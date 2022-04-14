5 Simple and Easy Steps to Create a Card

Aly is a full-time copywriter and content strategist. When she's not typing away, you'll find her caffeinating with her unreasonably large tea collection, cooking a new dish, or watching a mind-bending amount of true crime.

Selecting the perfect card to send for any occasion may feel daunting. How do you find one with the right design and message? The good news is that it’s possible to avoid this difficult search and its accompanying headache altogether. You can create a card that fits your needs in minutes.

Consider this post your bite-sized guide to card making. First, we’ll give you a quick overview of card types and the elements you must consider before you design. Then, we’ll walk you through a handful of simple steps to design cards.

We’ll also give you the inspiration you need to kick-start the process.

What Are the Most Popular Card Types?

There are many types of cards you can send—greeting cards, business cards, birthday cards, thank you cards, and more. While the core concept is the same, each kind of card is slightly different.

This can leave some people wondering where to begin. Making the best decision feels overwhelming, but with a bit of context and a digital card maker, you can craft something beautiful, even if you have no design experience.

4 Important Elements of Card Design

You already know you want to avoid getting a store-bought card, but what do you need to know to create your own? Understanding the elements that every good card needs is the key to perfecting the design.

Here are four aspects of card design for you to consider:

1. The Purpose of the Card

Are you sending a card for personal or professional reasons? Will you send it to recognize a special event or just say hello? Once you know the answers to these questions, it’s easier to determine exactly what the card should say and how it should look.

2. Audience

Next, you have to think about who’s receiving the card. If it’s a greeting card going out to a member of your family, you’ll be able to include a lot of personalization. If you’re sending out dozens of thank you cards to colleagues or customers, you’ll need to take a different approach.

3. Message

What’s the point you want to get across with this card? It’s important to keep the message short and sweet. Otherwise, your card design may end up looking too busy, which could distract the reader.

4. Delivery Method

The way you choose to send your card could have an impact on its design. For example, you may choose bold fonts and colors to capture people’s attention via mail, but you can use animation to accomplish the same task with a digital card.

How to Create a Card in PicMonkey in 6 Steps

It’s never been so simple to craft a card. Follow these simple steps to create a professional-quality design.

Step 1

Open PicMonkey and log in or sign up for an account. Our easy-to-use card maker gives you access to millions of professional stock photos, graphics, and hundreds of beautiful fonts to help you create a card you’ll be proud to send.

Step 2

In PicMonkey, click Create new > Templates.

Step 3

Search “Card” in the Templates sidebar. You can select your favorite template to preview in the Editor.

Step 4

Choose an element to make changes or customize your card further by adding your own graphics, photos, effects, and more.

Step 5

Once you like your card design, be sure to change the text to make it suit your specific purpose and double-check the entire card before finalizing it.

Step 6

Click Download on the top toolbar to export your creation as a JPG or PNG.

Want to start from scratch? Just click Create New > Blank Canvas. Then choose the dimensions you want or enter your own using the boxes in the top-right corner.

4 Examples to Give You Card Design Inspiration

Need some ideas on how to put this tutorial into action and create a card for yourself? These PicMonkey card templates bring many of our best concepts and elements together.

Try them out and customize them in just a few clicks, or use the images to spark your creativity and design something brand new.

Give Thanks

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Keep it simple with this thank you card that features contrasting colors, a short message, and eye-catching graphics.

Crack a Joke

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Give your recipient a reason to smile with this unique card featuring a joke and a clean design.

Bunny Birthday

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

A simple design combined with a special element, like a favorite animal, creates a whimsical look that’s perfect for a children’s birthday card.

For Your Customers

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Make a card that shows your appreciation for your customers. Choose a design that includes on-brand or seasonal elements and a special discount.

The best part about knowing how to create your own cards is that you don’t have to waste time scanning the aisles for something that gets your point across. You can design a card for any event and send a message that your recipients are sure to remember.

Now, it’s your turn. Use PicMonkey’s online card maker and this post as jumping-off points to take a DIY approach to your next card.

Cover image via IrynaLu x2.