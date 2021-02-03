Share this: Facebook

We asked Golob to discuss her process and commitment to illustrating one of humanity’s most pressing and vital concerns—climate change.

A few years ago, the Maastricht, Netherlands-based illustrator Simone Golob saw Terra, a documentary film by Yann Arthus-Bertrand and Michael Pitiot about the extraordinary biodiversity of Earth, as well as the ways in which humankind has exploited and disregarded its fellow inhabitants. Shocked and saddened by what she learned, Golob processed the information in the best way she knew how—by drawing.

A depiction of American Greed. Image via Simone Golob.

“This picture of a man eating the globe is not a commissioned work but a personal one, born from those moments, like watching Terra, when I’ve been taken aback by how power-hungry some of us humans can be, at the expense of fellow man, animals, and nature,” she tells us.

Looking back, the man devouring the Earth might be one of her most fervent and stirring illustrations on the subject of climate change, deforestation, and environmental degradation, a theme she’s returned to time and again over the years. Still, like the Arthus-Bertrand documentary that inspired her, she’s also illustrated moments of hope and sustainability, reminding us of the human capacity for healing and redemption.

It’s important to demonstrate illustrations of vulnerability and change, as well as hope and sustainability. Image via Simone Golob.

Golob’s work can be found in many of the world’s top newspapers and magazines, illustrating far-reaching topics relating to science, ecology, psychology, and contemporary life. While her subject matter is often complex, her illustrations are attention-grabbing and direct enough to catch the eyes of newsstand passersby and busy internet browsers, stopping them in their tracks.

To coincide with the launch of The Create Fund—Shutterstock’s grant program for artists covering some of this century’s most critical issues, from mental health to climate change—we asked Golob to tell us more about her process and commitment to illustrating one of humanity’s most pressing and vital concerns.

Understanding the science behind climate change is essential. Image via Simone Golob.

When did you first develop an interest in ecology and science, and what inspired you to combine this interest with your passion for art?

“Scientific themes have appeared in my work since I first started to work as an illustrator for the university newspaper Observant. This newspaper was one of my first and still is one of my most loyal customers, and I’ve been working with them for over twenty years now.’

“Illustrating scientific themes is something I fell into almost by chance. But, these days, I think themes like ecology and climate change are topics no one can afford to ignore, and that’s become even clearer with time. These are themes that are part of my daily life.’

“Although I understand that the earth is being exploited, I am still shocked. Occasionally, when I am confronted with the facts surrounding climate change and its consequences—whether it’s reading an article or watching TV—I try to live as consciously and sustainably as possible.”

Image via Simone Golob.

With the earth exploited daily, it’s important to live with sustainability in mind. Image via Simone Golob.

In what ways can art help create positive change?

“It’s felt good to see more people creatively shed light on themes like climate change and sustainability in recent years. Any form of art, research, or journalism that creates awareness can contribute to change, whether it’s a movie, literature, news, science, or art.”

Image via Simone Golob.

Creating awareness can be seen through art, research, and journalism, to name a few. Image via Simone Golob.

You tackle complex themes and subjects in your work. What goes into turning an abstract idea into a compelling work of art?

“To get from an abstract idea to an image, I often use clichés. I try to keep my work as simple as possible. Not too many frills—just simple shapes and basic colors. If we’re talking about an illustration, especially one that supports text, I think it’s most successful when you get to the point at a single glance. It should not become a puzzle the reader has to decipher.”

Keep it simple, but make an impact. Image via Simone Golob.

What does your typical workflow look like?

“It can be done in different ways, depending on the image. I always start with the theme, whether it comes in the form of some text I receive from a client or something that inspires me to start drawing. Sometimes, the image appears in my head in a split second. These are the illustrations that I usually like the most.’

“Sometimes, though, I really have to search for ‘the picture.’ I, then, look up photos on the web that are related to the theme and make a kind of collage from them. From this collage, I go through a process of simplifying and filtering, removing anything non-essential, until I finally get to the core of the theme.”

When working on a theme, remove anything non-essential. Image via Simone Golob.

Shutterstock recently launched The Create Fund, with a grant for artists depicting climate change and our changing landscapes. What tips would you give to emerging artists about covering these issues?

“I live in a student city, and when I look at people from younger, rising generations, I get the impression that they feel a sense of urgency—this is the world they will inherit, after all. That creates an impetus for change that I think is stronger than what we saw with my generation.’

“I honestly don’t believe that this rising generation is waiting for tips from me. They know very well the stakes and importance of covering these issues, and that’s something that makes me feel very happy and thankful. As for advice for emerging illustrators, the only thing I can say is that I think everyone should find their own way. What has worked for me is keeping my production high.”

Keep your production high. Image via Simone Golob.

How have you stayed inspired, especially in the past year?

“My life has been hectic for a long time. Ever since I graduated from art school, I have always rolled from one project to another. This year was a year of pause. During the first months of the coronavirus crisis, I even thought about doing something completely different, like opening a shop of organic, local products or a gallery with local art.’

“In the end, though, I came to the conclusion that I am, at my core, a visual thinker, and that the best way I can contribute is by continuing along the path I was already on. Lately, I have been inspired by my own, little world—making portraits of my loved ones and daily life and getting back to basics.’

“My sources of inspiration have always been very broad, from stories on the radio and newspapers to my city and the work of other local artists to my family and pets. This is also why my images sometimes go in so many different directions, I think.”

Find inspiration in daily life. Image via Simone Golob.

Learn more about Simone Golob by visiting her website and Offset portfolio.

Cover image via Simone Golob.