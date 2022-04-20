Data-Backed Ways to Include the Color White in Your Ads

Bridget is an Indianapolis-based Shutterstock staffer with a background in journalism, education, marketing and artificial intelligence. Her work was featured in museums around the world before she led marketing for Pattern89’s AI, which was acquired by Shutterstock. She has written content for C-SPAN and The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, and she has created educational content in conjunction with NASA, National Geographic, Disney and Nickelodeon.

The color white can be both calming and vibrant. Here’s how to utilize white in your ads to increase performance, according to data.

White is a color full of symbolism.

In Western cultures, it’s often symbolic of purity, cleanliness, and peace. In Eastern cultures though, white is symbolically linked to death and sadness, often serving as the color of funeral attire. No matter where you’re located on the globe, chances are you’ve been conditioned to understand this color to carry meaning . . . and a deep level of meaning at that.

But for a color so suffused with meaning, it’s also noticeably ordinary, or even common in everyday life. Apartment walls, the foods we eat, our own pets—white is everywhere. This is especially true in photography.

In fact, literal white space in photography is often a prerequisite for many marketers. And, even if you aren’t using white space to add content, you’re likely using it to emphasize a product, feature, or idea.

Shutterstock.AI analyzed billions of creative advertising data points to see which white objects, settings, clothing, and foods are most likely to increase any ad’s click-through rate (CTR).

We utilize AI to help us curate the most clickable photos for our ads, so marketers know which white items will actually help—or hinder—campaign performance.

Let’s explore which ways marketers can include white within their photos for optimal clickability.

Roll with White Baked Goods

With flour having seen its CTR rise 37% over the last year, it’s no wonder that several sweet treats are also on the rise. (Of course, neon-colored candies and confections have seen their click-through rates recently surge.)

To top things off, frosting has seen its clickability rise 97% since last spring. Cream has gone up in engagement as well, with a CTR that’s risen 108% over the same time period.

If you're in the wedding industry, get AI's rundown on what makes wedding ads most clickable.

If you’re looking for baked goods on the savory side, no worries. AI tells us that bagels (for which cream cheese is a necessity) have risen 156% in clickability over the last year. Steamed buns are also seeing 238% more clicks since last spring.

I'm Googling "best bagels near me" right now.

Other White Foods to Opt For

Interestingly, and as an aside, our AI has tracked that the CTR of teeth is also way up—1,022% in fact. (We’re assuming that online advertising audiences are hungry.) Luckily, there are several clickable white foods that can satisfy them.

Who's hungry?

Out of all the white foods measured, ranch dressing takes the top spot. Its CTR has surged 1,233% over the last year. If you’re marketing food or a lifestyle, consider adding ranch in your advertising. You can try serving it as a salad dressing or dip.

Does ranch belong on pizza? AI says yes!

Other top-performing cuisines with white elements include:

Coconut: Its CTR has risen 376% this year.

Mushrooms: Their CTR has risen 75% this year.

Beer: Its CTR has risen 79% this year.

Milkshakes: Their CTR has risen 69% this year.

Some of audiences' favorite foods happen to be white.

This isn't snow . . . it's white sand.

How to Select Clickable White Settings

Over the last couple of years, we’ve observed that outdoor settings are generally more engaging than indoor settings. Perhaps this is because we’re all spending more time outside since the start of the pandemic or craving the benefits of times spent in nature.

This trend definitely rings true when looking at settings with white elements.

Quick fact: Daisies and tulips tie for today's most-clickable flowers.

Concurrently, sails have skyrocketed in clickability, rising 2,338% since the spring of 2021. Daisies are among some of today’s most engaging photo elements, too. Their CTR has risen 1,233% across the same time period.

White fences, clouds, snow, ice, and even cherry blossoms have all become more clickable over the last year. Data tells us that no matter the season, including a pop of white in your settings will likely make a photo more clickable.

White can show up in all seasons . . . not just winter.

Image via GrooveZ.

Today’s Ivory Fashion Favorites

When we think of fashion, black is often the trendiest color to come to mind. Yet, audiences are engaging with several white pieces of clothing and accessories right now.

With 2022’s wedding boom at the forefront of the fashion world, we see several bridal trends among the most-clickable clothing and likely driving interest in other white-related items.

For example, pearls are today’s most clickable gemstone. Their CTR has risen 1,471% over the last year. Lace is also on the rise, with a CTR that’s surged 1,140% since last spring.

Dress shirts are also trending up. Their CTR has risen 357% across the same time period.

White is always chic for weddings.

Beyond the vows, there are two other (very different) white fashion items that audiences love. Perhaps this is because some of us are still working from home, but we see that robes have increased 700% in clickability this year.

On the opposite end of the office-life spectrum, we see that lab coats are up 141% in clickability, too. No matter what working situation you’re trying to showcase in your ads, chances are that clickable white might be part of its wardrobe!

In a spa or at work, white is this year's go-to.

Cover image via GrooveZ.