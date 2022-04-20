Get 10 free images today. Use code PICK10FREE at checkout. Get started!

View All Results
Log In Sign Up
Blog Home Business Data-Backed Ways to Include the Color White in Your Ads
Data-Backed Ways to Include the Color White in Your Ads
Business

Data-Backed Ways to Include the Color White in Your Ads

By on

The color white can be both calming and vibrant. Here’s how to utilize white in your ads to increase performance, according to data. 

White is a color full of symbolism.

In Western cultures, it’s often symbolic of purity, cleanliness, and peace. In Eastern cultures though, white is symbolically linked to death and sadness, often serving as the color of funeral attire. No matter where you’re located on the globe, chances are you’ve been conditioned to understand this color to carry meaning . . . and a deep level of meaning at that.

But for a color so suffused with meaning, it’s also noticeably ordinary, or even common in everyday life. Apartment walls, the foods we eat, our own pets—white is everywhere. This is especially true in photography.

In fact, literal white space in photography is often a prerequisite for many marketers. And, even if you aren’t using white space to add content, you’re likely using it to emphasize a product, feature, or idea.

Shutterstock.AI analyzed billions of creative advertising data points to see which white objects, settings, clothing, and foods are most likely to increase any ad’s click-through rate (CTR).

We utilize AI to help us curate the most clickable photos for our ads, so marketers know which white items will actually help—or hinder—campaign performance.

Let’s explore which ways marketers can include white within their photos for optimal clickability.

Milk being poured into a glass with it splashing out of the glass on a black background
Image via Aleksandra Zaitseva.

Roll with White Baked Goods

With flour having seen its CTR rise 37% over the last year, it’s no wonder that several sweet treats are also on the rise. (Of course, neon-colored candies and confections have seen their click-through rates recently surge.)

To top things off, frosting has seen its clickability rise 97% since last spring. Cream has gone up in engagement as well, with a CTR that’s risen 108% over the same time period.

Traditional christmas cookies with cinnamon in star form
Rows of puffy pasteries with cream filling
Black forest cake with cherry garnishes and bowl of cherries on the side
Woman sprinkling powdered sugar on pedestal of cookies
Closeup of cracked merengue cookie
Closeup of whipped cream
Closeup of soy milk bubbles
Christmas-themed homemade white cake

If you’re in the wedding industry, get AI’s rundown on what makes wedding ads most clickable. Images via Tatiana Frank, Lee Key, Julia-Bogdanova, Dahlia Mustafa, JuliaWozniak, HikoPhotography, Love the wind, and Natasha Breen.

If you’re looking for baked goods on the savory side, no worries. AI tells us that bagels (for which cream cheese is a necessity) have risen 156% in clickability over the last year. Steamed buns are also seeing 238% more clicks since last spring.

Bagel cream cheese sandwich sliced in half
Top-down view of cream cheese frosting with a silver knife on clear glass plate
Top-down view of whole bagels and sliced bagels topped with cream cheese
Chinese steamed buns in wooden bowl
White barbecued pork buns in wooden bowl

I’m Googling “best bagels near me” right now. Images via AZFOODOGRAPHER, Marta Ortiz, Sophia Mitrochenkova, norikko, and Seng Yang Haw.

Other White Foods to Opt For

Interestingly, and as an aside, our AI has tracked that the CTR of teeth is also way up—1,022% in fact. (We’re assuming that online advertising audiences are hungry.) Luckily, there are several clickable white foods that can satisfy them.

Illustration of an open mouth with red lips
Who’s hungry? Image by Afanasia

Out of all the white foods measured, ranch dressing takes the top spot. Its CTR has surged 1,233% over the last year. If you’re marketing food or a lifestyle, consider adding ranch in your advertising. You can try serving it as a salad dressing or dip.   

Cauliflower buffalo wings with celery and sauce on plate over white stone background
Slice of pepperoni pizza with ranch dressing drizzled on top on green and white checkered table cloth
Platter of chicken wings with side of barbecue sauce and ranch dressing

Does ranch belong on pizza? AI says yes! Images via Tatiana Volgutova, Sinclaire Adams, and Marie Sonmez Photography.

Other top-performing cuisines with white elements include:

  • Coconut: Its CTR has risen 376% this year.
  • Mushrooms: Their CTR has risen 75% this year.
  • Beer: Its CTR has risen 79% this year.
  • Milkshakes: Their CTR has risen 69% this year.
Closeup shot of traditional breakfast with steamed bread and congee in Taiwan
Vanilla milkshake in glass with black straw on cream background
Filipino rice and chicken gruel heavily infused with ginger and garnished with toasted garlic, scallions, and black pepper
Rice porridge with minced pork sprinkled with deep-fried garlic and coriander in white bowl
Fresh Enoki mushrooms on black background
Steamed white rice in brown bowl on wooden table
Yogurt bowl garnished with figs on wooden cutting board
Closeup of friends toasting giant mugs of beer

Some of audiences’ favorite foods happen to be white. Images via Kit Leong, Pixel-Shot, Loybuckz, anutr tosirikul, Tamakhin Mykhailo, Nishihama, natashamam, and Kzenon.

White sand dunes in the desert with fluffy white clouds above
This isn’t snow . . . it’s white sand. Image via Galyna Andrushko.

How to Select Clickable White Settings

Over the last couple of years, we’ve observed that outdoor settings are generally more engaging than indoor settings. Perhaps this is because we’re all spending more time outside since the start of the pandemic or craving the benefits of times spent in nature.

This trend definitely rings true when looking at settings with white elements.

Closeup of a sunlit off-white sail
Side view of a white yacht sailing into the sunset
Pink roses on a white fence
White flowers growing over a steel fence
Woman standing in a field holds bouquet of white daisies in front of her face

Quick fact: Daisies and tulips tie for today’s most-clickable flowers. Images via Alex Stemmers, Alex Stemmers, iofoto, Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH, and Nadezda Parizskaya.

Concurrently, sails have skyrocketed in clickability, rising 2,338% since the spring of 2021. Daisies are among some of today’s most engaging photo elements, too. Their CTR has risen 1,233% across the same time period.

White fences, clouds, snow, ice, and even cherry blossoms have all become more clickable over the last year. Data tells us that no matter the season, including a pop of white in your settings will likely make a photo more clickable.

Sand dunes in the desert
View of white sandy shore
View of blue sky with billowing white clouds
Iced-over mountain lake near a snow-covered forest
Snow-covered Japanese temple on a lake in the forest
Cherry blossom grove lining a canal
Temple surrounded by Cherry blossoms in the mountains

White can show up in all seasons . . . not just winter. Images via ThomBal, Makhh, Grisha Bruev, Standret, yoko_ken_chan, violetblue, and TNShutter.

White cat lounging wearing sunglasses on black background
Image via GrooveZ.

Today’s Ivory Fashion Favorites

When we think of fashion, black is often the trendiest color to come to mind. Yet, audiences are engaging with several white pieces of clothing and accessories right now.

With 2022’s wedding boom at the forefront of the fashion world, we see several bridal trends among the most-clickable clothing and likely driving interest in other white-related items.

For example, pearls are today’s most clickable gemstone. Their CTR has risen 1,471% over the last year. Lace is also on the rise, with a CTR that’s surged 1,140% since last spring.

Dress shirts are also trending up. Their CTR has risen 357% across the same time period.

Bride's updo accented with pearls
Beautiful bride in white dress with white lace gloves
Closeup of a woman's hand carrying a pearl accented purse and pearl bracelets
Closeup of a man's black cufflinks on white dress shirt
Portrait of handsome man in white shirt holding glasses seated in leather chair
Indian couple in traditoinal attire embracing in a field

White is always chic for weddings. Images via galievaalinarus, nadtochiy, LIGHTITUP, Nesterov, Olga Krivokoneva Photo, and patelgraphics99.

Beyond the vows, there are two other (very different) white fashion items that audiences love. Perhaps this is because some of us are still working from home, but we see that robes have increased 700% in clickability this year.

On the opposite end of the office-life spectrum, we see that lab coats are up 141% in clickability, too. No matter what working situation you’re trying to showcase in your ads, chances are that clickable white might be part of its wardrobe!

Two friends in bathrobes drinking coffee and laughing
Portrait of male botanist in white lab coat surrounded by plants

In a spa or at work, white is this year’s go-to. Images via dekazigzag and AnnaStills.

Cover image via GrooveZ.

Business Enterprise Marketing SMB
Share this post

Related Posts

Decoding Design Speak: What Do Designers Mean When They Say…
Design Elements & Principles

Decoding Design Speak: What Do Designers Mean When They Say…

Design has its own language. This short dictionary gives you an idea of how to communicate with—and talk like—graphic designers.

Design

5 Reasons Why Monochrome Is Here to Stay

Some of the most striking, dramatic photography was created entirely in monochrome. Add monochrome to your next design project.

Color Trends 2021: The Elegant and Antiquated Set Sail Champagne
Design

Discover the 2021 Color Trends: Set Sail Champagne

In our annual Color Trends report, we analyze search data to find the colors that designers and photographers are using in their work. Here are our results.

white color theory meaning history
Design Inspiration

White Out: Everything You Need to Know About the Color White

Symbolic of purity and cleanliness, white is an overwhelmingly positive color. Unwrap the secrets of white and infuse calm and serenity into your designs.

© 2013-2022 Shutterstock Inc. All rights reserved.