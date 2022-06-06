Tips from a Brand Director and Climate Change Professional

Nicole Loher is a seasoned digital strategist, adjunct professor at New York University and the Fashion Institute of Technology and climate change advocate. Nicole's work sits at the intersection of insights, strategy and emerging technology to help tell stories that advance complex communications goals. Her work has received multiple awards, has been recognized in press, and is featured in the Smithsonian. She is currently finishing her Master's at Columbia University's Climate School with a focus on communications and policy while consulting for a variety of climate solution-focused organizations.

World-building is a brand necessity and requires the right images to sell your world. Let’s take a look at how to do just that.

As a brand director, a lot of my time is typically spent solving the problem of how to communicate the specifics of a product or campaign to a desired audience. As someone who also has a climate science background, I’m constantly thinking about how to communicate large conceptual messages and create movements in specific target audiences.

To do this, I need to build a world.

What Does It Mean to Build a World?

In my time working across brand marketing and within the climate change sphere, what I’ve learned is that the climate crisis has a branding problem.

But, it’s not the climate crisis which needs to be rebranded, it’s actually that the future needs a rebrand.

Brian Collins, in an interview for XYZ, shares that “design is the ability to rehearse different futures before they arrive and examine them to see which of those futures is the most worthwhile to pursue.”

Lisa Gralnek, the show’s host, adds that “he argues that for brands to move forward and stay relevant, they need to make decisions about what world and future they believe in fighting for.“

There’s no silver bullet for the climate crisis. It will take many solutions to solve our generation’s largest global crisis. But, what we actually do need is people aligning on the type of future they want to be a part of, live in, and work for.

To do this, we need to world-build our world.

People buy products for two reasons—to solve a problem or to escape. Solving the climate crisis feels a little like that equation, too. To achieve net zero emissions by 2050, we need to limit warming to 1.5°C.

So, what’s the easiest way to achieve that goal? The truth is that we don’t have a clear answer because we need to have more visions of the types of future we want to create.

Who Builds a World?

Traditionally, it’s a brand marketer’s job to world-build for the consumer and help sell a dream. In a product-focused world, you can build any world you want.

World-building is the creation of a world that’s different from our own. This happens frequently in science fiction, where a fundamental element of a story is rooted in current reality, but the specifics around that rooted, fundamental element are fictionalized and divergent from what is now normalized.

To effectively world-build, you first need to establish the kind of world you want, and then list the rules and laws, describe the environment, define the culture, and finesse any other details that may feel critical when imagining this world.

You don’t just see this in science fiction or responding to the climate crisis though. Numerous brands are kings of world-building.

Supreme has a world. So, too, does Peloton. When you buy Chloe, you’re buying into a specific worldview, which is also true if you buying a Lisa Frank phone case.

All of these companies sell you on a brand story and message that’s intended to reflect who you are and what you need in the world.

But, this work can’t just be happening in consumer-focused brands. We need to start to do this work at large for the planet. We need to world-build together.

With the climate crisis and the current solutions proposed, our efforts are largely focused on solving the immediate problem at hand. And those with the bandwidth to focus their energy on helping solve the crisis don’t typically have the capacity to also world-building.

This is partly because most of the skillsets tailored to solving the climate crisis are tactical and left brain-oriented. And, this is partly because we don’t understand what a world that has limited its warming to 1.5°C actually looks like.

We don’t know our future or the outcome. Unfortunately, all the intermediary steps to help us get there—like public policy and technology, as well as solar and wind—aren’t as sexy as a product that’s built to be branded and have its own world built around it, like the latest skincare product or Tesla.

Using Visuals to Help in the World-Building Process

In order to begin world-building, we need to think about images.

And, there are a few takeaways from the current imagery available, or lack thereof, I’ve learned when thinking about the overlap between brand marketing and how climate change is communicated:

Images help tell the whole story. Photographer Ally Whitlock does a great job at breaking this down: “A photograph will capture & freeze a moment in time whilst conveying an emotion, expressing a mood, sharing an idea, and telling a narrative. All key elements of storytelling.”

Something I've touched on in a recent Shutterstock article that feels relevant to this topic is: We need more solution-focused media. We know images that showcase the crisis (hurricanes, extreme damage) don't tend to move people. Images that showcase solutions—or even better, solutions and positive outcomes.

Finally, we just need more investment in and better science communication. At the heart of it, talking about climate change is a science problem. Science communication is notoriously not done well. If we were able to weave more of a human lens through the way we capture this, we may have a chance at being more effective.

. We know images that showcase the crisis (hurricanes, extreme damage) don’t tend to move people. Images that showcase solutions—or even better, solutions and positive outcomes. Finally, we just need more investment in and better science communication. At the heart of it, talking about climate change is a science problem. Science communication is notoriously not done well. If we were able to weave more of a human lens through the way we capture this, we may have a chance at being more effective.

