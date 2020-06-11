Share this: Facebook

We have watched the events of the last few weeks unfold with a pit in our stomachs. We are outraged by the horrific deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbrey. These are a few names in a long line of Black Americans who have suffered and died at the hands of systemic racism.

We have watched the events of the last few weeks unfold with a pit in our stomachs. We are outraged by the horrific deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbrey. These are a few names in a long line of Black Americans who have suffered and died at the hands of systemic racism.

Our pledge is this: to commit to diversity, not to check a box, but to create the best possible experience for our global community of readers, which includes our contributors and customers.

We have serious work to do if we expect to meet the needs of our diverse readers. We know we can do better, and we pledge to do better for our BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) readers, our LGBTQ+ readers, and our readers from other marginalized communities.

Here are three steps we will begin taking right now.

Our blog’s Editorial team works tirelessly to feature diverse, inspiring content from our community. Imagery featuring models of diverse ages, ethnicities, races, sexual orientations, abilities, shapes, and gender identities. But diversity in storytelling is more than just who is in front of the camera — it’s also about who is creating the work.

We commit to amplifying the voices of underrepresented communities, including BIPOC creatives and LGBTQ+ creatives, in our diverse community of contributors. We pledge to not only be representative in the images we share, but also through the artists we feature.

If you’re a contributor who is interested in being featured on our blog, click here to get in touch with us.

A lot of the creative work we do on the blog is thanks to a team of talented freelancers from around the world. We often find new writers via our networks — friends of friends of friends, and so on. This is a bubble we have to burst. We commit to working with freelancers whose voices are currently underrepresented on our blog, especially voices from the Black community.

If you’re a creative interested in writing for the blog or creating videos for us, click here to get in touch with us.

As an Editorial team, we recognize that our own implicit biases inform the content we consume and create, which leaves a woefully incomplete picture of the world on our blog. We pledge to check these biases by writing and producing content that helps readers from diverse backgrounds, not just the backgrounds we can identify with personally.

This is not an exhaustive list of the work we need to do on the blog or at the company. This is our pledge to say we are listening, and we are making changes to be better antiracist allies for our creative community.

Thank you for encouraging us to be a part of this conversation. We acknowledge that we have more to do, and we will do it by learning from and leaning into the messages you are sharing.