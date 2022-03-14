Data-Backed Ways to Include Purple Colors in Your Ads

Bridget is an Indianapolis-based Shutterstock staffer with a background in journalism, education, marketing and artificial intelligence. Her work was featured in museums around the world before she led marketing for Pattern89’s AI, which was acquired by Shutterstock. She has written content for C-SPAN and The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, and she has created educational content in conjunction with NASA, National Geographic, Disney and Nickelodeon.

Purple exudes wealth, mystery, and magic. What are the best ways to incorporate the color into your ads? AI has some insights.

Some shades of purple provide a jolt of energy. Others exude a more quiet elegance. And yet, there are many other purples that fall somewhere between or beyond these confines.

We often feel that shades of violet, indigo, and purple are elegant and regal. Because of the energy these colors exude, advertisers may feel quite encouraged to include them in their campaigns. Of course, particular purple objects are more engaging than others, and data can tell us which ones win, in terms of clickability.

Shutterstock.AI has analyzed all of its advertising data to determine which purple objects are getting clicks right now. Through an in-depth creative analysis across fifteen different industries, our AI has discovered which purple settings, foods, fashions, and objects are driving up click-through rates (CTRs) today.

Want to harness the power of purple in your advertising creative? Keep reading.

A Variety of Violets Are Clickable

Velvet Violet reigns as one of 2022’s top color trends. This shade embodies just how graceful and alluring purple can be. But, why stop there? Several other shades of violet are driving clicks, too.

For example, when looking at the top twenty-five most-clickable colors today, AI tells us that several rosier shades make the rankings.

In fact, the most-clickable colors include Violet Red, Purple Wine, and Pink Lavender.

Beyond reddish purple, inky and indigo-esque shades make today’s most-clickable colors list. AI tells us that Peacoat, Plum Purple, and Grape all rank within the top twenty-five.

Look Up to Purple Skies

Imagery that includes shots of the sky have seen their CTR go up 227% over the last year. Nighttime shots have risen 650% in clickability over that same period, with stars in particular seeing their CTR rise 128%.

Sunsets have been trending up for a while as well, having risen 246% in clickability since this time last year. The CTR of sunrises is also up 204% over the same time period.

In the sci-fi world, the spectacular aesthetic of cyberpunk is a big creative trend today, which means that night skies flooded with purple neon lights are also trending.

Tulips Are the Most Engaging Purple Plant

When we think of purple in nature, we probably first think of several types of flowers. While there are dozens of different flowers that contain the color, a few specific varieties are resonating with consumers today.

Within the last year, orchids and lavender have seen their CTRs rise 57% and 183%, respectively. Over the last two years though, AI has observed tulips increase a whopping 14,400% in clickability.

If you want to feature florals in your ads, data suggests to go all-in on these!

Audiences Crave Sweet Violet Treats

While we’re on the topic of purple plants, we see that audiences are clicking on some edible ones, too. Over the last two years, AI has observed audiences clicking on grapes 41% more frequently.

Plums have gone up in engagement as well, with a CTR that’s risen 90% over the last year. Even yams—a.k.a. purple sweet potatoes—are getting in on the action, with a CTR that’s gone up 11% within the last year.

What are some other sweet purple treats having a moment? We’ve seen smoothies increase 38% in clickability since this time last year. Macarons, which can traditionally be lavender in flavor and color, have risen 41% in clickability over the same time period.

And, as warm weather approaches, sorbets are trending up, with a CTR that’s risen 42% since last spring.

Include Indigo and Purple Fashion Favorites

Of course, we’ve seen the last couple of years make major shifts in what’s fashionable—or even practical—to wear. While the effortless looks we’ve gotten accustomed to over the course of the pandemic will stick around, forecasters like Vogue and our own AI predict that some pre-2020 fashion favorites will make a comeback.

Most of all, AI tells us that it’s time to ditch the sweatpants. That’s right. Denim—often found in shades of indigo—is climbing the clickability charts. Denim’s CTR is 147% higher than it was two years ago.

In the world of accessories, data tells us that crystals are 249% more clickable than they were last year. Whether you’d prefer to accessorize with amethyst or quartz, including a purple stone in an ad just might make your campaign a success.

