Download 10 FREE Images now with a risk-free trial. Start your free trial!

Log In Sign Up
Blog Home Business Curate Clickable Meals with AI’s Creative Insights
Curate Clickable Meals with AI's Creative Insights
Business

Curate Clickable Meals with AI’s Creative Insights

By on

Advertisers and audiences are hungry for international fare. Here’s how to incorporate clickable cuisine into your campaigns.

Shutterstock’s 2022 Creative Trends report has identified six big-trending categories for imagery and video this year. “International cuisine” is one of them. 

While our cravings and palettes may change on the daily, data can tell us what foods audiences are craving—or at least clicking on—consistently.

Artificial intelligence has studied it all, from fusion cuisine (Tex-Mex, for example) to classic dishes that have migrated and evolved over the centuries (hello, pizza).

By analyzing patterns in engagement data, Shutterstock.AI has identified which exact foods are a hit with advertising audiences right now.

So, which dishes should fill your prop plates? What crave-able cuisines are driving more clicks? The answers lie in data. 

Collage of traditional middle eastern dishes
Warning, this blog is guaranteed to make you hungry. Image via Tatiana Bralnina.

Consider Including Some Clickable Carbs

Carbohydrate-heavy dishes literally release happy chemicals in our brains, so it’s no wonder famished folks and advertising audiences both like them so much. 

When looking at which carbohydrates have click-through rates (CTRs) that are trending up today, one carb stands out above the rest—rice.

Its clickability has risen 60% over the last two years, and its CTR is higher than any other carb measured. 

Sushi on a black plate with a side of soy sauce, ginger, and wasabi
Traditional oriental pilaf in a cauldron on a wooden table on a sunny day
Closeup of red beans and rice
Korean steamed rice, vegetables, pork, and fried egg on top
Closeup of crawfish placed on top of jambalaya
New Orleans Jambalaya Cajun food crawfish and sausage stew

There are thousands of rice-based dishes you can choose for your photos. Images via Ryzhkov Photography, Aleks Images, Fanfo, thaweerat, Matthew Yoder, and Kolombo Castro.

Beyond this classic base for several international dishes, noodles are also clickable. Their CTR has risen 31% over the same time period. 

Spaghetti topped with bolognese-meat sauce
Person pouring cheese sauce onto a bowl of macaroni
Vietnamese beef noodle soup
Closeup of Japanese udon noodles
Squid ink pasta with king prawns, herbs, and chilli sauce

Images via gontabunta, YesPhotographers, Vivucamera, gontabunta, and Supachai Rattanarueangdech.

Another international favorite that’s trending up in clickability are dumplings. The CTR of dumpling imagery has risen 135% over the last two years.

There are seemingly endless variations on the dumpling, across each continent. This means that there are also endless opportunities for creative food curation when including dumplings in your ads. 

Woman holding a plate of Modak in traditional Indian dress
Dumplings with meat, onions, and bacon on a cast iron skillet
Traditional Argentina empanadas with a toothpick flag on top
Dim Sum in a variety of small bowls
Gyoza dumplings with soy sauce on black background

The whole world agrees: Dumplings are delicious. Images via Indianstyle, Arkadiusz Fajer, kobbymendez, JenJ_Payless, and PAPA WOR.

There are several other stand-outs when it comes to clickable carbohydrates. Since 2020, the short list of the most engaging foods in this category include: 

  • Pretzels (CTR up 155%)
  • Pizza (CTR up 145%)
  • Bagels (CTR up 49%)
  • Tortillas (CTR up 13%)
  • Cupcakes (CTR up 710%)
Assortment of traditional mexican tacos on yellow background
Close-up of hand holding bagel with cream cheese, lox, capers, and onions outside at a park
Small authentic Neapolitan street with pizza in the foreground
Couple drinking giant mugs of German beer while eating a pretzel
Wedding cake of cupcakes with flower garnishes

Cupcakes are 150% more clickable than regular cakes. Images via Guajillo studio, Cabeca de Marmore, ovalagncy, Kzenon, and aastock.

The Most-Clickable Meat Comes from the Sea

Recently, AI told us that shrimp is one of the most clickable pizza toppings. Opinions on that aside, shrimp is also today’s most-clickable protein.

In fact, the CTR of shrimp in advertising has risen 290% over the last two years. Crab comes in second place, meaning that today’s most clickable meats come from the sea.

Top-down view of Tom Yum Goong Thai hot spicy soup with big shrimp in a bowl
Boiled crab on a newspaper on old wooden table
Shrimp tempura with sweet and sour sauce
Pad Thai cooking on a boat in Amphawa floating market
Closeup of crayfish boiling in water

In terms of clickability, shrimp and crab are quite a catch! Images via Inizio, Kateryna Sednieva, Shaiith, KoBoZaa, and eryvall.

Outside of seafood, we see a variety of meat and plant-based proteins trending. Starting with meat, turkey is the most-clickable animal-based protein. Its CTR has risen 29% over the last two years.

Steak is also popular with audiences. It’s 4% more clickable than pork and 27% more clickable than chicken. 

Closeup of a person holding a Philly cheesesteak sandwich
Delicious tartare with toasted bread and salad on a plate
Thanksgiving day sandwich with turkey, cranberry sauce, feta cheese, and vegetables
Thanksgiving day meal with turkey, cranberry sauce, vegetables, and sweet potatoes

Turkey and steak are today’s favorites. Images via siamionau pavel, Maxim Khytra, Ekaterina Markelova, and Brent Hofacker.

As plant-based diets increase in popularity, so too have some plant-based proteins. Nuts have seen their CTR rise 69% over the last year.

In the dairy space, yogurt has seen its CTR rise 35% over the same time.

Bowl of pistachio ice cream with green pistachio nuts on wooden kitchen counter
Woman holds a plate of falafel with yogurt tzatziki dip sauce
Green tea soft ice cream surrounded by fruit in a bowl
An assortment of nut butter in open jars surrounded by a variety of nuts
North Indian side dish made with spiced yogurt and crisp fried gram flour balls

Protein-packed meals don’t have to be meat-based. Images via Foxys Forest Manufacture, Vladislav Noseek, richchy, Nelli Syrotynska, and StockImageFactory.com.

Banner of strawberries and white flowers
Image via Markus Mainka.

Favorite Fruits Are of Berry and Tropical Varieties

Strawberries have been an audience favorite for a while now, and advertising data tells us this trend isn’t going away anytime soon. Strawberries still hold this spot as the most-clickable fruit, with a CTR that’s risen 290% over the last two years. 

Cinnamon pear topped with chocolate, strawberries, and mint in a beautiful rustic plate
Two plates of strawberry crepes with a side bowl of fresh strawberries
Stuffed pear with walnuts and brie cheese
Infused detox water with orange, strawberry, and mint
Fresh Panna Cotta sweet desert in a stemless wine glass on a rose-colored background
Whole strawberry cake on a wooden background
Little kid eating a strawberry in a greenhouse

Just behind strawberries, in terms of clickability, come pears and lemons. Images via Benita Kuszpit, Anna Shepulova, Lunov Mykola, Ekaterina Kondratova, KarepaStock, David Tadevosian, and beeboys.

Perhaps it’s because we’re all dreaming of a tropical getaway during the winter months, but tropical fruits are another big trend.

Over the last two years, the following fruits have seen their CTRs rise: 

  • Pineapples (up 42%) 
  • Coconuts (up 87%)
  • Mangoes (up 117%)
Coconut cookies in front of coconut cut in half
Hawaian fruit salad inside half of a coconut
Coconut ice pops inside coconut shells
Ripe fruits stacked at a local fruit and vegetable market in Kenya
Bingsu shaved ice cream mango desert
Mango and sticky rice on a black plate
Upside-down pineapple cake with caramel
Assortment of tropical exotic fruits on a blue background

Audiences like sweet treats with a tropical flare. Images via udra11, Liv friis-larsen, Abramova Elena, Aleksandar Todorovic, keadtisuk poonyaprayour, pada smith, Lesya Dolyuk, and Anna_Pustynnikova.

Mezzaluna knife on a wooden chopping board with assorted fresh aromatic culinary herbs in a wide angle panorama
Image via stockcreations.

Set a Successful Table with the Right Accessories

Beyond food, data says there are specific meals, place settings, and props that increase an ad’s CTR. 

First off, when it comes to meals, breakfast reigns supreme in advertising. We’ve long known breakfast as “the most important meal of the day,” and data tells us that it’s the most engaging meal in the marketing world.

Out of all daily meals and snacks, images of breakfast have had the highest CTR over the last year. 

Breakfast with croissants and coffee served on a beautiful terrace
Hot Chinese pork congee top with soft boiled eggs in a pan
Breakfast tacos with scrambled eggs, avocado, fresh peppers, and onions on rustic table
Closeup of a waitress serving breakfast to a table
Top-down view of Shakshuka with pita bread in a plate

Beautiful breakfast is beloved around the world. Images via Yulia Grigoryeva, Suwit Rattiwan, Martha Graham, Monkey Business Images, and Triteleia.

When it comes to setting the table, AI tells us that knives are the most-clickable utensil. Their CTR has risen 69% over the last two years.

Napkins are also incredibly clickable accessories, with a CTR that’s risen 103% since last year.  

Chef chopping parsley with a knife
Chef sharpening a knife
Closeup of a woman spreading guacamole on toast
Beautiful festive table setting with plate topped with napkin and silverware

Spoons are the second most-clickable utensil . . . but knives still have a 31% higher click-through rate. Images via Iryna Gyrych, Rawpixel.com, Sveta Y, and Africa Studio.

And finally, when it comes to drinks, milkshakes reign supreme. They have the highest CTR of all drinks measured, and their CTR has risen 229% in two years.

Beyond this sweet treat, data indicates that juice and cocktails are equally engaging. If you want to feature drinks that are either healthy or hardy, AI says to go for those. 

Father and daughter sharing a milkshake together at a restaurant
Friends taking a selfie while drinking cocktails
Closeup of fresh squeezed fruit juice in glasses surrounded by fresh fruit and vegetables
Friends toasting with cocktails at a bar
Breakfast sandwiches with fried eggs on a plate and coffee on the side

Cheers to your next, new, clickable campaign! Images via YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV, aslysun, Anna Hoychuk, Jacob Lund, and Anna Mente.

Cover image via Pixel-Shot.

Business Marketing SMB
Share this post

Related Posts

How to Make Your Valentine's Day Ads More Clickable, According to Data
Inspiration

How to Make Your Valentine’s Day Ads More Clickable, According to Data

Love is in the air. Is it reflected in your images? Here’s how to plan romantic February marketing campaigns with creative guidance from AI.

The Most Clickable Super Bowl Foods to Feature in Ads, According to AI
Inspiration

The Most Clickable Super Bowl Foods to Feature in Ads, According to AI

Creating a hit Super Bowl commercial is a sport unto itself—and data is here to help you win the big game.

AI Report: Clickable Fall Feasts and Fashion
Design Trends

The Most Clickable Fall Images According to Data

Cozy up with a #PSL, pull on your comfy socks, and light a fire. Autumn is on its way! Let’s see what’s trending this season.

Waffles Are Better Than Pancakes, and Other Food Trends
Marketing

The Most Clickable Foods, According to Data

Get your bottle of Tums ready. Artificial intelligence is here to settle some hot takes on an eternally hot topic—food.

© 2013-2022 Shutterstock Inc. All rights reserved.