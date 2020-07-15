Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Photographer Johnny Silvercloud shares what it’s like to capture the Black Lives Movement and why documenting Civil Rights history in images is crucial.

This article has been reviewed by ShADEs. ShADEs (Shutterstock Afro-Descendant Employees) is an Employee Resource Group (ERG) dedicated to the retention, development, advancement, and empowerment of Black employees at Shutterstock.

My name is Johnny Silvercloud, and I’m a documentary and street photographer based in Washington, D.C in America. I use my camera to document what I see, often on the subjects of racism, sexism, and fascism. In this blog post I’m going to discuss the importance of documenting the Black Civil Rights Movement through photography, and how fellow photographers can capture civil rights movements.

The First Night Hitting the Streets

Earlier that day I got off the phone with my photographer buddy Tim in Kentucky. We were discussing street photography, documenting the protests and police interactions in Louisville. Breonna Taylor, a medical worker in Louisville, Kentucky, had just been unjustly killed by police. His hometown was hurting.

This was on top of the fact that a fellow named Ahmaud Arbery had been recently unjustly killed by civilian racists who essentially hunted him down in their truck in Georgia, and a man named George Floyd was unjustly killed by police—choked to death for nearly eight minutes in Minnesota. All of this occurring during Memorial Weekend.

Black America is in persistent pain and collective trauma. And it isn’t stopping.

Protestor raising a fist on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. Photo by Johnny Silvercloud.

While I was talking to Tim, we were brainstorming plans for me to travel down to Louisville that weekend. Being that I live in D.C., I had easy options to get to Kentucky in a timely manner. After talking on the phone, however, I couldn’t sleep because I had a gut feeling that I needed to go to the White House.

I was right. The 45th President of the United States had chosen to antagonize the Black Community of America, and everyone empathetic of our racial trauma. I just had a gut feeling that I need to stay at the center of it all—Washington. From there, I committed to photographing the struggle in the area ever since.

A police officer with a non-lethal rubber bullet weapon. Photo by Johnny Silvercloud.

Why The Industry Needs More Civil Rights Photography

I’m an experienced street photographer, and with this experience, I’d have to say that there are definitely rules, guidelines, and principles I have in my head that I abide by at all times. The more these guiding principles are shared, the more fellow photographers have the opportunity to use their art for the fight against racism, sexism, and fascism.

Frankly, I hope that all photographers hit the streets and document these times of crisis. I sincerely do not want to be the only one documenting these things. I believe all photographers should be out here shooting these protests and vigils. My aim here is to inspire and inform. Here are a few tips on how to document a civil rights movement appropriately.

“Why is it an Argument that Black Lives Matter.” Photo by Johnny Silvercloud.

5 Tips on Documenting a Civil Rights Movement

Tip #1: Prepare

As a military veteran, I keep a camelbak type of water supply on my back when I am shooting public engagements like Black Lives Matter protests. I fill it up with water before I head out, and street medics who have water bottles throughout protests will supply water to refill when necessary. Keep in mind that street medics might not always be present, so it’s best to be prepared. Well-planned protests will have street medics; flash-reaction protests usually do not. So, please, bring water.

I have a leather harness that allows both of my cameras to stay at my hip. You definitely want a good telephoto lens, and a great wide lens. You want your lenses to be fast. If you do not have a wide lens, a fast 35mm will suffice for the close street portrait type of shots. But remember, do not forget water.

“White Silence is Violence.” Photo by Johnny Silvercloud.

Tip #2: Be Neutral, and Have Empathy

Being neutral in this case means that you’re not exactly one of the protesters. You are similar to legal observers who attend protests. You have a pre-existing role: document the moments, document the movement. From this standpoint, you’re not the one who is yelling at police (or at protesters). You are not doing anything that antagonizes those you’re surrounded by.

As a photographer you may have expensive equipment on your back and neck, so do your best to protect your gear as a motivator. If you do consider yourself a protester, just know that you protest with your camera. You protest with your photography skill.

In addition, have empathy. Care. You can be a totally untrained photographer and be great at feeling other people’s feelings, understanding people, and that empathy will go a long way. Being neutral and having empathy will build the ability to get close to anyone who fights for or opposes justice, and it’s important that you have that ability to engage in close proximity with all sides.

Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police on bikes. Photo by Johnny Silvercloud.

Tip #3: Situational Awareness

Be cognizant of situational police behaviors and positioning in your geographical area. While you may have an air of neutrality with you, police will always perceive you as a protest participant. In certain places, police have been documented attacking the international press, aiming to break cameras. Be careful and aware. You and your equipment are important.

You genuinely need to know where police are. You need to know when and where law enforcement could be encircling civilians, or potentially cornering off city blocks. You also need to be cognizant of the disposition of protesters. Hostile protest is always a possibility. Be aware of any police in protection (gas) masks, or with grenade (tear gas) launchers. Having situational awareness will ensure you have a sound exit strategy later.

Black Lives Matter Protesters by the Martin Luther King Memorial. Photo by Johnny Silvercloud.

Tip #4: Be Connectable and Know the Cause

I do not know about some of these street photographers, but I think it’s best to be connectable. Personally I believe that every person at a protest who got a portrait-type photo taken should have access to it. I am a photographer with a name, Johnny Silvercloud. I’m findable on the internet. “I’m on Instagram, like and follow so it’s easy to get a copy of your stuff!”

The public loves the fact that they can see the end product of your photography. You definitely want to be able to connect with the people present at a protest or gathering.

Know the cause you’re documenting.

In addition to that, know the cause. Participants can tell if you have no idea why they are out there, or even worse, apathetic. They can tell if you are playing “gotcha games” and you are only there to photograph negative things.

Don’t force your lens.

If someone does not want their photo taken, do not take their photo. Respect their wishes. The thing I hate seeing is a disrespectful photographer, because when they see their camera and then see mine, they think I’m going to have the same attitude.

If a person doesn’t want to be photographed by you, perhaps you can make a deal. You can ask if they prefer to keep their mask on. You can tell them to cover their face. You can tell them you only want the sign. Or, look at it this way: you are going to shoot maybe 800-2000 photos or more in a day if you stay long enough. One picture argued over is not worth the social equity we need to build with our communities.

Black Lives Matter protest by the White House. Photo by Johnny Silvercloud.

Tip #5: Humanize Everyone

If you paid attention and had situational awareness, you are now back home at your workstation safe and sound, with all equipment in pristine condition.

Now it’s time for post-processing where you look at every single photo and determine what will be published and how. The final principle is to humanize absolutely everyone involved. Protesters, counter-protesters, police, military, everyone. It does not matter if you agree with them or not—humanize them. Even the humanity captured in the most toxic individual or uniformed person will be a captivating photo.

Honestly, the humanizing should come first, but if you are a photographer you should already be doing that. The photos we take today will one day be in history books. If you study any of the photos taken by civil rights greats, such as Gordon Parks, you will find that this last principle is the greatest one.

Go out there and shoot. Do not be afraid of asking “Can I get your sign?” You’re documenting a historical movement, so be proud to capture it.

Cover image by Johnny Silvercloud.

Keep the conversation going with these articles: