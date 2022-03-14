Data-Backed Ways to Include Purple Colors in Your Ads

Download 10 FREE Images now with a risk-free trial. Start your free trial!

Design

Purple exudes wealth, mystery, and magic. What are the best ways to incorporate the color into your ads? AI has some insights. 

Some shades of purple provide a jolt of energy. Others exude a more quiet elegance. And yet, there are many other purples that fall somewhere between or beyond these confines. 

We often feel that shades of violet, indigo, and purple are elegant and regal. Because of the energy these colors exude, advertisers may feel quite encouraged to include them in their campaigns. Of course, particular purple objects are more engaging than others, and data can tell us which ones win, in terms of clickability.

Shutterstock.AI has analyzed all of its advertising data to determine which purple objects are getting clicks right now. Through an in-depth creative analysis across fifteen different industries, our AI has discovered which purple settings, foods, fashions, and objects are driving up click-through rates (CTRs) today. 

Want to harness the power of purple in your advertising creative? Keep reading. 

Vast field of lavender in rows
Image via Pascale Gueret.

A Variety of Violets Are Clickable 

Velvet Violet reigns as one of 2022’s top color trends. This shade embodies just how graceful and alluring purple can be. But, why stop there? Several other shades of violet are driving clicks, too.

For example, when looking at the top twenty-five most-clickable colors today, AI tells us that several rosier shades make the rankings.

In fact, the most-clickable colors include Violet Red, Purple Wine, and Pink Lavender.

Wine cork board
Lavender sunset over a beach and ocean
Closeup of rose-colored Japanese maple leaves
Lavender vintage camera on lavender background
Colorful illuminated facade of a building

Rosy purple in creative is a crowd favorite. Images via Daniel Wright98, Vintage Tone, Izabela Edmunds, Zamurovic Brothers, and Werner Sigg.

Beyond reddish purple, inky and indigo-esque shades make today’s most-clickable colors list. AI tells us that Peacoat, Plum Purple, and Grape all rank within the top twenty-five. 

Abstract purple marble painting
Grape sorbet popsicles on teal green plate
Closeup of deep velvet texture of a sofa
Lisbon tile colors in urban facade decoration

Data says that purple-blue hybrids are also scoring big points with advertising audiences. Images via IrenaStar, HC FOTOSTUDIO, QBR, and Celiafoto.

Purple sunset over rock formations in the ocean
Image via PhotoRoman.

Look Up to Purple Skies

Imagery that includes shots of the sky have seen their CTR go up 227% over the last year. Nighttime shots have risen 650% in clickability over that same period, with stars in particular seeing their CTR rise 128%. 

Lightning striking the ground at night
Street-level view of a rainy night with bokeh city lights in the background
Sunset view with palm trees and downtown Los Angeles
View of buildings in Hong Kong with purple skies in the background
Purple and blue sky with stars
Clouds in the mountains with a lovely pink and purple sky above

Bring a jolt of energy to your ads with lightning. Its CTR rose 582% over the last year, too! Images via Lillac, Georgii Shipin, Marek Masik, Daniel Fung, Aphelleon, and Roman Mikhailiuk.

Sunsets have been trending up for a while as well, having risen 246% in clickability since this time last year. The CTR of sunrises is also up 204% over the same time period.

Docked boat on calm purple lake
Silhouette of palm trees against a setting sun
Purple clouds and sky in the morning
Spectacular sunset on Tampa Bay in Florida
Sunset silhouette of trees in Africa
Colorful desert sunset with cactus in the foreground

Soothing purple sunsets—or sunrises—can score your campaign’s clicks. Images via Pushish Images, grop, keeplight, Ric Schafer, Thammanoon Khamchalee, and John Charboneau.

In the sci-fi world, the spectacular aesthetic of cyberpunk is a big creative trend today, which means that night skies flooded with purple neon lights are also trending.

Closeup of a field of purple tulips
Image via LiuSol.

Tulips Are the Most Engaging Purple Plant

When we think of purple in nature, we probably first think of several types of flowers. While there are dozens of different flowers that contain the color, a few specific varieties are resonating with consumers today. 

Within the last year, orchids and lavender have seen their CTRs rise 57% and 183%, respectively. Over the last two years though, AI has observed tulips increase a whopping 14,400% in clickability.

If you want to feature florals in your ads, data suggests to go all-in on these!

Closeup of a woman holding a bouquet of purple tulips
A person's hand holding a bouquet of purple tulips wrapped in paper
Stunning gradient of fresh blossoming flowers from dark purple to pastel lavender colors
Morning sunlight shining on a field of purple tulips
Pretty woman in yellow sun hat stands in a field of lavender
Pink and purple roses surround exotic tropical leaves
Closeup of purple lilac flowers
Bouquet of lavender tied together with twine
Lavender essential oil, aromatic water, and dried flowers
Macro photo of a dark red Streptocarpus flower on a blurred background in bokeh style
Elegant purple orchid on a dark background

Tulips are the trendiest flower of all. Images via Iuliia Pilipeichenko, Katrinshine, AnastasiaNess, Rachaphak, Ali Efe Yilmaz, Mirra, high fliers, Igor Sirbu, Slatan, Dande_lion_studio, and disara.

Closeup of purple plums on a branch
Image via nnattalli.

Audiences Crave Sweet Violet Treats

While we’re on the topic of purple plants, we see that audiences are clicking on some edible ones, too. Over the last two years, AI has observed audiences clicking on grapes 41% more frequently.

Plums have gone up in engagement as well, with a CTR that’s risen 90% over the last year. Even yams—a.k.a. purple sweet potatoes—are getting in on the action, with a CTR that’s gone up 11% within the last year. 

Fresh cut beets on a cutting board
Closeup of sliced purple sweet potatoes
Closeup of sliced pieces of purple sweet potatoes
A person's hands picking plums from a tree
Closeup of various purple fruits and vegetables
Top-down view of fresh figs sliced in half
Bunches of grapes on a vine
Colorful pattern of grapes on purple background

If sweets aren’t your jam, AI says beets are in. Their clickability has risen 857% this year. Images via Ollinka, Nungning20, Oksana.Bondar, Cavan-Images, Kitamin, Aedka Studio, David Kay, and baibaz.

What are some other sweet purple treats having a moment? We’ve seen smoothies increase 38% in clickability since this time last year. Macarons, which can traditionally be lavender in flavor and color, have risen 41% in clickability over the same time period.

And, as warm weather approaches, sorbets are trending up, with a CTR that’s risen 42% since last spring. 

Dragon fruit smoothies in a tropical setting
Traditional Indonesian dessert made from purple sweet potato in a wooden bowl
Purple pancakes topped with blueberries and syrup on a white plate
Close-up of frozen Brazilian açaí in a purple box
Raspberry ice cream in a black waffle cone on a black background with chocolate and pistachios
Purple ice cream sorbet bars made of frozen berries and mint
Homemade berry sorbet ice cream with nuts in a steel cup
French lavender macarons and fresh lavender flowers on a tile background
Closeup of the popular Filipino cold dessert "Buko" served in a melon bowl
Two glasses of blueberry juice with fresh blueberries in a bowl on a wooden table background

People are craving purple-colored treats this spring! Images via mama_mia, Herman Suparman, Jason Sinn Photography, flanovais, Nadezhda Murinets, Shaiith, Sokorevaphoto, almaje, lisyl, and HandmadePictures.

Closeup of purple sequins on glitter fabric
Image via nnattalli.

Include Indigo and Purple Fashion Favorites

Of course, we’ve seen the last couple of years make major shifts in what’s fashionable—or even practical—to wear. While the effortless looks we’ve gotten accustomed to over the course of the pandemic will stick around, forecasters like Vogue and our own AI predict that some pre-2020 fashion favorites will make a comeback. 

Most of all, AI tells us that it’s time to ditch the sweatpants. That’s right. Denim—often found in shades of indigo—is climbing the clickability charts. Denim’s CTR is 147% higher than it was two years ago. 

Retrowave style portrait of young woman wearing jean jacket with reflecting neon lights
Closeup of denim jeans
Woman sitting sideways on her bike taking a selfie with a purple background
Male and female dolls with their backs to each other on purple floor

Yes, jeans most often look blue, but their dye comes from indigo. Images via Duet PandG, Eyes wide, Look Studio, and plivac.design.

In the world of accessories, data tells us that crystals are 249% more clickable than they were last year. Whether you’d prefer to accessorize with amethyst or quartz, including a purple stone in an ad just might make your campaign a success. 

Top-down view of rose quartz coasters with a lit tea candle
Young beautiful woman meditating with a crystal quartz in her hand
Amethyst minerals set and white flowers display
Mystical altar of amethyst crystals and candles
Purple amethyst rectangular ring arranged amongst purple flowers
Woman wearing a vintage gown opens a mysterious box
A closeup portrait of a young woman with short curly hair in a navy blue one-shoulder top, wearing blue eyeliner and purple flamingo dangle earrings

Go all-in on glamorous purple crystals. Images via nataliajakubcova, Polly Panna, ju_see, CoralAntlerCreative, Evgeny Ivkov, Ironika, and Red Umbrella and Donkey.

Closeup of blossoming pink lilac
Image via LiuSol.

Cover image via VALUA VITALY.

Design
