12+ Color Ideas & Trends to Try with Your Instagram Highlight Covers

To help you get this tiny-but-critical piece of real estate right, we’re walking you through everything you need to know about using color in Instagram Highlight covers:

How to choose the right color for your brand

The top 5 Instagram Highlight color trends for 2022 with examples

More real-world examples of popular colors used in Highlight covers

Quick steps for how to change the color of any IG Highlight cover

Tips for Choosing Colors for Instagram Highlight Covers

Given their top billing, you can’t miss Instagram Highlight covers.

Released back in 2017, Instagram Stories Highlights have become one of the most important parts of any IG profile. As shown in the examples above, Highlights appear as small circles at the top of your profile just beneath your personal/business information.

Given their prominent location and small size, it’s no surprise that color makes the biggest impression for a Highlight cover. To choose the best color for your brand, consider the following tips:

Start with your brand palette. If you’re not sure where to begin, you can’t go wrong with your brand’s established color palette. By choosing an exact brand color, you’ll make sure your entire Instagram profile feels cohesive, tidy, and professional.

Expand if you want to. While many companies stick to one or two brand colors for all their Highlight covers, others prefer the arguably more authentic look of also including non-brand colors. There's no right or wrong answer here, as long as you make an intentional decision. (And don't worry, we're sharing tons of examples of both approaches below.)

Think about timely colors. Another good reason not to choose a brand color would be to connect with a current issue that's bigger than your company. For example, you might choose a seasonal color that celebrates an upcoming holiday or a color combination that reflects an important social issue (like rainbow for LGBTQ+ representation).

Consider legibility. Another important consideration when choosing colors is legibility. Are you going to place text and/or an illustration over the color? If so, it should have enough contrast to ensure that the foreground is easy to see at a very small size.

Think about mood. Last but not least, consider color psychology/theory when choosing colors for your Instagram Highlights covers. Every single color in the world evokes emotion and has meaning, and color is often the quickest way to make a statement.

2022’s Top 5 Color Trends for Instagram Highlight Covers

Wondering what all the biggest brands are doing with their Instagram Highlights covers? Here are five color-related trends you won’t want to miss.

1. Solid Colors

There’s no such thing as too minimal.

One of the more interesting Instagram Highlight cover trends for 2022 is the use of a solid color and nothing more. No photo, no text overlay, no other details—just pure color.

Tons of massive brands are taking this hyper-minimal approach for Highlight covers including Reebok (@reebok), Google (@google), and Lauren Conrad (@laurenconradco).

2. Decorative Backgrounds

Texture and pizzazz, please.

At the opposite end of the spectrum lies another, busier trend: the decorative background. These backgrounds can be made from almost anything you could imagine, but a few popular options include:

Fabric textures (@lovacointeriors_)

White marble (@insideno8x)

Watercolor paint detailing (@louisepentland)

Did you know? You can create your own Instagram Highlight covers in marble using Shutterstock Create. Marbling is a built-in graphic effect that you can apply to literally any image in just one click. You can also insert a marble-themed stock asset as the background.

3. Neons

We all need more neon, don’t we?

Another Instagram Highlight cover trend for 2022—one that goes hand in hand with colorful minimalism—would be the use of neon details.

Lyft (@lyft) and Doc Martens (@drmartensofficial) are both making great use of neon in their Instagram Highlight covers, pulled from the brands’ hot pink and neon yellow respectively. So is YA novelist Colleen Hoover.

This trend works best for brands that are particularly active, energetic, or boundary-pushing, as neon is commonly associated with youth, nightlife, and motion.

4. Minimal Whites

You don’t need color to look good.

For Instagram Highlight covers, white tends to feel sophisticated, elegant, and understated—but ever so slightly dramatic at the same time. The Guggenheim Museum (@guggenheim) and the New York Times (@nytimes) are good examples of the gravity that can come from white-heavy designs.

White also evokes purity, which makes it a natural choice for the global beauty brand Dove (@dove). Yet another popular trend from Dove? Ultra-thinline icons.

5. Orange, Pink, and Purple

These tropical shades make for a fun gradient.

What goes best with muted tangerine in 2022? A quick look at Instagram Highlight covers says purplish-pink! Top brands like PicMonkey (@picmonkey), Fodor’s (@fodorstravel), and Headspace (@headspace) are all using a warm and inviting combination of orange, pink, and purple.

Other Popular Instagram Highlight Colors with Examples

Trends come and go and come again, which means they’re not always the best foundation on which to base your brand decisions. If you’re looking for ideas for Instagram Highlight covers that fall within your established brand palette (rather than any particular color trend), check out the ideas below.

Blacks

Black is always in style.

Instagram highlight covers in black tend to have a sense of gravitas, importance, and drama. On a practical level, black is also great for providing contrast that keeps things easy to read—important for those tiny sizes of Instagram Story Highlights!

When it comes to Highlight covers for Instagram, black dominates big-name brands like Tesla (@teslamotors), the Met (@metmuseum), and Shutterstock (@shutterstock).

Reds

You can’t miss red.

It’s no surprise that Coca Cola (@cocacola), the Michelin Guide (@michelinguide), and Target (@target) all go with a bold red for most of their Instagram Highlight covers. When your primary brand color is so attention-grabbing, why settle for anything else?

Pinks

Who doesn’t love Instagram highlight covers in pink?

Pacific pink may be a trending color for 2022, but all shades of pink can work well for a Highlight cover: a pink heart like Anthropologie (@anthropologie), a dusty rose watercolor like mom-fluencer KC Stauffer (@kcstauffer), or a full range of muted pinks like bra maker Thirdlove (@thirdlove).

No matter your brand or audience, there’s no Highlight cover pink can’t elevate.

Purples

Purple isn’t terribly common, which can make it a solid choice.

If you’re looking for a color that’s definitely not overused on Instagram, consider purple. Use a darker shade for a rich, royal, and mysterious feel, or go with something lighter for a youthful, dreamy, and romantic vibe.

Lighter purples tend to dominate Instagram Highlight covers as you can see from Square Organics (@squareorganics), Thinx (@shethinx), and Shein (@sheinofficial).

Blues

For Instagram Highlight covers, blue is always a go-to.

Blue is consistently one of everyone’s favorite colors, so it’s no surprise that lots of brands draw from the blue family on Instagram, including JUST Water (@just) and China Airlines (@chinaairlines.tw).

Although it’s often viewed as reliable and safe, blue can also inject some delight and surprise! The Louvre’s Instagram profile (@museelouvre) does this well. For their Instagram Highlight covers, a blue heart emoji and a blue photo stand out big-time compared to a row of tan-ish brown covers.

Browns & Tans

Who says brown is boring?

Speaking of tan-ish brown, this natural and down-to-earth color family is extremely versatile (and underused) for Instagram Highlight covers.

Successful brands using brown on Instagram range from the rustic icons of the National Park Service (@nationalparkservice) to the on-brand chocolatey vibes of Snickers (@snickers).

Rihanna’s makeup line Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) also features many beige and brown Highlight covers.

Yellows

Yellow stands out in any context.

Joyful, sunny, and bright, all shades of yellow can work well as Instagram Highlight covers.

Instagram’s own design team (@design) uses a light golden yellow, Webflow (@webflow) goes with a muted lemon cream, and Mailchimp (@mailchimp) sticks with its recognizable banana yellow.

How to Change the Colors of Your Instagram Highlight Covers

Easily swap out colors in photos using Create’s Color Changer.

No matter which color family best fits your brand or your current social media mood, it’s easy to change your IG Highlight cover colors at any time. Whether you want to create a new Instagram Highlight cover from scratch or you’re looking to change the colors of an existing design, you can use Shutterstock Create to do it.

Here’s how:

Open Create and choose any Instagram template or start with a blank canvas (recommended size: 1080 x 1920 pixels). If you’re creating a new Highlight cover, click Images > Upload to upload your own photos, icons, or other brand assets. If you want to change the color of an existing cover image, upload that image instead. To change the color of any graphic element (like icons or text), click on it from the canvas and then click Change color from the left-hand menu. Use the color changer manually, or enter your brand’s hex code for an exact match. To change the colors within any photo, click on it from the canvas and then click Adjust > Advanced Adjust > Color Changer. Select the hue you want to change, and then use the sliders to adjust it. While you’re here, play around with other editing effects like silhouettes, glitter, hand doodling, marbling, or photo filters and textures. When you’re done customizing, click Download and choose PNG or JPEG.

Get More Engagement with the Right Instagram Highlight Covers

More than just looking pretty, Instagram Highlight covers are what will entice users to actually click on the Story and view its content. If you don’t take the time to get the Highlight covers right, you’ll miss out on people who would probably love to engage with your brand.

Use the tips and inspiration above to find the perfect color for your Instagram Highlight covers

