How to Design Your Own Calendar Online in Minutes

Interested in creating your own calendar design online? Whether you’re wanting a particular organizational method or just a touch of personal flair, there’s no doubt that a DIY calendar will fit your needs far better than anything store-bought.

The only real question is: Which online calendar maker will give you the best results.

No need to stress! From picking your online platform to putting your ideas on the page, we’re breaking it all down. Start here to have a display-worthy calendar in no time.

6 Features You Need in Your DIY Calendar Maker

There are tons of calendar makers on the internet. And, although the whole world won’t come crashing down if you choose the wrong one, you will find yourself in a puddle of frustration.

Weird file formats, finicky tools, and lackluster graphics are just a few of the hallmarks (and consequences!) of selecting a so-so tool.

To find a calendar maker that you’ll actually enjoy using and get you those pro-looking results, look for these six all-important features.

1. Beautiful Templates

It’s all about the templates.

Every graphic design project will be quicker and easier with a template—but especially calendars. No one has the time to create twelve separate pages from scratch! (Or even more if you’re going multi-year.)

When choosing a design program, start by checking out the calendar templates available to you. Is there a good variety? Are there different layouts, date displays, and grid sizes?

If you’re stuck with just a few calendar templates, you’ll end up having to do a lot more work to personalize your design.

2. User-Friendly Design Controls

Whether you’re a DIY creator or an experienced designer, you should be able to make all of your big ideas happen—preferably without losing your mind trying to figure out complex tools or strange interfaces.

As you evaluate calendar makers, look for a balance of design power and user-friendliness. You should be able to do simple things like change fonts, add shapes, insert new text, and resize photos without any frustration. And, of course, you should be able to upload your own photos, which is half the fun of a DIY calendar.

More than the basics, though, you should also be able to make more complex adjustments, such as:

Removing the background of photos

Filling shapes and words with images

Adding color gradients or visually appealing blend modes

Applying one-click effects for outlining, silhouettes, and more

3. Access to Visual Assets

Elevate (or cat-ify?) your DIY calendar design with high-quality visual assets.

Next up: visuals! After all, even the best design controls can’t make up for low-quality imagery. To make sure your calendar looks amazing without having to source your own photography, choose a calendar maker that provides built-in access to visual assets.

Shutterstock Create isn’t the only calendar maker out there, but it certainly excels in this area. Right from the editor, you’ve got access to millions of assets.

Both photos and graphics can be added and then edited in so many ways:

Adding photo filters and textures

Selectively changing colors

Applying vintage-style frames or film reels

Using drawing tools for a fun touch of personalization

4. The Right Files at the Right Size

Another critical factor for any calendar maker is the file export options. Can you get all of the file types you need? A low-res PNG probably won’t be a great look, regardless of whether you’re using your calendar as a desktop background or printing it to hang on your wall.

When choosing your calendar design program, look for one that offers at least PNG, JPG, and PDF. You’ll also want to check that you can resize your canvas, as needed—that way you won’t be stuck with a JPG that’s technically high-quality but has dimensions that are too small for your intended use.

5. High-Quality for Print

The dotted line indicates bleed, which ensures a pro-level print.

How will you print the calendar you design online? At home? At a print shop? No matter what, you’ll want to be sure that you can get a file that works well for print.

If you plan for a professional print, that means not only a PDF but rather a PDF with full-bleed options. “Full bleed” is what allows you to print to the edges of the paper—and not all online design tools have this more advanced option.

Don’t wait until you’ve created something amazing to find out that you’ll be stuck with unwanted white space on every edge.

6. Ways to Share

Last but not least, consider how shareable your content will be. Can you post it directly from the design platform to social media? Can you share your design via email or a direct link?

Depending on your process and purpose for creating your own calendar, shareability may or may not be super-important. But, it’s always nice to have the option.

5 Delightful Calendars to Make Your Own

Wondering what you can make when you choose a calendar maker that meets all the key criteria above? Then check out these five examples!

These calendars were made in Shutterstock Create, an online graphic design tool that’s simple to master yet packed with powerful design options.

There are so many pro-designed templates and customizations that the hardest part will be deciding where to start. If you love a calendar template featured below, make it your own in Create with just a few clicks.

1. Classic Monthly Calendar

If you want to make a monthly calendar, this traditional design is ideal. The white grid makes it easy to jot down appointments and notes, with just enough pizzazz to look professionally designed.

It’s the classic calendar look, only customized to you.

2. Artsy Calendar Design

This color-blocked design would make for a modern and stylish wall calendar, mimicking the look of Pantone color cards or a Rothko-esque painting.

Turn your home office into a contemporary art museum.

3. Functional Daily Planner

If you’re hoping to use your calendar for quick notes and checklists, try this planner-style daily calendar with bright colors and tropical vibes.

Today’s the day!

4. Mini Desk Calendar

Not keen on a full-sized wall calendar? There are plenty of other awesome calendar types like this design, which would be perfect as a smaller desk calendar.

Create allows you to set custom canvas sizes, so it’s easy to make a calendar for any space.

Go stargazing right from your desk.

5. Custom Photo Calendar

One of the best reasons to make your own calendar is the chance to show off your favorite photos. Whether it’s candid wedding pictures or a pet portrait of your unbelievably handsome feline, a custom photo calendar makes every day just a little better.

Reflect on your favorite memories all year long.

There are a million reasons you might want to create your own calendar design online—and a million ways to do it creatively with Shutterstock Create. All you have to do is choose a calendar template, customize it, and export your file to print or share.

Time to make it!

