FREE Colorful Spring Florals Freebie – Download Now

Enjoy an instant dose of colorful floral fun with this free clip art bundle. Perfect for social media posts, banners, stationery, and more.

Inspired by vintage embroidery and spring meadows, your free clip art bundle includes six designs, each with dark and light background options. Also included are editable EPS images and PNG versions without backgrounds, allowing you to use your clip art over the top of photos or other graphics.

These floral clip art images can be integrated into online designs, used as social stickers, or simply printed from home.

Scroll to download your FREE floral bundle pack and discover a quick and easy tutorial for using them to create Instagram posts with PicMonkey.

Use your floral clip art to give a springtime feel to social media posts.

What’s Included in Your FREE Floral Clip Art Bundle

This FREE downloadable clip art pack contains six vintage floral designs that you can use as standalone images or include as graphics for social media posts and other designs.

Choose from a variety of clip art images to bring the colors of a spring meadow into your designs.

The floral images are provided as JPEG images, PNG files (without background color for easy integration into designs), and editable EPS files*. The designs can be shared on social media, or integrated into print designs such as cards, invitations, or posters.

*To edit the EPS files, you will need access to vector software such as Adobe Illustrator.

Free Floral Bundle Preview

Below, preview the six unique designs available in the FREE clip art bundle. These vintage-inspired designs have been illustrated exclusively for Shutterstock by our friends at Blue Whippet Studio, and feature a range of embroidery-style meadow flowers.

Scroll down to preview the bundle, access your download, and pick up handy tips for using your images in PicMonkey.

How to Download Your FREE Floral Clip Art Bundle

Simply click the button below to download your freebie bundle. Double-click the ZIP file to unpackage its contents.

Inside the ZIP file, you’ll find three folders—one with JPEG versions of the images with both dark and light backgrounds, another with transparent background PNG versions, and the other with editable EPS and AI images of each design. All images are provided as Instagram-friendly square layouts.

This FREE download also includes a license document that covers the ways you can use these card designs. Plus, you’ll find a coupon that gives you a 15% off discount on Shutterstock images and footage.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FLORAL CLIP ART BUNDLE HERE

*By downloading this FREE clip art bundle, you agree not to resell or redistribute these assets.

How to Create an Instagram Post with Your Floral Freebies, Using PicMonkey

You can bring a springtime mood to your social posts in an instant using online editing app PicMonkey. Even if you’ve never used it before, you’ll find it’s super simple to create a pretty Instagram post for announcements and events, or to embellish simple selfies.

Read on to discover how . . .

Step 1

Go to PicMonkey and identify the options under the “Collage layouts and blank canvases” section at the bottom of the page.

Click on Instagram Post.

Select Instagram Post from the canvas options.

Step 2

Click on Graphics at the top of the left-hand toolbar, and then choose Add your own graphic > Computer.

Navigate to the folder of PNG images in your download, and choose one of the images inside, clicking Open.

Add your PNG image from the Graphics option.

Your chosen PNG image will drop onto the canvas.

Step 3

Click on the Photos and Videos option at the top-left of the toolbar. From here, you can browse from thousands of images on the Shutterstock library, or upload your own image.

Look for an image with sufficient contrast to allow the floral clip art to stand out. Right-click on the image and choose Move layer to back.

Once you’ve rescaled your image, if you need to add more background color click on Graphics > Basic, choosing a simple square shape. Adjust the color to match your photo background using the Eyedropper tool.

Place an image onto the canvas and extend the background color by inserting a basic shape.

Arrange the clip art around or across the photo, to create your desired effect. You can copy and paste the floral clip art by selecting it, and hitting Ctrl+C (Windows) / Cmd+C (Mac) and Ctrl+V (Windows) / Cmd+V (Mac). This allows you to build up the clip art as borders, patterns, or banners.

Create a cool border.

Step 4

Click on the Text option in the toolbar to insert a text frame onto the canvas. Choose from a wide-variety of font styles to give your social post characterful text.

Add handwritten script text to your design for a rustic mood.

Step 5

If you want to add filters to your social post designs, you can discover a huge range of editing options from the Effects option in the toolbar.

For this second design, I wanted to create more of a focal point in the center of the image and enhance the sunset setting of the photo—so, I added a Sun Glow effect.

Enhance your social designs with a variety of styles in the Effects menu.

Once you’ve finished working on your design, click the Share button at the top-right of the workspace to upload your image to your social media account. Alternatively, click on Download to save a copy of the image to your computer.