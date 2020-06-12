Share this: Facebook

Throughout the last fifty years, celebrities have galvanized the public and raised awareness about some of the most pressing issues of our time.

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated cities and communities around the world, but it’s also given us a reason to come together as a global community through virtual fundraisers, shows of support for essential workers, local volunteer efforts, and check-ins with neighbors.

Like the rest of us, celebrities are also pitching in and helping others. Oprah Winfrey donated $10 million to coronavirus relief, while Leonardo DiCaprio helped launch America’s Food Fund amid the crisis. The Clara Lionel Foundation, founded by Rihanna, gave $5 million to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, Feeding America, Direct Relief, and other organizations. Jay-Z and Meek Mill donated more than 100,000 coronavirus masks to protect vulnerable prison populations, and Halsey donated 100,000 face masks to California hospitals.

Here’s a look through the annals of recent history at just a few of the star-studded events that championed a good cause.

The Concert for Bangladesh (1971)

Former Beatles band member George Harrison (left) is shown at a press conference at the ABKCO Industries offices in New York, where he announced a benefit concert for the Bangladesh refugees. Image by Marty Lederhandler/​AP/​Shutterstock.

Organized by George Harrison and his mentor Ravi Shankar, this Madison Square Garden event sold all 40,000 tickets in just six hours. In the wake of the Bhola cyclone and the Bangladesh genocide, the concert was created to benefit refugees, particularly children.

Musician Ravi Shankar performs an Indian raga on the sitar at The Concert for Bangladesh benefit at Madison Square Garden in New York. Image by Jim Wells/​AP/​Shutterstock.

The August event comprised two concerts, featuring the likes of Eric Clapton, Badfinger, Ringo Starr, Leon Russell, Billy Preston, and Bob Dylan, who received a ten-minute ovation. At the time, Rolling Stone dubbed it a “brief, incandescent revival of all that was best about the Sixties.” It also marked the first time Dylan and members of the Beatles appeared side-by-side.

George Harrison performs on stage at The Concert for Bangladesh. Image by Moviestore Collection/​Shutterstock.

The concerts raised an estimated $250,000 for UNICEF. “I’ve been to Bangladesh and I can’t tell you the love and respect they have for what we did,” Shankar told The Guardian in 2011. “It was like a miracle.”

George Harrison (left), formerly of the Beatles, performs at a benefit concert for East Pakistani refugees at Madison Square Garden in New York. Backing him are (left to right): Klaus Voormann (bass), Jesse Ed Davis (guitar), and Eric Clapton (guitar). Image by Jim Wells/​AP/​Shutterstock.

Live Aid (1985)

Fans gather to support the 1985 Live Aid concert. Image by Globe Photos/​Mediapunch/​Shutterstock.

Thousands of people attend the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London (1985), to benefit the ongoing Ethiopian famine. Image by Shutterstock.

Dubbed “the biggest concert ever” and “superstar heaven” by Rolling Stone, this benefit took place at London’s Wembley Stadium, Philadelphia’s JFK Stadium, and arenas around the world. It also reached an estimated 1.5 billion television viewers across 160 countries and eventually raised more than $127 million for famine relief in Africa.

David Bowie performing on stage at Live Aid. This picture won the Kodak Picture of the Month Award for September 1985. Image by Steve Back/​Daily Mail/​Shutterstock.

Crowds gather in support of the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London. Image by Mail On Sunday /​Shutterstock.

Organized by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, it followed in the wake of Geldof’s 1984 trip to Ethiopia, where hundreds of thousands had already been killed by famine.

Hands raised in support and celebration at the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London. Image by Associated Newspapers /​Shutterstock.

A sign for the starving in Ethiopia at the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London. Image by Associated Newspapers /​Shutterstock.

The sixteen-hour live event featured more than seventy-five acts. Numbered among them were David Bowie, U2, Neil Young, Madonna, Eric Clapton, Run DMC, and Queen, with a particularly iconic twenty-one-minute performance from Freddie Mercury. Earlier this year, almost thirty-five years after the original performance, Queen & Adam Lambert would reenact the set as part of the Fire Fight Australia concert to support the Australian Bushfire Relief.

From left, George Michael of Wham!, concert promoter Harvey Goldsmith, Bono of U2, Paul McCartney, concert organizer Bob Geldof, and Freddie Mercury of Queen join in the finale of the Live Aid famine relief concert, at Wembley Stadium in London. Image by Joe Schaber/​AP/​Shutterstock.

Freddie Mercury performs on stage at the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London. Image by Alan Davidson/​Shutterstock.

The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert (1992)

Following Mercury’s untimely death the previous November, this April concert at Wembley Stadium featured the band’s surviving members and included everyone from David Bowie to Metallica, Elton John to Guns N’ Roses. The performers wore red ribbons for the occasion.

Slash of Guns ‘N Roses performs on stage at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS at Wembley Stadium in London. Image by Mediapunch/​Shutterstock.

British singer Lisa Stansfield performs at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert at London’s Wembley Arena. The concert hoped to raise five million pounds for AIDS charities and raise awareness of AIDS, which killed the lead singer of the rock group Queen. Image by Gill Allen/​AP/​Shutterstock.

The event drew a crowd of 72,000 people, and ultimately led to the establishment of the Mercury Phoenix Trust. This organization has donated more than $20 million to the battle against AIDS across fifty-seven countries. It was also that same night, in 1992, Elizabeth Taylor addressed the public about AIDS awareness, beginning with the unforgettable declaration, “I have something to say.”

British-born American actress Elizabeth Taylor speaks on stage at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in London, England. A galaxy of stars gave their time to raise awareness of AIDS and pay their respects to the late lead singer of the rock group Queen, who died of AIDS. Image by Gillian Allen/​AP/​Shutterstock.

British singers Lisa Stansfield and George Michael perform together on stage at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert at London’s Wembley Arena. Image by Gill Allen/​AP/​Shutterstock.

“We’re going to give him the biggest send-off in history,” the surviving members of Queen said at the time, looking back on the loss of their frontman. The echoes of that night continue to reverberate today as we face another crisis.

Roger Taylor and Roger Daltrey perform together at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium in London. Image by Andre Csillag/​Shutterstock.

On May 15th, Queen released the 1992 concert on YouTube to raise funds for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

Queen and Adam Lambert also reimagined the classic “We Are the Champions,” turning it into “You Are the Champions” in honor of healthcare workers fighting on the frontlines against the coronavirus. Proceeds went to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. It was the first time the band re-recorded a song since Mercury’s passing.

America: A Tribute to Heroes (2001)

Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz attend the America: A Tribute to Heroes telethon that took place in New York, Los Angeles, and London. Image by Berliner Studio/​BEI/​Shutterstock.

In the aftermath of the September 11th terrorist attacks, more than thirty networks aired this two-hour broadcast to raise money for the victims and survivors. An estimated sixty million people tuned in, and the event reached 210 countries.

Billy Joel on stage performing for the America: A Tribute to Heroes telethon. Image by Berliner Studio/​BEI/​Shutterstock.

Celebrities ranging from Whoopi Goldberg, Jack Nicholson, and Chris Rock to Stevie Wonder, Neil Young, and Tom Petty came together for the cause. Bruce Springsteen sang “My City in Ruins,” Willie Nelson performed “America the Beautiful,” Mariah Carey sang “Hero,” and Paul Simon performed “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” As Billy Joel performed “New York State of Mind,” the hat belonging to a fallen firefighter sat atop his piano.

A Concert for Hurricane Relief (2005)

Harry Connick Jr. at A Concert for Hurricane Relief telethon in New York. Image by Bei/​Shutterstock.

In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina, including the loss of 1,833 lives, this benefit concert had celebrities ranging from New Orleans native Harry Connick Jr. to Lindsay Lohan to Leonardo DiCaprio and Wynton Marsalis in attendance.

Wynton Marsalis shows his support at A Concert for Hurricane Relief telethon in New York. Image by Bei/​Shutterstock.

Country music singers Faith Hill and Tim McGraw attend A Concert for Hurricane Relief in New York. Image by Bei/​Shutterstock.

This concert also provided the backdrop for Kanye West’s now-famous off-script dialog about race in America, where he confronted systemic racism, politics, and media portrayals of Black Americans in need. “I’m calling my business manager right now to see […] what is the biggest amount I can give […] and just to imagine if I was down there, and those are my people down there,” he remarked.

Kanye West shows his concern and support by speaking at A Concert for Hurricane Relief in New York. Image by Bei/​Shutterstock.

Ultimately, the historic event raised more than $50 million in pledges to support the American Red Cross and their relief efforts.

Actress Lindsay Lohan shows her support at A Concert for Hurricane Relief in New York. Image by Bei/​Shutterstock.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, a.k.a. Puff Daddy, attends A Concert for Hurricane Relief in New York. Image by Bei/​Shutterstock.

12-12-12: The Concert for Sandy Relief (2012)

Proceeds from this star-studded benefit concert at Madison Square Garden went to the Robin Hood Relief Fund to help victims of Hurricane Sandy across the tri-state area. From an appearance by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to a Nirvana reunion featuring Paul McCartney, the December evening made music history, with appearances from Eric Clapton, The Rolling Stones, Alicia Keys, Kanye West, Bon Jovi, and many more.

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12-12-12: The Concert for Sandy Relief at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Image by Dave Allocca/​Starpix/​Shutterstock.

Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi perform at the 12-12-12: The Concert for Sandy Relief at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Image by Dave Allocca/​Starpix/​Shutterstock.

It was made available to a whopping two billion people around the globe —via TV, movie theaters, Facebook, iHeartRadio, and digital billboards in London, Paris, and New York’s Times Square — and everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Chelsea Clinton pitched in on the telethon.

Roger Waters and Eddie Vedder show their support by performing at the 12-12-12: The Concert for Sandy Relief. Image by Dave Allocca/​Starpix/​Shutterstock.

Eric Clapton performs solo at the 12-12-12: A Concert for Sandy Relief. Image by Dave Allocca/​Starpix/​Shutterstock.

Rock legend Mick Jagger shows his support by performing on stage at the 12-12-12: A Concert for Sandy Relief. Image by Dave Allocca/​Starpix/​Shutterstock.

Perhaps Billy Joel summed up the evening best when he rallied, “We’re going to get through all this. This is New York and New Jersey and Long Island, and we’re just too mean to lay down and die.”

Piano man Billy Joel gives a heartfelt speech, in addition to his performance, at the 12-12-12: A Concert for Sandy Relief. Image by Dave Allocca/​Starpix/​Shutterstock.

One Love Manchester (2017)

This June event, organized in less than two weeks by Ariana Grande and others in response to the May suicide bombing at the musician’s concert at the Manchester Arena, drew an estimated 50,000 audience members, with tickets selling out in under six minutes. It was broadcast to 14.5 million television viewers at its peak, and 22.6 million watched at least three minutes, making it the biggest UK television audience of the year.

Fans show their support at the One Love Manchester concert, which was held at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Old Trafford, UK. Image by Bruce Adams/​Shutterstock.

Katy Perry performs at Wango Tango in Carson, Calif. Perry will join Ariana Grande at the One Love Manchester charity concert two weeks after a bomber killed twenty-two people at Grande’s concert. Image by Invision/​AP/​Shutterstock.

Chris Martin, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Miley Cyrus, and more performed, following a moment of silence to start the evening, and the event culminated in Grande’s powerful rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

“I think that the kind of love and unity you’re displaying is the kind of medicine that the world really needs right now,” she told the audience during the show.

The audience takes a moment to memorialize the lives lost in the bombing. Image by Bruce Adams/​Shutterstock.

The crowd at the UK One Love Manchester concert watches as the moon rises. Image by Joel Goodman/​Lnp/​Shutterstock.

A woman in the audience at the UK One Love Manchester concert stands out in the crowd. Image by Joel Goodman/​Lnp/​Shutterstock.

The event raised $13 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, according to the British Red Cross. However, its lasting impact on the spirit of Manchester in the face of adversity could not be quantified.

A member of the crowd holds up a Love Manchester banner. Image by Joel Goodman/​Lnp/​Shutterstock.

The crowd watches Coldplay perform. Image by Joel Goodman/​Lnp/​Shutterstock.

One World: Together at Home (2020)

Evelyn Annie Hall watches the One World: Together at Home broadcast at her home in London, April 18, 2020. The eight-hour event supports health workers around the world who are helping fight the coronavirus pandemic. Image by NEIL HALL/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

Two girls watch on their computer as One World: Together at Home streams live in Zagreb, April 18, 2020. Croatian authorities, as many other countries, have decided to order the closure of cafes, restaurants, and other establishments in a bid to slow down the spread of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Image by ANTONIO BAT/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

In April, this internationally-broadcast, Global Citizen-produced, Lady Gaga-curated concert helped raise almost $128 million for coronavirus response efforts, including $55.1 million for the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

A family watches the One World: Together at Home broadcast from their home in Perryville, Maryland, April 18, 2020. Image by SCOTT SERIO/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

A young boy dances on the couch while watching the One World: Together at Home broadcast from their home in Perryville, Maryland, April 18, 2020. Image by SCOTT SERIO/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Eddie Vedder, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and more gave performances, making for a concert that spanned several generations.

A man watches as Lady Gaga performs during the One World: Together at Home broadcast at his home in Paris, France, April 18, 2020. Image by MOHAMMED BADRA/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

Lady Gaga opened with Charlie’s Chaplin‘s “Smile,” while Beyoncé and Alicia Keys spoke out about the disproportionate effect of the virus on African-American communities. Paul McCartney urged government leaders to strengthen our healthcare systems, and the broadcast culminated in a finale performance featuring John Legend, Láng Lang, Céline Dion, Andrea Bocelli, and Lady Gaga.

Of course, the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO is still accepting donations for the urgent fight against this pandemic. You can show your support here.

Cover image by MATT CAMPBELL/​EPA-EFE/​Shutterstock.

