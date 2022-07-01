The Most Common Poster Sizes and Dimensions for Print and Online

Aly is a full-time copywriter and content strategist. When she's not typing away, you'll find her caffeinating with her unreasonably large tea collection, cooking a new dish, or watching a mind-bending amount of true crime.

Throughout the course of history, posters have seen many uses. They can be a work of art or a tool to capture the attention of paying customers. Some say that posters will always exist, even as we move into an increasingly digital era.

So, how can you leverage the time-tested formula of a good poster?

In this post, we’ll share details about common poster sizes and dimensions. Then, you’ll learn how you can craft your own design in just a few easy steps.

Types of Posters: What to Know Before You Create

While most of us have an understanding of the purpose of posters, putting these assets together requires some consideration. There are different poster dimensions and use cases that come with their own parameters. Being aware of these early in the process can speed up the creation and help you avoid mistakes.

One of the first things to figure out before you start is what kind of poster you need to make and how large it will be. These are some of the most common types and sizes for posters.

Standard Poster + Information

You can use standard posters for all types of applications, from school events to personal parties. A standard poster is 24 x 36 inches (or 60.96 x 91.44 centimeters and 2304 x 3456 pixels.)

Movie Poster Size + Information

A movie poster typically promotes an upcoming release with imagery from the film and a focus on the title. The size of movie posters is usually 27 x 40 inches. (That’s 68.58 x 101.6 centimeters and 2592 x 3840 pixels.)

Conference Poster Size + Information

These posters are typically more informational in nature. They may include the name and date of the conference, or details directing people to where they should go next.

All different poster sizes can work at conferences, but one particularly popular option is ensuring it can fit on an easel. This requires your design to be 18 x 24 inches. (45.72 x 60.96 centimeters and 1728 x 2304 pixels.)

A0-A4: Understanding Common Poster Sizes and Dimensions

As you begin creating your own posters, you may also notice common sizes have names like A0 and A1. Here’s a closer look at how these poster dimensions translate to what you’ll actually see when choosing this type.

Inches and print resolution can help you conceptualize the final product’s size. Screen resolution refers to how you’ll want to size the design in the editor you choose.

Poster type Pixels Inches A0 9933 x 14043 pixels (print resolution)



2348 x 3370 pixels (screen resolution) 33-1/8 x 46-13/16 inches A1 7016 x 9933 pixels (print resolution)



1648 x 2384 pixels (screen resolution) 23-3/8 x 33-1/8 inches A2 4961 x 7016 pixels (print resolution)



1191 x 1648 pixels (screen resolution) 16-1/2 x 23-3/8 inches A3 3508 x 4961 pixels (print resolution)



842 x 1191 pixels (screen resolution) 11-3/4 x 16-1/2 inches A4 2480 x 3508 pixels (print resolution)



595 x 842 pixels (screen resolution) 8-1/4 x 11-3/4 inches

How to Design a Poster with Shutterstock Create

Making your own poster in Shutterstock Create is simple. You can use our templates to put together a unique design, even without any previous experience.

Here’s how:

Get Your Canvas Ready

In Create, select Custom Size and enter the dimensions for your poster in pixels. Consult the chart on common poster sizes and dimensions from earlier in this post to ensure your poster will fit into a standard format.

Determine Your Starting Point

From here, you can search templates or continue on with a blank canvas. You’ll have access to thousands of fonts, graphics, textures, effects, and color combinations to pick from.

If you decide you want to start with a template, simply click Templates and select your favorite. Pay special attention to whether you’re choosing a portrait or landscape design.

Your landscape poster dimensions may be the same as portrait, but you’ll want to design based on how people will view the poster once you complete it.

Blank canvas options are best for those who know what direction they want to go in. If you don’t have one, sticking with a template layout is your best bet.

If you need ideas and inspiration, check out this blog on buzzworthy posters.

Make It Your Own

Shutterstock Create lets you replace a template’s images with your own photos and text. You can also adjust fonts, change colors, and add effects.

Just click on any element to make your adjustments and see what options are available to you in the toolbar on the left side of the editor.

Add or Swap Images

To swap out images for personal photographs or to select one of our royalty-free images, simply click Images and decide whether to upload, peruse the photo library, or select from your catalog.

This step is particularly critical when you’re promoting an upcoming event or offer. Unique images that connect with the target audience will help you grab attention faster and make your poster design more effective.

Download Your Design

Now, it’s time to share your work with the world. Simply click the Download button in the top-right corner to save it to your device, or export directly to social media or email.

If you’re collaborating with others on the idea for the poster, this can be a nice way to get feedback. If you need to make any edits, you can always make changes to your design in Shutterstock Create before printing.

How to Print Your Poster

Once you finalize your design and save it on your device, you’re ready to print. Simply open the design and send it to your printer as you would with any other file.

Note: If your poster is large, be sure you have the right printer, ink, and paper for the job first. Your standard home printer may not meet your needs in some cases, especially for big or complex prints.

Now you have all the knowledge you need about common poster sizes and dimensions to create your own. In just a few minutes, you can use the information and tips from this post to come up with your own incredible design.

Cover image via Vetreno and C Design Studio.