Data-Backed Ways to Include Cool Colors in Your Ads
Data-Backed Ways to Include Cool Colors in Your Ads

Calming and harmonious, cool colors consist of blues, greens, and violets. Here’s how you can use half of the color wheel to boost ad performance, according to AI. 

Color theory tells us that cool colors are packed with symbolism. Shades of green, blue, and violet are infused in so many objects within our natural world, and they often symbolize growth. They also have calming effects.

Design principles tell us that shades of blue symbolize strength, intelligence, and peacefulness. Greens signal growth, health, and the environment. Meanwhile, shades of purple and violet are packed with feelings of elegance and regality.

It’s no wonder that photographers, graphic designers, brands, and artists alike cling to cool colors. So, how can you harness the power behind these shades in your campaigns?

Color temperature chart
Image via jipatafoto89.
Female model in blue suit, white boots and sunglasses
Beautiful brunette woman with brightly colored makeup in a purple dress and orange belt, in red checked high-heeled shoes, with a red bag and a yellow feather earring sits on a chair
Fashion portrait of handsome African man wearing green top and pants sitting on a chair

Images via MaxFrost, snova.mir, and MaxFrost.

Shutterstock.AI analyzed over 700 billion creative data points to determine which exact objects in the cool color family are driving clicks today. Through this analysis, we discovered data on which settings, foods, objects, and animals audiences love to click. 

So, let’s stay cool this summer by incorporating these clickable shades into our creative direction. AI has the insights you need to get started.

Illustration of a purple whale swimming through a city
Image via Thomas Burns.

Today’s Top Colors

Data tells us that today’s most clickable colors are dominated by cool shades. When looking at the top fifty most engaging colors today, shades from this half of the color wheel dominate with high click-through rates (CTRs). 

When it comes to imagery, shades of purple particularly stand out. Cool violets and berry shades—particularly the hex codes #804080, #C04080, #C040C0, and #C080C0—rank high on the most clickable list. 

Beautiful woman's hand with purple nails
Apricot cake with white chocolate in shape of feather on white plate against teal background
Portrait of a pretty young woman with colorful sunglasses and bright painted lips next to striped background
Purple sunrise over purple beach and ocean
Purple lillies in a colorful composition against a white background
Dog and male in puffy coat watching the sunset with purple sky
Hand holding glass with transparent liquid and beautiful purple field flowers
Portrait of a young woman in a black shirt on purple background
Dark purple dahlia heads on handmade plate
Green eucalyptus stem falling against neutral teal green color with diagonal drop shadow overlay

Images via Darya Lavinskaya, Cbeamglitter, Androlia, Vintage Tone, Frankie and Marília, Cavan Images, Jelena Shijak, K-Angle, Karyn Millet, and Kilimanjaro STUDIOz.

For videos, we see even more variety in cool colors. While a few berry shades make it to this shortlist, we also see blue-violets performing well.

The hex codes #804080, #4000C0, #4040C0, #40C0FF, #400040, and #404080 all make the cut. Several shades of green and pure blues drive performance for videos, too.

Woman wearing a beige blouse and turqoise pleated skirt holds a tan felt hat by her side
Tree frog sits on branch with purple flowers
Black currant lemonade on green background
Panorama of minimalist dining room with white table and blue background wall
Tropical cocktail in glass with fresh lemon decor, blue orchid flower, glass texture podium on yellow and blue background
Closeup of deep green succulents
Inside view of vintage blue car
Male cliff diver looking at the ocean jump zone before diving in
Pink and white flowers in a large teal vase
Elevator and stairs in hallway of landing in apartment building in Lisbon, Portugal
Portrait of laughing woman wearing hot pink pants against green background

Images via Oleksii Dubrovskyi, Erhard Nerger / ImageBROKER, Ryzhkov Photography, Dariusz Jarzabek, Okrasiuk, Diana Lange, Saklakova, Cavan Images, Burcu Avsar, Ricardo Junqueira, and Vladimir Godnik / fStop.

Illustration of preparing food on green gas stove
Image via Ikon Images.

Feast on Cool-Colored Food

When thinking of foods within this color family, plant-based green dishes likely come to mind first. Data tells us that the most engaging green foods span from sweet, to sour, to savory.

Out of all green foods measured, pears are the most clickable, with a CTR that’s risen 59% over the last year.

Staying in the fruit family, limes come in at second most clickable. Their CTR is 440% higher today than it was last summer.

Salads are a summertime favorite this year, with cabbage proving itself to be the most clickable leafy base. 

Top-down view of glazed ham, potato casserole, and green salad
Top-down view of lime roasted potatoes served fresh accompanied by margaritas and roses
Margarita garnished with lime and jalapenos
Red cabbage stacked on green cabbage
Leaves of various sorts of salads
Closeup of cabbage field
Gin and tonic in wine glass garnished with cucumber and rosemary
Fresh green pears in wooden crate
Plate with sweet poached pears in red wine
Red cabbage salad with prunes

Images via Con Poulos, The Picture Pantry, Lori Eanes, Johnér, Roman Märzinger / Westend61, NataliAlba, Maurese, YARUNIV Studio, Pixel-Shot, and teleginatania.

With berry shades dominating image trends, it’s no surprise that actual berries are trending up as well. Over the last year, berries have been among the most clickable foods in general.

Beyond berries, audiences are also clicking on beets. In fact, the CTR of beets has risen 857% over the last year.

Plums are having a moment too, having risen 90% in clickability since last summer.

Figs over wooden table with green leaves
Fresh picked beets
Baguette bread with beet root hummus and cucumber
Beet with foliage on vintage plate with kitchen knife
Overhead shot of bowls of fresh plums against a black background
Rustic and moody flat lay shot of fresh plums and grapes on a vintage metallic tray
A glazed layer cake with fresh blueberries and lavender flowers
Blueberry pie next to carton of blueberries
Bowl of blueberries surrounded by rosehips
Closeup of juicy purple grapes

Images via Philippe Degroote / Addictive Creative, Regan Baroni, Visnja Sesum, Cavan Images, Marialena Nikopoulou, Myriam Meliani, Cameron Whitman, Achim Sass / Westend61, and Jim DeLillo.

Popular sweet treats, which are often colored purple, are also performing well. Since this time last year, the following desserts have seen big bumps in clicks: 

  • Macarons’ CTR has risen 41%. 
  • Smoothies’ CTR has risen 38%. 
  • Ice cream and sorbet have seen their CTR rise 17%.
Healthy green smoothie garnished with celery stick and surrounded by green fruits and veggies
Blueberry macarons in waffle cone and dry lavender on dark wooden table
Blue birthday cake with red chocolate drips and strawberries on top on dark background
Top-down view of a platter containing cotton candy, a cupcake and eggs
Purple smoothie bowl on wooden background
Gourmet pandesal that has a filling of ube and cheese combination
Top-down view of pink cut fruit cake surrounded by purple cupcakes

Images via Peter Karasev, Orwald, alexanderon, Food Collection, Alena Haurylik, richardernestyap, and Maksim Tregubov.

Illustration of a house set in a field with a river running through it at night
Image via Matt Vince.

Opt for Outdoor Settings

For quite some time now, imagery set outside has been performing better than imagery set inside. Perhaps this is due to a newfound reconnection with nature, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Whatever the cause may be, green and blue outdoor settings remain particularly clickable. 

For example, bushes, leaves, trees, and grass have all trended upward over the last two years. Including any of these items in your imagery is likely to increase engagement metrics.

More specifically, though, swampy settings are boosting ad engagement the most right now. The CTR of swamps has risen 359% over the last year.

Rainforests have seen their CTR rise 81% over the same time period. Even green golf courses are trending. They’re 83% more clickable compared to last summer.

Closeup of caucasian tanned woman behind tropical leaves
Woman's hand seen rested on water lily leaves in a swamp
Sunrise in the rainforest
Aerial view of a golf course fairway and sand traps in autumn
Thick clouds floating over amazing mountains and calm water on magnificent day in Fiordland National Park in New Zealand
Aerial view of part of Loch Cluanie water reservoir near Inverness, Highlands, Scotland
An overcast day in the swamp with cypress tree trunks and duckweed on Lake Martin outside of Breaux Bridge in the St. Martin Parish of Louisiana

Images via Lyubov Levitskaya, AKaltykova, Al’fred, Amazing Aerial Agency, Gustavo Karlsson / Addictive Creative, Amazing Aerial Agency, and Abbie Warnock-Matthews.

AI also tells us that several blue settings are serving up clicks this summer. When it comes to bodies of water, data says that rivers are the most clickable. Their CTR has risen 57% since last year.

Oceans are performing well too, though rivers are still 9% more engaging with audiences. 

An elderly man meditates on the Ganges river
Aerial view of man swimming in tropical blue hot springs river
Aerial view of a huge riverbed and delta
Top-down view of fisherman cleaning Thai fishing nets
Old house set on a blue river surrounded by a forest
View of Luang Prabang from above Mount Phousi on a beautiful day
Woman on a boat during lamp festival

Images via Cavan Images, Cavan Images, Attila Csipe, Thampitakkull Jakkree, Raimund Linke / Mauritius Images, Reuben Teo, and Suriya99.

It comes as no surprise that pools perform well during the summer months, as we all want to dive in for a dip. Interestingly, they’re 94% more clickable than hot tubs.

So, if you’re going to show a pool party in your ads, keep both your colors and settings on the cool side.

White acacia flowers in blue transparent water
Underwater view of a swimmer jumping into a pool
Above view of mosaic tiled steps in a swimming pool

Images via Androlia, Zac Macaulay / Image Source, and AB-7272.

Illustration of a cat sitting in chair at computer watching a video of himself
Image via Sebastian Braun.

Cool, Clickable Creatures

Finally, what could be more exciting than casting cool-colored and highly-clickable critters in your photos? Several creatures of blue and green shades are performing well.

Currently, snakes are the most clickable green animal, with a CTR that’s risen 167% over the last year. Across the same time period, peacocks have gone up 367% in clickability, placing them just under snakes’ top spot. 

Javan tree frog smiling at the camera
Close-up of peacock feathers
Closeup of blue male Moor frog
Eastern bluebird male sitting on branch in flower garden
Blue viper coiled on black background
Closeup of coiled green tree python
Closeup of a peacock with her feathers fanned

Images via Kurit afshen, Cavan Images, Thomas Hinsche / ImageBROKER, Danita Delimont, shinji nakano, Alex Stemmers, and tophe93.

Lizards have seen their CTR skyrocket 2,111% since last summer. Beetles are up 567%, and fish are up 216%, too.

All this is to say that if an animal is creepy, crawly, and cool-toned, it’s likely to get some audience love.

Two green lizards in a vivarium
Closeup of a blue iguana
Green Anole lizard on purple background
Blue mustachioed beetle on white flowers
Purple beetle on green leaf
Various insect specimens in museum
Greenbottle blue tarantula sitting in a teacup

Images via Raccoon Tom, Kurit afshen, Tommy Daynjer, JO2, Lukas Jonaitis, Peter Adams, and Benzstock.

 Cover image via Pixel-Shot.

