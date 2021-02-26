From manmade to natural, textured to smooth, explore the dynamics of photographing contrasts in materials.
A clever technique of many photo professionals is to place a featured object (the hero product), against an object that fundamentally contrasts it. There are many ways to think about this. Hard can be a great contrast to soft, manmade to natural, textured to smooth. However you choose to apply it, contrast in materials emphasizes your hero object.
If you’re working with a synthetic medium (anything plastic, resin, metal, etc.) take a look at how it comes alive when photographed against a natural element (wood, stone, flora, etc.) The context of comparison heightens its properties. And, while photographs of homogenous materials can have beauty and strength to them, contrast is worth investigating. What good is good without bad to compare it to? How delectable is dessert without savory food to render it special? How many massages feel as luxurious as the one following a grueling workout?
Contrast brings meaning to much of life, including the visual world of photography. Experiment and find your place with it.
A Visual Tour to Creating Contrast
Manmade and natural materials offer an instant, eye-grabbing contrast. Images by Wiktory, Tonktiti, and beeboys, respectively.
Use color to juxtapose objects against one another. Images by Helge Lindau, Julia Kuznetsova, and Yulia.Panova, respectively.
Florals, natural fibers, or even paper can soften the starkness of metal and glass. Images via Devuaphoto, powerofbeat, and Chursina Viktoriia, respectively.
Cover image via Nungning20.
