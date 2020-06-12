Throughout the last fifty years, celebrities have galvanized the public and raised awareness about some of the most pressing issues of our time.
The coronavirus pandemic has devastated cities and communities around the world, but it’s also given us a reason to come together as a global community through virtual fundraisers, shows of support for essential workers, local volunteer efforts, and check-ins with neighbors.
Like the rest of us, celebrities are also pitching in and helping others. Oprah Winfrey donated $10 million to coronavirus relief, while Leonardo DiCaprio helped launch America’s Food Fund amid the crisis. The Clara Lionel Foundation, founded by Rihanna, gave $5 million to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, Feeding America, Direct Relief, and other organizations. Jay-Z and Meek Mill donated more than 100,000 coronavirus masks to protect vulnerable prison populations, and Halsey donated 100,000 face masks to California hospitals.
Here’s a look through the annals of recent history at just a few of the star-studded events that championed a good cause.
The Concert for Bangladesh (1971)
Organized by George Harrison and his mentor Ravi Shankar, this Madison Square Garden event sold all 40,000 tickets in just six hours. In the wake of the Bhola cyclone and the Bangladesh genocide, the concert was created to benefit refugees, particularly children.
The August event comprised two concerts, featuring the likes of Eric Clapton, Badfinger, Ringo Starr, Leon Russell, Billy Preston, and Bob Dylan, who received a ten-minute ovation. At the time, Rolling Stone dubbed it a “brief, incandescent revival of all that was best about the Sixties.” It also marked the first time Dylan and members of the Beatles appeared side-by-side.
The concerts raised an estimated $250,000 for UNICEF. “I’ve been to Bangladesh and I can’t tell you the love and respect they have for what we did,” Shankar told The Guardian in 2011. “It was like a miracle.”
Live Aid (1985)
Dubbed “the biggest concert ever” and “superstar heaven” by Rolling Stone, this benefit took place at London’s Wembley Stadium, Philadelphia’s JFK Stadium, and arenas around the world. It also reached an estimated 1.5 billion television viewers across 160 countries and eventually raised more than $127 million for famine relief in Africa.
Organized by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, it followed in the wake of Geldof’s 1984 trip to Ethiopia, where hundreds of thousands had already been killed by famine.
The sixteen-hour live event featured more than seventy-five acts. Numbered among them were David Bowie, U2, Neil Young, Madonna, Eric Clapton, Run DMC, and Queen, with a particularly iconic twenty-one-minute performance from Freddie Mercury. Earlier this year, almost thirty-five years after the original performance, Queen & Adam Lambert would reenact the set as part of the Fire Fight Australia concert to support the Australian Bushfire Relief.
The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert (1992)
Following Mercury’s untimely death the previous November, this April concert at Wembley Stadium featured the band’s surviving members and included everyone from David Bowie to Metallica, Elton John to Guns N’ Roses. The performers wore red ribbons for the occasion.
The event drew a crowd of 72,000 people, and ultimately led to the establishment of the Mercury Phoenix Trust. This organization has donated more than $20 million to the battle against AIDS across fifty-seven countries. It was also that same night, in 1992, Elizabeth Taylor addressed the public about AIDS awareness, beginning with the unforgettable declaration, “I have something to say.”
“We’re going to give him the biggest send-off in history,” the surviving members of Queen said at the time, looking back on the loss of their frontman. The echoes of that night continue to reverberate today as we face another crisis.
On May 15th, Queen released the 1992 concert on YouTube to raise funds for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 relief efforts.
Queen and Adam Lambert also reimagined the classic “We Are the Champions,” turning it into “You Are the Champions” in honor of healthcare workers fighting on the frontlines against the coronavirus. Proceeds went to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. It was the first time the band re-recorded a song since Mercury’s passing.
America: A Tribute to Heroes (2001)
In the aftermath of the September 11th terrorist attacks, more than thirty networks aired this two-hour broadcast to raise money for the victims and survivors. An estimated sixty million people tuned in, and the event reached 210 countries.
Celebrities ranging from Whoopi Goldberg, Jack Nicholson, and Chris Rock to Stevie Wonder, Neil Young, and Tom Petty came together for the cause. Bruce Springsteen sang “My City in Ruins,” Willie Nelson performed “America the Beautiful,” Mariah Carey sang “Hero,” and Paul Simon performed “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” As Billy Joel performed “New York State of Mind,” the hat belonging to a fallen firefighter sat atop his piano.
A Concert for Hurricane Relief (2005)
In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina, including the loss of 1,833 lives, this benefit concert had celebrities ranging from New Orleans native Harry Connick Jr. to Lindsay Lohan to Leonardo DiCaprio and Wynton Marsalis in attendance.
This concert also provided the backdrop for Kanye West’s now-famous off-script dialog about race in America, where he confronted systemic racism, politics, and media portrayals of Black Americans in need. “I’m calling my business manager right now to see […] what is the biggest amount I can give […] and just to imagine if I was down there, and those are my people down there,” he remarked.
Ultimately, the historic event raised more than $50 million in pledges to support the American Red Cross and their relief efforts.
12-12-12: The Concert for Sandy Relief (2012)
Proceeds from this star-studded benefit concert at Madison Square Garden went to the Robin Hood Relief Fund to help victims of Hurricane Sandy across the tri-state area. From an appearance by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to a Nirvana reunion featuring Paul McCartney, the December evening made music history, with appearances from Eric Clapton, The Rolling Stones, Alicia Keys, Kanye West, Bon Jovi, and many more.
It was made available to a whopping two billion people around the globe —via TV, movie theaters, Facebook, iHeartRadio, and digital billboards in London, Paris, and New York’s Times Square — and everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Chelsea Clinton pitched in on the telethon.
Perhaps Billy Joel summed up the evening best when he rallied, “We’re going to get through all this. This is New York and New Jersey and Long Island, and we’re just too mean to lay down and die.”
One Love Manchester (2017)
This June event, organized in less than two weeks by Ariana Grande and others in response to the May suicide bombing at the musician’s concert at the Manchester Arena, drew an estimated 50,000 audience members, with tickets selling out in under six minutes. It was broadcast to 14.5 million television viewers at its peak, and 22.6 million watched at least three minutes, making it the biggest UK television audience of the year.
Chris Martin, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Miley Cyrus, and more performed, following a moment of silence to start the evening, and the event culminated in Grande’s powerful rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
“I think that the kind of love and unity you’re displaying is the kind of medicine that the world really needs right now,” she told the audience during the show.
The event raised $13 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, according to the British Red Cross. However, its lasting impact on the spirit of Manchester in the face of adversity could not be quantified.
One World: Together at Home (2020)
In April, this internationally-broadcast, Global Citizen-produced, Lady Gaga-curated concert helped raise almost $128 million for coronavirus response efforts, including $55.1 million for the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Eddie Vedder, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and more gave performances, making for a concert that spanned several generations.
Lady Gaga opened with Charlie’s Chaplin‘s “Smile,” while Beyoncé and Alicia Keys spoke out about the disproportionate effect of the virus on African-American communities. Paul McCartney urged government leaders to strengthen our healthcare systems, and the broadcast culminated in a finale performance featuring John Legend, Láng Lang, Céline Dion, Andrea Bocelli, and Lady Gaga.
Of course, the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO is still accepting donations for the urgent fight against this pandemic. You can show your support here.
Cover image by MATT CAMPBELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.
