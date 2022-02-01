Celebrating the Foods of Chinese Lunar New Year

Maggie Zhu is a New York-based food writer, recipe developer, food stylist, and photographer. She is the owner of Omnivore’s Cookbook, a recipe website where she shares expertise on Chinese cooking via recipes, videos, and tutorials, along with her adventures living in the U.S. She's frequently interviewed and quoted on the topic of Chinese cooking, including in Better Homes and Gardens and Bon Appetit. Her blog was listed by Yahoo News as one of 7 Food Blogs You Should Be Following For Asian Cuisine, was selected as the Best Weeknight Dinner Blog for the SAVEUR Awards in 2019, and was featured on PBS show Lucky Chow.

The Chinese Lunar New Year is steeped in rich traditions, colorful, lively celebrations, and, of course, tantalizing foods.

Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, is the oldest and most important holiday in China. It’s a week-long celebration where family members travel home from all over the country to gather with kin. I often compare it to Thanksgiving in the U.S., but the scale is much bigger.

The Spring Festival rush is the biggest human migration on the planet. In 2020, an estimated three billion people made trips during the period.

The holiday comes with many traditions, like setting off fireworks to get rid of bad luck in the new year, going to the temple fairs to watch lion dances and other performances, and exchanging Hong Bao, a red envelope that contains money.

But, cooking and sharing an abundant amount of food is always at the center of every household’s celebration. In older times, even the poorest families would try to make the best dinner spread, believing it would bring good luck for the coming year.

Today, different regions serve very different foods to celebrate the holiday, and every family has their own traditions. But, there are a few things Lunar New Year meals have in common.

All are served family-style and usually prepared together, by multiple family members. The table is topped with various kinds of meats, usually including pork, chicken, beef, lamb, and duck.

A whole fish, which represents abundance, always makes an appearance. So do round buns, which represent family reunion. (In the north, those buns might be stuffed with red beans and steamed. In the south, they might be sweet mochi, filled with black sesame seeds.)

One of the most important Lunar New Year foods, which is also the most important one for me, is dumplings. Dumplings have the shape of ingots—the money used in ancient China—so they represent prosperity.

New Year’s Eve Is for Dumplings

Having grown up in Northern China, one of my favorite memories is of making and eating dumplings on Lunar New Year’s Eve.

The work would begin in the early afternoon, when my grandma started to prepare the filling and my dad worked on the dough. Our family’s favorite dumpling uses ground pork, shrimp, and napa cabbage, and is seasoned with ginger, green onion, and plenty of sesame oil. My grandma also made a wonderful lamb filling with carrot and zucchini, spiced up with Sichuan peppercorns.

Family members would start to gather at my grandma’s place, often ten people or more, in the late afternoon. When the dough was ready, everyone would take turns rolling out the wrappers and assembling the dumplings. Those not working would watch the Lunar New Year program on TV, or keep busy chatting and catching up.

Making dumplings is a lot of work, and the most important part of the process is eating them fresh. That’s why we cooked them in small batches, usually twenty-some dumplings at a time.

I remember that I would always stay close to the big pot, waiting impatiently for the dumplings to float to the top of the boiling water, and become big and puffy. When that happened, you knew the dumplings were ready to eat. (We only served boiled dumplings because the delightfully chewy dough and the fresh, juicy filling are the best.)

The dumplings were served as soon as they were out of the pot, still steaming hot. The first plate was always offered to my grandma. The second plate would be shared by parents for quality control. The third usually went to the kids.

The most exciting part of dumpling eating was biting off a small corner of the dough, and immediately slurping and drinking the juice from the inside.

Our homemade dumplings didn’t contain quite as much soup as soup dumplings, because the juice mostly came from the rich meat and vegetables, but they were juicy and delicious nonetheless.

The hot steam would sometimes burn my mouth, but it was always worth it.

The process went on for hours. After about two hundred dumplings had been downed in our collective bellies, we’d wrap up the leftovers to make into fried dumplings later.

By this time, it would be night, and we’d go out to light up the fireworks and try to work off some of that food.

New Year’s Day Meals

The theme of the meal on New Year’s Day was abundance. My grandma would prepare many kinds of stewed meats in advance and serve as much variety as her big table could hold.

But, the meat and fish stole the show: Thin-sliced pork belly, marinated and steamed with rice; pork meatballs coated with sticky rice; braised chicken with mushrooms; lamb-rib stew.

The whole fish was steamed and drizzled with seasoned soy sauce, or fried and served in a sticky sauce. Head-on prawns were usually cooked whole, and smaller shrimp and fish were battered and fried.

Calamari was cut up and scored, then stir-fried with scallop, peppers, and bamboo shoots.

At the end of the meal, freshly-made noodles were boiled and served with my grandma’s secret, scrumptious, savory sauce made with pork, shrimp, napa cabbage, mushrooms, and dried lily flowers. Everyone would be pretty full by then, but no one could miss a bowl of my grandma’s best noodles.

The New Year’s celebration didn’t end there. At the end of the week, when everyone had eaten too much food and was starting to head out, my grandma would wrap up some frozen stew meat and dumplings she had made in advance, for every family member to take home and enjoy later.

Usually, another year would pass before I saw my grandmother again. (My parents and I lived in Beijing, about a three-hour drive from my grandparents’ home, and we typically met once a year during Chinese New Year.)

But, I would think about our celebration often. The food my grandmother made brought everyone together for a week full of laughter and joy, creating an annual tradition—and one of my favorite memories growing up.

