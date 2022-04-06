Building Blocks of Infographic Design

We’ve reached a point where our attention spans are shorter than goldfish. So, if you’re creating an infographic, it should be as engaging as possible, from the ground-up.

Short content with a lot of visuals is here to stay. When we don’t have the time or patience to read lengthy content, infographic designs sum it up in milliseconds. We’re thirty times more-likely to finish reading an infographic than an entire article. The good news for content creators: You can use them on any channel.

Most of us don’t know how to make a DIY version at home that performs like a pro. That changes after today.

In this blog post, we’ll discuss:

Choosing Your Infographic Design Topic

Graphics and Elements of Infographic Designs

Popular Infographic Design Formats

3 Tips for Images on Infographic Designs

Video and Animation for Infographic Design

Let’s get started.

Choosing Your Infographic Topic

Design by Federica Fragapane.

What’s the most important step in making a world-class infographic design? We’ll give you a hint: It has less to do with the creative work itself.

Before you roll up your sleeves and create a masterpiece, choosing the right topic for your infographic can make or break its performance.

We get it. It’s pretty scary to think about how this early planning stage dooms the most earnest infographic designs from the get-go. While it’s hard not being able to capture your vision ASAP, now is the perfect time to set a goal for your infographic.

One good exercise to get started is to time yourself for ten minutes and write down what you want your infographic to accomplish. As you brainstorm in a time crunch, you’ll capture the essence of ideas that bring your concept to life.

Deep dive into details, even if that means explaining why you want your infographic design to educate others. Then, determine what measurable outcome your infographic should achieve.

After you wrap up, go ahead and finalize your topic. Trim it down to four words or fewer. The clearer your topic is, the better your design will turn out.

Graphics and Elements on Infographic Designs

Design by Robbin Cenijn.

What should you keep in mind when using graphics in your design?

Let’s boil it down to basics.

Not every type of infographic design shares the same elements. Instead of sticking to a script and following the same formula, they rely on a few best practices for specific design components that unlock creative and competitive advantages.

Infographic backgrounds are like a drummer in a good band—they put their egos aside and let their bandmates bask in the limelight. Most infographic backgrounds get the job done while wearing a single, solid color. Colors like white, gray, and lighter earth tones can hide behind darker text and make your message easier to read. Plus, lighter shades of most colors tend to suffice in the background.

If you want your infographic to flaunt more personality, add an image that still preserves the overall design.

Meanwhile, infographic vectors leverage perfect geometric shapes to produce symmetric designs. Infographic icons provide smaller graphics that symbolize ideas being exchanged. Since they join other elements like logos, charts, and drawings up in the foreground, they enjoy more freedom with their color selection.

Popular Infographic Design Formats and Sizes

Design by Angela Paucar and Vibrands Studio.

Here’s our list of popular infographic design sizes and formats:

Common Infographic Design Sizes

Email Header: 600 x 200 px (3:1 aspect ratio)

600 x 200 px (3:1 aspect ratio) Facebook Photo Post: 1230 x 600 px (1.91:1 aspect ratio)

1230 x 600 px (1.91:1 aspect ratio) Facebook Photo Ad: 1080 x 1080 px (1.91:1 to 1:1 aspect ratio)

1080 x 1080 px (1.91:1 to 1:1 aspect ratio) Flyers: 2550 x 3300 px (8.5:11 aspect ratio)

2550 x 3300 px (8.5:11 aspect ratio) Instagram Portrait: 1080 x 1350 px (4:5 aspect ratio)

1080 x 1350 px (4:5 aspect ratio) Instagram Story: 1080 x 1920 px (9:16 aspect ratio)

1080 x 1920 px (9:16 aspect ratio) LinkedIn Profile Header: 1584 x 396 px (4:1 aspect ratio)

1584 x 396 px (4:1 aspect ratio) LinkedIn Company Header: 1128 x 191 px (5.91:1 aspect ratio)

1128 x 191 px (5.91:1 aspect ratio) LinkedIn Sponsored Ad: 1200 x 627 px (1.91:1 aspect ratio)

1200 x 627 px (1.91:1 aspect ratio) PowerPoint Slide: 1920 x 1080 px (16:9 aspect ratio)

1920 x 1080 px (16:9 aspect ratio) Twitter Header: 1500 x 500 px (3:1 aspect ratio)

Popular Infographic Design Formats

At one point or another, you’ve probably stumbled upon these infographic design formats.

List infographics organize ideas in a logical sequence. Because list infographics adhere to a structure that keeps things in order, they lay down the foundation for processes, timelines, and roadmaps to elevate storytelling. In other words? You won’t have to wax poetic when you share yours with the world.

Comparison infographics organize ideas into different sections based on what they do or don’t have in common. Whether they pop up as a T-chart, a quadrant infographic, or something else, they categorize data so that you make sense of it.

Statistical infographics nerd out on numbers. Of course, this term is broad because any infographic becomes statistical the moment it features a metric.

3 Tips for Images in Your Infographic Design

Design by J- EIGHT.

1. Think Twice

Too many infographics commit the same design faux pas. Was it because they forgot to add enough blue or red? Or did they leave out a few icons? Did they go overboard on their images?

Next thing you know, viewers get distracted and miss out on important information, such as a public safety infographic that reminds them to get vaccinated.

Most infographics with a winning visuals don’t need an image. One tip that helps with design is to channel a third-person perspective. Ask yourself whether or not you need the image to see the infographic.

2. Ratio Images

Like a bad tweet, it’s okay to ratio images on your infographic.

Ratio your image against your infographic so it forms the same proportions in length and width between key elements in your design. When you do this, you produce a masterpiece that preserves its proportions at scale.

3. Form a Big 3: Your Image, Fonts, and Colors

Sure, infographic designs are better off achieving a balance. Yet, there are still geometry-free ways to keep your image in your infographic design on track.

If you know what colors and fonts to pair your image with, you can make judgment calls on what elements you should leave in or out of your infographic. Crop your image if its colors contrast without abandoning your brand guidelines and reducing its visibility.

Once you check off those boxes, pick a display, serif, or sans-serif font to test out.

Adding Video and Animation to Your Infographic Design

Make this template your own with PicMonkey.

Every now and then, the best kept secret hides in plain sight: Demand for videos and animations is soaring.

Videos are driving higher user engagement than other forms of content. 69% of people prefer to learn about a new product or service by watching a short video.

Meanwhile, you no longer need to be a design pro or animation expert to chop-up moving masterpieces.

With PicMonkey, you can add video or animation to your infographic—which is awesome for making engaging social infographic posts in minutes.

Cover image via Master1305 x2.