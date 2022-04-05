Save 25% on image packs, video clips, music tracks. Use code ONTREND25 at checkout. Redeem now.

Data-Backed Ways to Include the Color Black in Your Ads
Data-Backed Ways to Include the Color Black in Your Ads

By on

We see black on runways and in the natural world. Here’s how to include the most-clickable black objects in ads, according to AI. 

Black is powerful and sophisticated. It can also evoke feelings of sadness and mystery. Like so many other shades, the color black carries a lot of meaning and history.

We see black everywhere, so why not measure its clickability? Black is one of the most commonly found colors of animals in nature. It’s also the most readable color for text.

Absorbing all other colors, black can be fear-inducing and fascinating, which is one of the reasons the fashion world has continued to embrace it over centuries. Considering its ever-present nature, we wanted to take a deep-dive into black and see how it impacts engagement with ads.

Shutterstock.AI analyzed all of its advertising data to determine which black objects are getting clicks right now. Through an in-depth creative analysis across fifteen different industries, our AI has discovered which black foods, fashions, and objects are driving up click-through rates (CTRs) today.

Ready to see how seductive and sophisticated black can make your ads more clickable? Keep reading.

Closeup of a person making dough with black moody background
Bring the drama with black. Image via ElenaVah.

Choose Delicious Dark Food

Audiences are more likely to click on some foods than others. Advertisers can curate their creative to be full of deliciously engaging food. Interestingly—and perhaps unexpectedly—some black foods are topping today’s most-clickable dishes list. 

Berries are among some of today’s top-performing foods, with a CTR that’s risen 359% over the last year alone. Blackberries fall into this category, of course.

Berry balls of ice cream suspended in air with blackberries and coconut slices on black background
Person sprinkling powdered sugar on blackberry pancakes
Closeup of blackberries
Fresh blackberry cheesecake on rustic background

Blackberries score some pretty sweet performance metrics. Images via Catherine.Things, Kornel Bodrogi, Melica, and Andrew Pustiakin.

Beyond berries, other plant-based black foods have increased in engagement. Over the last year, seaweed—a.k.a. nori—has risen 69% in clickability. Sesame seeds have also risen 73% over the same time period. 

Black sesame sweet soup on black plate
Grains of black sesame poured with a wooden spoon into wooden bowl
Black ice cream in cones
Top-down view of onigiri on black stone background
Black ice cream with black sesame in cone topped with red berries
Fresh sushi roll with tuna and black caviar on black plate
Various dry seaweed, sea vegetables, shot from the top on a black background
Seaweed salad with sesame seeds in a black plate with chopsticks

Who’s hungry? Images via Larisa Blinova, Igor Normann, Rimma Bondarenko, Bobkov Evgeniy, Daria Proskuryakova, WhiteYura, Plateresca, and Hit Stop Media.

In regards to drinks, both tea and coffee are getting clicked on right now. Still, tea is slightly more engaging, with a 12% higher CTR than coffee.

Regardless, both drinks are winning over audiences this spring. Coffee’s CTR has risen 67% over the last year, and tea’s CTR has risen 157%. 

Beautiful black cat on coffee table staring at black tea set
Cup of coffee on black background
Top-down view of black iron asian tea set on green vintage table
Green tea topped with roses in cast-iron kettle
Black plate, fork, and knife on half black half pink background
Cast-iron pots on wooden table

Black drinks provide a jolt of energy and engagement. Images via Alena Ozerova, halfmax, Natalia Klenova, Marina Shanti, Julia Mikhaylova, and Chudo2307.

Seamless pattern with black toy spiders on pink background
Image via denira.

Curate Creepy-Crawly Clickable Creatures

Black animals are some of the most common in nature. When observing this large collection of creatures, several of the creepy-crawly variety top today’s most-clickable list. 

Over the last year, several insects have surged in clickability. Flies have seen their CTR rise 139% and ants have seen theirs rise 354%.

The CTR of beetles has gone up 622% since this time last year. Most impressive of all, spiders’ CTR has surged 1,238%.

Closeup of a fly on yellow background
Silver-striped hawk-moths isolated on black background
Black and white closeup of a fly
Black beetle on yellow leaf
Closeup of Rhinoceros beetle on black background
Closeup of an ant on black background
Closeup of a black spider on a green leaf
Black butterfly with orange accents on orange flower

Hope you’re not arachnophobic. Images via Xtremest, Protasov AN, Digital Images Studio, Niney Azman, Budi Cc-Line, ploypemuk, Tharindu Kalubowila, and Jeanette Robison.

Portrait of handsome black man in swanky jacket
Image via kiuikson.

Black Fashion Is Always In

You’ve certainly heard that “X is the new black” at some point, in regards to fashion. This idiom is used to express that something—X in this case—is as fashionable as the color black. The phrase indicates that while trends come and go, black is eternally stylish. We certainly see this in today’s most engaging advertising fashion.

Suits and tuxedos are highly-clickable content right now. Perhaps this surge in clickability has happened thanks to 2022’s wedding boom and the popularity of alternative bridal fashion.

Regardless, suits have seen their CTR rise 339% over the last year, and tuxedos have seen their CTR rise 2,043%.

Portrait of beautiful black woman on black background
Young woman with shaved head and cyberpunk glasses on neon orange background
Black man in suit and cyberpunk glasses on neon purple background
Headshot portrait of pretty Asian woman in suit
White model wearing black against blue brick wall
Woman adjusts man's tie from behind
Senior woman wearing black poses in front of old building
Blonde drag queen wearing black on black background

Ladies and gents, it’s time to suit up! Images via Chatchai.wa, oneinchpunch, Jaroslav Monchak, Auttapol Tatiyarat, Nick Starichenko, KAZLOVA IRYNA, Kiselev Andrey Valerevich, and ViChizh.

Additionally, ever-cool black accessories are also on-trend. Both leather and jackets have increased in clickability, so combining the two is an excellent move for advertisers.

Sunglasses have seen their CTR rise 177% over the last year. When it comes to cosmetics, manicures are the most clickable of all, with a CTR that’s risen 267% since spring of 2021.

Profile portrait of model wearing a turban
Portrait of a modern model wearing dress with black ribbons
Closeup of black and gold manicured nails
Blonde model with black nails
Closeup of black and beige nails
Closeup of dog wearing hat and sunglasses on dark background
Woman with black stylish sunglasses in black-and-white studio
Stylish woman wearing yellow sunglasses and matching gloves
Portrait of a woman wearing a beret on beige background

These accessories are classically cool and currently clickable. Images via Jacob Lund, popovartem.com, Re_sky, Li-Fu Viktor, SmirMaxStock, FXQuadro, George Mayer, Nadya Korobkova, and Victoria Chudinova.

Young man opening black curtains to reveal skyline
Image via Elizaveta Galitckaia.

Select the Best Black Settings

Dazzling, dark settings, full of black elements are also performing well. Roads are among the best-performing places, for example.

This makes sense, considering that road trips are one of 2022’s Creative Trends. We see this trend surface, with roads’ CTR rising 289% since this time last year.

Along with roads, tires are also trending up, with a CTR that’s risen 211% over the same time period.

Black bicycle on black background
Black and white photo of country road
Photo of curving country road
Stylish woman dressed in black outfit with white sneakers walking next to black brick wall
Athlete stretching in front of brick wall
Black building with five yellow balconies
Black muscle car on black background
Man wearing black helmet stands in front of his black motorcycle

Data says it’s time to hit the road! Images via Ruli Photography, OlegRi, nadia_if, Alones, sirtravelalot, Milos Plazacic, 80’s Child, and PRO Stock Professional.

As mentioned in our 2022 Wedding Trend Forecast, night shots are also performing well. Photos set at night have seen their clickability skyrocket 1,364% over the last year alone.

Crowd of people at nighttime concert
Young man fashionably dressed standing in the street at night with neons in the background
Woman using her phone outside at night
Girl sitting next to vending machine at night
Family eating food at outside restaurant
Fashionable friends posing for the camera at night
White ocean waves crash onto black sandy beach
Town road at night
Beautifully lit temple in Thailand at night
Man riding in back of car at night
Winding road lit by street lamps at night

Sand, while not always black, is also trending up by 700%. Include it in night shots, if you can! Images via Taya Ovod, FXQuadro, Tirachard Kumtanom, PR Image Factory, DisobeyArt, Jacob Lund, MAGNIFIER, MadViper, Wisit Wangkanon, Gorodenkoff, and Ventzislav Kalbanov.

What if your photos need to be set indoors? Data says that there’s one classic black object that’s boosting click-through rates.

Pianos, with their black and white keys, are an audience favorite right now. Their CTR has risen 383% since last year. Including a piano in your shots sounds like a good idea, according to data.

Happy young man playing the grand piano at home
Vintage black piano in recording studio
Home interior with stylish black piano

Images via Monkey Business Images, Stanislav Salamanov, and Followtheflow.

Elegant man playing the piano in a smoky venue
Image via Nomad_Soul.

Cover image via SVPanteon.

