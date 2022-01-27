Download 10 FREE Images now with a risk-free trial. Start your free trial!

10 Color Palettes Inspired by the Fantasy Genre
Design

10 Color Palettes Inspired by the Fantasy Genre

Tap into the magical world of dragons, elves, and witches with these provocative color combinations.

If you thought the fantasy genre would take a bow after Game of Thrones ended, you were wrong (and you should probably check out The Witcher). In fact, according to Shutterstock‘s latest Creative Trends report, the appetite for all things magical and mystical is expected to grow in 2022. 

With that in mind, check out these fantasy-inspired color palettes, including enchanting schemes reminiscent of sorcery and witchcraft, and an earthy combination that would make a Viking warrior proud.

Palette 1: Dire Wolf

This icy, cool-hued palette will remind consumers that winter is definitely coming. Inky charcoal adds a dark, mysterious offset to paler hues of gray and icy blues.

Get lost in the snowy woods, but beware the ravenous packs of wolves lurking in the shadows.

Three panels: a gray wolf, a fairytale forest with snowfall, and closeup of a woman's eye
Images via photomaster, Avesun, and irinacapel.
Gray wolf howling in the snow
Image via photomaster.

Palette 2: Aegean Port

Inspired by the sun-baked tones of King’s Landing in Game of Thrones, this Mediterranean palette has an elegant mood that feels regal and ancient.

Aegean blue and turquoise combine with clay-baked terracotta and pale limestone for a palette that feels both contemporary and timeless.

Three panels: one board view of a ship sailing into the sea, an outdoor row of columns forming a hallway, and waves crashing on a medievel tower
Images via nomadFra, devinoviastuti, and justdd.
Mediterranean ocean view from a Spanish fortification
Image via Patric Agblad.

Palette 3: Lunar Violet

Inspired by sorcery and ancient spells, this graduating palette uses the mysterious nature of purple to full effect.

Three panels: a purple moon, an purple-hued forest, and girl model with cosmic make-up on face with a blue and purple color on a dark background
Images via Nazarii_Neshcherenskyi, Uhryn Larysa, and Sergey Katyshkin.
Cabin on a lake with purple accents
Image via SSokolov.

Palette 4: Fairy Wing

In traditional folklore, fairies and elves have a mischievous nature, and are known for dabbling in the affairs of mortals.

This contrasting color palette is inspired by the playful personality of these supernatural beings, with sky blue, parma violet, pink, and fuchsia combining for a spirited effect. 

Three panels: portrait of young beautiful woman under blue polyethylene, sailboat in the foreground with a pink moon in the background, and closeup of a butterfly wing
Images via MaxFrost, Greg Brave, and KRIACHKO OLEKSII.
Closeup of blue butterfly wings
Image via KRIACHKO OLEKSII.

Palette 5: Smaug’s Horde 

In J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit, Smaug (the dragon) closely guards the treasure sitting in the Dwarf kingdom of Erebor. (In myth and legend, dragons are known for their weakness for wealth, as well as their fearsome and fiery character.)

This jewel-like scheme pays tribute to the gold and jewels beloved by dragons (like Smaug), with warm tones mimicking both the glint of gold and the heat of dragon breath.

Three panels: two flame torches on an old building, a slew of gold coins, and a closeup of a dragon's eye
Images via Hussein Kassir, Gang Liu, and Bhooparva.
Fiery illustration of a person running from a dragon
Image via Tithi Luadthong.

Palette 6: Enchanted Glade

According to ancient folklore, woods and forests harbor a wide variety of magical and mystical creatures—trolls, unicorns, elves, giants.

This luscious green palette mimics the tones of an enchanted woodland clearing, giving your designs an otherworldly feel.

Three panels: magic forest of trees with elf doors, tropical jungle in vibrant greens, and a lone deer silhouetted by a green light
Images via Carlos Amarillo, Teo Tarras, and dik az.
Andalusian stallion in a green forest
Image via Andrey Skutin.

Palette 7: Viking Longboat

The Vikings were intrinsically in tune with the primeval forces of nature, using the guidance of seasonal change and the stars to launch their seaborne campaigns.

This earthy palette combines elemental hues of blood red, earth brown, olive green, and pale sky blue to recreate the Viking warrior’s world of color.

Three panels: woman warrior with a red cape and sword, male Viking holding a sword with sparks flying, the head of a dragon on the front of a Viking ship
Images via Ekaterina Kompaniets, Fotokvadrat, and OlegDoroshin.
Red Viking ship on a lake shore between mountains
Image via Hellen888.

Palette 8: Emerald Cave

Imagine a remote, underground chasm of caves, dripping with ice stalactites and harboring a series of intimidating creatures, such as dragons and bears, hibernating for years (or millennia) under the ice.

This fantastical scene provides the inspiration for this cryptic palette, which combines the magical vibrance of neon green with inky bottle green, gray blue, and the jewel-like allure of emerald green

Three panels: Closeup of a dragon's face with neon green eyes, an ice cave on a lake, and emerald sapphires in a cluster
Images via Roman3dArt, Roofoff, and Gilmanshin.
Dark cave with neon green glowworms
Image via Thomas Wong.

Palette 9: Nordic Warrior

The power of mystical female warriors inspires this rich, mulberry palette. Autumnal berry colors and quartz pink bring depth and femininity to this versatile scheme.

Three panels: closeup of an owl on a purple background, four pink crystal gems, and a light purple, snowy forest
Images via Wizard Goodvin, photopixel, and Nazarii_Neshcherenskyi.
Woman warrior in the snow dressed in a gown, holding a sword
Image via Ironika.

Palette 10: Red Runes

Dark witchcraft and antagonistic spells offer edgy inspiration for this stark, dramatic palette of black, snow white, and blood red.

Three panels: Fiery devil hand, red-accented forest, and Scandinavian runes carved from wood lying in the snow
Images via FOTOKITA, France, and PhotoChur.
Red sunset over Stonehenge
Image via Enea Kelo.

