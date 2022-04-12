Commercializing Cannabis: A Design Guide for Modern Marijuana Brands

Grace is a graphic designer and design writer based in Manchester in the UK. A self-confessed 'print geek' with an enthusiasm for all things related to print design and branding, Grace heads up creative agency Blue Whippet Studio and runs the design blog InDesignSkills.com.

Ensure your cannabis branding stands out in 2022’s saturated market with these top tips for branding and marketing design.

Once the trademark of alt-culture and the Summer of Love, today, legal cannabis has become big business. The market is set to explode further, as more states and countries pass legislation to permit legal use and sale of the drug.

The green rush is gathering pace. With the legal marijuana market expected to be worth $70 billion by 2028, it’s clear that commercialized marijuana is a high-potential investment.

As more businesses seek out creative branding for commercial cannabis, designers have to familiarize themselves quickly with this new, diverse, and ever-growing market.

The Green Rush

Recreational use of marijuana is now legal—or in the process of being legalized—in eighteen US States. It’s already legal in Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, and South Africa.

In December 2021, Malta became the first European country to legalize the growing and possession of cannabis for personal use, with other European countries, including Luxembourg and Portugal, reported to soon follow suit.

While the underground market in cannabis has flourished for many decades, the recent commercialization of the drug has opened the floodgates to businesses looking to monopolize on the new legislation.

A growing number of fresh and innovative cannabis brands aim to bring a wide range of cannabis and CBD products to paying customers.

Design and branding is all-important in the commercial cannabis industry. It’s a competitive market, with a need for authentic branding . . . and consumers who are likely to be in a young, visually-conscious age bracket.

The Challenges Faced by Commercial Cannabis Brands in 2022

While commercial cannabis offers a fresh and exciting business opportunity, it also presents a number of challenges for emerging brands. The biggest hurdles for new cannabis brands include:

Retaining the cool association of cannabis despite commercialization. Why is smoking marijuana cool? Its former illegality still plays a huge role in shaping its alt-culture reputation. If big businesses decide to dip a toe into the cannabis market, they’ll need to carefully craft branding that fosters an independent, alternative identity.

Navigating an increasingly saturated market, which offers a huge diversity of products—CBD oils, pre-rolled joints, subscription boxes, etc.—as well as cutting-edge branding styles. Lazy branding simply won’t cut it in this competitive industry.

Positioning brand identities with diligence and intelligence in this new and often contested industry. As the jury is split over the medical benefits of cannabis use, creating a brand that appears overly medical can attract the wrong sort of press attention. Commercial cannabis brands selling the drug itself tend to steer clear of medical branding, while CBD products—which are milder—can venture into this territory with more confidence.

How to Create Effective Cannabis Branding Now

With legal cannabis still a relatively young industry, and one that’s intrinsically connected to independent culture, designers can have confident freedom to create something completely fresh and unexpected across brand identities, packaging, and websites.

Nonetheless, there are still some guidelines best observed based on what exists in the market already, and with the sensitivities of the target audience in mind.

Read on to discover five tips for keeping your cannabis branding on track—like avoiding hemp leaf overload, giving green color palettes a contemporary twist, and so much more.

1. Avoid the Ganja Leaf

What was your first visual association with cannabis? It’s likely to have been the iconic green leaf symbol, perhaps on a ’90s-era band hoodie or on the signage of that local dodgy store.

Many contemporary cannabis brands are choosing to move away from the ganja leaf symbol, preferring to either use it in abstract form or do away with it altogether.

In some ways, this is due to market competition with brands aspiring to look as distinct from one another as possible. There’s also a desire to leave past associations with illegal cannabis behind.

However, the lack of leaf can also be credited to the fact that cannabis no longer needs to be identified by a symbol, as consumers become more familiar with legal marijuana products.

In your own brand designs, look to type design, abstract graphics, or atmospheric photography to communicate the nature of the product, rather than leaning on the familiar green leaf.

The identity for cannabis brand GOAT SMK, created by José Augusto Hykavy, uses a goat icon as the main brand graphic, rather than leaning solely on the hemp leaf symbol.

2. Channel the ’70s

Cannabis is intrinsically linked with the relaxed vibe of the 1970s. Tapping into the aesthetics of this decade can help you build a nostalgic brand, while giving your product a desirable dose of carefree cool.

With Gen Z audiences particularly responsive to nostalgic branding, this is a good design route for appealing to younger customers.

Packaging design for E-Liquides CBD by Simon Sek.

Channel this era with curvy, ultra-chunky type styles, earthy color palettes, and sepia-tinted photography. Blending a vintage style with contemporary elements, such as minimal logos or brighter pops of color, can lift your brand out of completely retro territory.

Brand identity for Weedo Cannabis Club subscription service by LUKTHIS® STUDIO.

3. Green is Good . . . But Make It Different

Green is a natural color choice for designers looking to brand cannabis products. Green reflects the color of the plant, as well as boosting consumer associations with nature and sustainable growing.

However, green cannabis brands risk disappearing into a vast sea of all-green identities. It pays to consider how to give your color scheme a unique edge.

Packaging design for Heca Farm Cannabis by Widarto Impact.

Pairing green with unexpected colors, such as neon pastels or acid brights, can help to market a product to younger Gen Z consumers, who are responsive to these digital-inspired colors.

Teaming green with earth colors such as sienna, burnt orange, or chocolate brown, can give your branding that nostalgic 1970s feel.

Packaging design for Lot420 by Havas Montreal.

Brand identity for OH MY CBD by Dani Bustamante.

4. For CBD, Keep It Clean

While retro-infused branding dominates the cannabis market, minimal and clinical reins supreme in the CBD product market. The audience for CBD oils and other cannabis-infused products, such as toiletries, is looking for something a little different than cannabis consumers. This audience is interested in cannabis as a health supplement and wellness aid, rather than a leisure product.

As a result, CBD brand identities tend to look cleaner and more clinical, mimicking the styles adopted by pharmaceutical and beauty branding. You can still experiment with some bolder design elements, such as color palettes and print textures, but it’s generally best to keep typography minimal and sans serif, and restrict excessive use of photography or graphics.

Prioritize clarity of information on CBD packaging. Your audience will be hyper-aware of ingredients, and likely to consider this more important than cutting-edge branding.

Packaging design for phoennabis CBD oil by Insigniada.

5. Above All . . . Keep It Cool

If you want to ensure your cannabis branding connects with the right audience, it’s vital to preserve the cool association of the drug. This is one of the biggest challenges for larger businesses entering the cannabis market. After all, marijuana has been a trademark of alt-culture and anti-corporate movements for so long.

With consumers now actively seeking out independent brands over corporate offerings, there’s a heightened sensitivity toward artificiality and big business. In your branding efforts, you can boost cool potential with references to alternative lifestyles and design elements that reference independent culture.

Some cannabis brands tap into the leisure and nightlife association of the drug, with stylistic references to club culture, social media, and emojis.

In regards to photography, avoid images that feel overly manufactured, stale, or corporate. Instead, embrace imagery that has a natural, laid-back mood. Imitating the style of Instagram photography or impromptu Polaroids is a good route to follow to appeal to Gen Z and Millennial audiences.

Alternatively—and where budget allows—look to endorsements from other brands or celebrities that are connected with independent culture.

Brand identity for Cannamica by NN .agencia.

Commercializing Cannabis: How to Design for the Green Rush

With the commercial cannabis market only set to grow further as more states and countries legalize personal use of the drug, it’s set to be an exciting few years for cannabis branding. Get ahead of the game with designs that are cool, cutting-edge, and tap into consumer nostalgia.

What’s clear is that the commercial cannabis industry is seeing a huge diversity of branding styles, as well as highly creative output. This linking to alt-culture allows designers to steer away from safe, corporate branding and explore different and unique design approaches.

Stay cool. Be experimental. You could brand the next big thing in commercial cannabis.

