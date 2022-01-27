10 Color Palettes Inspired by the Fantasy Genre

Grace is a graphic designer and design writer based in Manchester in the UK. A self-confessed 'print geek' with an enthusiasm for all things related to print design and branding, Grace heads up creative agency Blue Whippet Studio and runs the design blog InDesignSkills.com.

Tap into the magical world of dragons, elves, and witches with these provocative color combinations.

If you thought the fantasy genre would take a bow after Game of Thrones ended, you were wrong (and you should probably check out The Witcher). In fact, according to Shutterstock‘s latest Creative Trends report, the appetite for all things magical and mystical is expected to grow in 2022.

With that in mind, check out these fantasy-inspired color palettes, including enchanting schemes reminiscent of sorcery and witchcraft, and an earthy combination that would make a Viking warrior proud.

Palette 1: Dire Wolf

This icy, cool-hued palette will remind consumers that winter is definitely coming. Inky charcoal adds a dark, mysterious offset to paler hues of gray and icy blues.

Get lost in the snowy woods, but beware the ravenous packs of wolves lurking in the shadows.

Images via photomaster, Avesun, and irinacapel.

Image via photomaster.

Palette 2: Aegean Port

Inspired by the sun-baked tones of King’s Landing in Game of Thrones, this Mediterranean palette has an elegant mood that feels regal and ancient.

Aegean blue and turquoise combine with clay-baked terracotta and pale limestone for a palette that feels both contemporary and timeless.

Images via nomadFra, devinoviastuti, and justdd.

Palette 3: Lunar Violet

Inspired by sorcery and ancient spells, this graduating palette uses the mysterious nature of purple to full effect.

Image via SSokolov.

Palette 4: Fairy Wing

In traditional folklore, fairies and elves have a mischievous nature, and are known for dabbling in the affairs of mortals.

This contrasting color palette is inspired by the playful personality of these supernatural beings, with sky blue, parma violet, pink, and fuchsia combining for a spirited effect.

Palette 5: Smaug’s Horde

In J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit, Smaug (the dragon) closely guards the treasure sitting in the Dwarf kingdom of Erebor. (In myth and legend, dragons are known for their weakness for wealth, as well as their fearsome and fiery character.)

This jewel-like scheme pays tribute to the gold and jewels beloved by dragons (like Smaug), with warm tones mimicking both the glint of gold and the heat of dragon breath.

Palette 6: Enchanted Glade

According to ancient folklore, woods and forests harbor a wide variety of magical and mystical creatures—trolls, unicorns, elves, giants.

This luscious green palette mimics the tones of an enchanted woodland clearing, giving your designs an otherworldly feel.

Palette 7: Viking Longboat

The Vikings were intrinsically in tune with the primeval forces of nature, using the guidance of seasonal change and the stars to launch their seaborne campaigns.

This earthy palette combines elemental hues of blood red, earth brown, olive green, and pale sky blue to recreate the Viking warrior’s world of color.

Images via Ekaterina Kompaniets, Fotokvadrat, and OlegDoroshin.

Image via Hellen888.

Palette 8: Emerald Cave

Imagine a remote, underground chasm of caves, dripping with ice stalactites and harboring a series of intimidating creatures, such as dragons and bears, hibernating for years (or millennia) under the ice.

This fantastical scene provides the inspiration for this cryptic palette, which combines the magical vibrance of neon green with inky bottle green, gray blue, and the jewel-like allure of emerald green.

Images via Roman3dArt, Roofoff, and Gilmanshin.

Palette 9: Nordic Warrior

The power of mystical female warriors inspires this rich, mulberry palette. Autumnal berry colors and quartz pink bring depth and femininity to this versatile scheme.

Image via Ironika.

Palette 10: Red Runes

Dark witchcraft and antagonistic spells offer edgy inspiration for this stark, dramatic palette of black, snow white, and blood red.

Images via FOTOKITA, France, and PhotoChur.

Cover image via Sergey Katyshkin.