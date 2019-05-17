Share this: Facebook

Complement a presentation’s message with the right color scheme – learn how to create custom theme colors in PowerPoint.

Color adds a lot to any design, even if it’s something as simple as a presentation. Whether you’re creating a slideshow for a meeting, a project, or something else, you can tailor your presentation to any color scheme with PowerPoint theme colors.

Choosing Theme Colors

Creating an engaging color palette for your presentation helps create a unified look and sparks visual interest. Black and white text on a screen can quickly detract from your message, while bold, too-bright colors can distract an audience from your message. Here’s how you can improve the look and feel of your PowerPoint with a new theme color:

Step 1: Select the Design tab

Step 2: Choose a theme from the gallery

Step 3: Select theme colors from the dropdown on the right side of the top panel

The screenshot below shows how to select a theme and theme colors in Office 365 PowerPoint, but the process is identical in PowerPoint 2019.

Note that themes incorporate more than just color. Each theme offers a range of colors, backgrounds, shapes, and fonts to completely change the look of your slides. Select a new theme to see how your entire presentation can be easily altered.

Choosing Theme Fonts

If you love a theme color but don’t like the font, you can simply change it. Here is a quick and easy way to change the font across your entire PowerPoint presentation:

Step 1: Select Slide Master from the View tab

Step 2: Choose Fonts and click Customize Fonts

Step 3: Select Create New Theme Fonts

Step 4: Pick out a Heading font and Body font

Step 5: Press Save

This will change either the heading font or body font for your entire document. This is the easiest way to customize theme colors to fit your needs. If you fall in love with a particular theme but wish to change more than just the font, read on to discover how to create a custom theme. You may be surprised how easy it is to create a unique presentation theme.

Creating Custom Themes

While there are many PowerPoint color schemes to choose from, you may wish to create a truly unique presentation theme. This allows you to change every accent color, hyperlink color, and backgrounds for an innovative look and feel. Here is a step-by-step guide to creating a customized theme for your presentation:

Step 1: Click on the Design tab

Step 2: Press the down arrow in the Variants group

Step 3: Choose Colors and click Customize Colors

Step 4: Determine the entire range of colors for your new theme

As you select colors for the theme, keep in mind how they complement each other. Picking a color scheme can take some time and a lot of experimentation. If you want something guaranteed to look good, go with a color scheme from our list of 101 color combinations, or check out our color scheme tool to build your own.

Now that you have a truly customized theme, you’re ready to add multimedia and music to complete your personalized and engaging PowerPoint presentation. Whether you’re showing off your skills in class, or kicking off a new project at a board meeting, a dynamic presentation can keep your audience captivated, while providing memorable talking points.

Check out our custom-made and fully customizable free PowerPoint templates. With hand-picked color palettes, along with unifying fonts and clever layouts, all you need to do is add your text!

