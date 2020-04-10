Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

See how Cloudinary and Shutterstock teamed up to tackle a hidden workflow disruption for creative and marketing teams.

Screenshot of the Shutterstock integration in Cloudinary.

Digital asset management (DAM) solutions help creative and marketing teams simplify organizing, optimizing, and distributing digital assets across multiple channels.

What’s more, DAMs help eliminate many manual tasks such as tagging, cataloging, resizing, and downloading and re-uploading rich media assets for optimal distribution.

A leading provider of cloud-based image and video management solutions, Cloudinary provides a modern DAM solution developed specifically to support today’s digital customer experience needs and address common asset management pain points.

In 2019, Cloudinary launched a Shutterstock integration to deliver a seamless asset management experience for joint Cloudinary-Shutterstock customers.

The Problem

Image by r.nagy.

Creative assets are the cornerstones of content. These assets can be created in-house, outsourced, or sourced from a stock library with ready-to-use assets.

With multiple ways of accessing creative content, Cloudinary dug deeper to better account for customer workflows across all sources.

It turns out that creative and marketing teams are having to search, download, and license stock assets on a separate website. Then, they have to save the chosen assets to their computers or to a cloud storage solution like Google Drive, DropBox, and Box.

In order for these assets to be available in their DAM system for other team members, each asset along with its metadata needs to be individually uploaded.

“Optimizing the creative workflow starts with understanding how creative and marketing teams actually work together,” said Gary Ballabio, director of business development at Cloudinary. “Stock assets play a significant role in creative production so we need to deliver a comprehensive solution that accommodates all components of how creative work gets done.”

The Solution

Image by Roschetzky Photography.

Addressing the workflow disruption means giving teams an easier way to bring stock assets into their asset management solution alongside original assets.

To deliver a truly consolidated workflow, Cloudinary integrated Shutterstock within its DAM solution.

The first phase of the integration is an OAuth connection. This allows Cloudinary customers with existing Shutterstock accounts to skip the steps of licensing, downloading, and then returning to upload Shutterstock content into Cloudinary. Instead, joint Shutterstock-Cloudinary customers can directly license and load stock images and video clips directly in their Cloudinary DAM.

Once Shutterstock content is loaded in Cloudinary, other team members can search, browse, tag, organize, edit, and distribute their licensed Shutterstock assets just like they would with any assets created in-house.

In the next phase of the integration, the entire Shutterstock library of over 300 million images and video clips will be directly accessible to all Cloudinary customers with or without an existing Shutterstock account.

The Benefits

Image by Monkey Business Images.

With the integration in place, Cloudinary customers can enjoy:

Faster speed to market

By providing in-platform access to stock content, the integration cuts down on time-consuming steps such as licensing, downloading, and uploading the content into Cloudinary. Moreover, imported Shutterstock content is immediately available for all team members within the Cloudinary DAM.

With reduced administrative tasks and simple content sharing, teams can better collaborate and launch new campaigns with greater efficiency.

Improved access to licensing protection

Licensing creative assets for commercial use has a number of legal nuances. To reduce the risk of licensing infringements, Shutterstock provides a comprehensive review of every asset in our library to ensure compliance with licensing requirements.

With the Shutterstock integration, Cloudinary customers can enjoy a faster workflow and more peace of mind.

Easier search across all assets

Cloudinary customers can automatically import assets they’ve licensed in their Shutterstock account as well as the metadata associated with each asset. Accurate metadata improves the discoverability of assets.

Merging stock assets in the same asset management system allows teams to search across the sum total of their available assets. With precise descriptions and asset consolidation, teams can find the perfect image or video in less time.

For more information and to learn more about the Cloudinary Integration for Shutterstock, including the new case study PDF, please visit https://cloudinary.com/partners/partner-network/shutterstock.

Featured image by FocusBreatheShoot.