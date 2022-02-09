Functional (+ Fun) Calendar Types for Everyday Use

Aly is a full-time copywriter and content strategist. When she's not typing away, you'll find her caffeinating with her unreasonably large tea collection, cooking a new dish, or watching a mind-bending amount of true crime.

Nothing illustrates turning to a new page in life more than a blank calendar. Filling out each day can help you stay on track, then remember everything you accomplish. However, all calendars aren’t created equal.

In this post, you’ll discover different calendar options, explore calendar types across history, and learn how to easily customize your own calendar design using PicMonkey.

6 Different Types of Calendars

Not sure what type of calendar will fit your lifestyle? Explore these options so you can make the best choice.

Mini Calendars

Time may seem to fly by, but you can put this mini calendar in any location to keep dates top of mind. A clean design makes it possible to see days at a quick glance, without any distractions.

Calendars with Pictures

Now that everyone has a smart device with a camera in arms reach at all times, we have more photos than ever. Don’t leave them to collect digital dust in a folder. Instead, select a handful of your favorite pictures and add them to your calendar to get some of your best memories in print.

Birthday Calendars

Desk Calendars

Trying to juggle school or a career with your personal life can leave you struggling to get anything done. A desk calendar can help you work out your priorities and make it easier to reach your goals.

Choose a calendar with lots of extra room for taking notes, so you can always jot down your next inspiring idea.

Weekly Calendars

If you’re looking for a calendar that can help you keep track of things at a more granular level, this is the option for you. Choose a simple design that gives you enough white space to write down your daily tasks and cross them off as you go.

Lunar Calendars

Some believe the phases of the moon connect to the events that happen on any given day. Others just like to observe the changes as the days pass. Wherever you land, select a lunar calendar to ensure you always know what to expect as you look to the sky.

Other Calendar Types from History

Calendars often help us stay in the present or plan for the future, but they’ve been around in many forms for thousands of years.

Take a look at these different calendar types from across time.

Chinese Zodiac Calendars

Julian Calendars

Julius Caesar replaced a calendar based on lunar cycles with this in 46 B.C. It provided a leap year with an extra day every four years.

This was a calendar that represented the solar value of the year, which changes based on any shifts in the orbital path around the sun.

Mayan Calendars

The Mayan calendar may have gotten a bad rap, but it did give us a true Hollywood gem. It also holds a lot of historical significance.

It was based on a ritual cycle of 260 named days and a complete year of 365 days. Unnamed days were thought to be unlucky, so Mayans observed them with fasting and sacrifices.

How to Create a Calendar

If you find the calendars you purchase from a store to be uninspiring, you can customize your own design and get exactly what you’re looking for.

Here’s what you need to think about before you take on this project.

Format

Staring at a blank screen without any idea of where to begin can be overwhelming. Using the ideas above, narrow down your options and figure out what kind of calendar you like the most.

Purpose

If the calendar you create doesn’t fit your needs, you won’t get value from it. Think about how you want to use your calendar on a day-to-day basis, so you can leverage it as a functional asset in your life.

Design

Once you have the first two elements down—the fun begins. Choose your favorite fonts, colors, graphics, and photos to create something truly unique.

Making Your Calendar in PicMonkey

PicMonkey comes fully loaded with templates and tools to make your very own calendar. Here’s how:

On the PicMonkey homepage, click Create new > Templates, then type “Calendar” in the search box and select one.

Use the tabs on the left to customize images, graphics, and text. You can use PicMonkey’s multipage tool to add several pages to your design. This is perfect for projects like an annual calendar.

When you complete your design, click Download on the top toolbar and export it in the format of your choice.

No need to stick with the basic wall calendar. Completely customizing your own design will give you something to look forward to as you set the time aside to plan out your month, week, or day.

There may be no such thing as perfection, but creating your own calendar might just help you get as close to it as possible.

