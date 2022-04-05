Data-Backed Ways to Include the Color Black in Your Ads

Bridget is an Indianapolis-based Shutterstock staffer with a background in journalism, education, marketing and artificial intelligence. Her work was featured in museums around the world before she led marketing for Pattern89’s AI, which was acquired by Shutterstock. She has written content for C-SPAN and The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, and she has created educational content in conjunction with NASA, National Geographic, Disney and Nickelodeon.

We see black on runways and in the natural world. Here’s how to include the most-clickable black objects in ads, according to AI.

Black is powerful and sophisticated. It can also evoke feelings of sadness and mystery. Like so many other shades, the color black carries a lot of meaning and history.

We see black everywhere, so why not measure its clickability? Black is one of the most commonly found colors of animals in nature. It’s also the most readable color for text.

Absorbing all other colors, black can be fear-inducing and fascinating, which is one of the reasons the fashion world has continued to embrace it over centuries. Considering its ever-present nature, we wanted to take a deep-dive into black and see how it impacts engagement with ads.

Shutterstock.AI analyzed all of its advertising data to determine which black objects are getting clicks right now. Through an in-depth creative analysis across fifteen different industries, our AI has discovered which black foods, fashions, and objects are driving up click-through rates (CTRs) today.

Ready to see how seductive and sophisticated black can make your ads more clickable? Keep reading.

Choose Delicious Dark Food

Audiences are more likely to click on some foods than others. Advertisers can curate their creative to be full of deliciously engaging food. Interestingly—and perhaps unexpectedly—some black foods are topping today’s most-clickable dishes list.

Berries are among some of today’s top-performing foods, with a CTR that’s risen 359% over the last year alone. Blackberries fall into this category, of course.

Beyond berries, other plant-based black foods have increased in engagement. Over the last year, seaweed—a.k.a. nori—has risen 69% in clickability. Sesame seeds have also risen 73% over the same time period.

In regards to drinks, both tea and coffee are getting clicked on right now. Still, tea is slightly more engaging, with a 12% higher CTR than coffee.

Regardless, both drinks are winning over audiences this spring. Coffee’s CTR has risen 67% over the last year, and tea’s CTR has risen 157%.

Curate Creepy-Crawly Clickable Creatures

Black animals are some of the most common in nature. When observing this large collection of creatures, several of the creepy-crawly variety top today’s most-clickable list.

Over the last year, several insects have surged in clickability. Flies have seen their CTR rise 139% and ants have seen theirs rise 354%.

The CTR of beetles has gone up 622% since this time last year. Most impressive of all, spiders’ CTR has surged 1,238%.

Black Fashion Is Always In

You’ve certainly heard that “X is the new black” at some point, in regards to fashion. This idiom is used to express that something—X in this case—is as fashionable as the color black. The phrase indicates that while trends come and go, black is eternally stylish. We certainly see this in today’s most engaging advertising fashion.

Suits and tuxedos are highly-clickable content right now. Perhaps this surge in clickability has happened thanks to 2022’s wedding boom and the popularity of alternative bridal fashion.

Regardless, suits have seen their CTR rise 339% over the last year, and tuxedos have seen their CTR rise 2,043%.

Additionally, ever-cool black accessories are also on-trend. Both leather and jackets have increased in clickability, so combining the two is an excellent move for advertisers.

Sunglasses have seen their CTR rise 177% over the last year. When it comes to cosmetics, manicures are the most clickable of all, with a CTR that’s risen 267% since spring of 2021.

Select the Best Black Settings

Dazzling, dark settings, full of black elements are also performing well. Roads are among the best-performing places, for example.

This makes sense, considering that road trips are one of 2022’s Creative Trends. We see this trend surface, with roads’ CTR rising 289% since this time last year.

Along with roads, tires are also trending up, with a CTR that’s risen 211% over the same time period.

As mentioned in our 2022 Wedding Trend Forecast, night shots are also performing well. Photos set at night have seen their clickability skyrocket 1,364% over the last year alone.

What if your photos need to be set indoors? Data says that there’s one classic black object that’s boosting click-through rates.

Pianos, with their black and white keys, are an audience favorite right now. Their CTR has risen 383% since last year. Including a piano in your shots sounds like a good idea, according to data.

