How to Make Your Brochure Design Stand Out (with Examples)

Printed or digital brochures are still a good way to get your business into your customer’s (literal!) hands. Follow these tips and tricks to create a standout brochure.

When we think about marketing, newer tactics like creating a modern website and SEO may come to mind first, but printed brochures are still effective.

You can craft this asset specifically for a target market, service area, or event and place your brochure in a place that will encourage your audience to check it out.

What Is Brochure Design?

You’re likely to be familiar with brochures. These small booklets promote a business or product and serve as an informational guide.

That said, they’re more than a marketing asset for businesses that need to put a lot of information in a small space. To have an impact today, you have to create your brochure design with the recipient in mind.

9 Design Techniques to Use in Your Brochures

Let’s take a closer look at some of the design techniques you can use to make your brochure modern and appealing.

1. Mix Different Images

There are so many different types of imagery to choose from. Don’t be afraid to combine stock photos, abstract images, and some of your own photography. The key is to break up the monotony of traditional brochures and add visual interest.

2. Try Collages

If you’re creating a brochure that needs to tie different themes together, try collages. This gives you the freedom to experiment with different designs and craft something with context, so people can draw connections between how things relate to each other.

3. Crop in a Creative Way

Keeping things clean is one way to go, but if you make choices people don’t expect, you’re sure to capture their attention.

You can crop in interesting ways to draw attention to the subject matter on any given page. In an interior design brochure example, you may show one half of a space and leave the viewer to imagine the possibilities for the rest.

4. Emphasize a Slogan or Quote

Use a brand statement or a famous quote to make a point. This allows you to leverage the power of association. People looking for the services you offer will instinctively recognize that you provide what they need when they see the phrase.

5. Experiment with Color-Blocking

Color-blocking is all about using large, solid blocks of color to create a modern look or even create a visual hierarchy.

For example, if there’s an important piece of information that needs more emphasis than anything else on the page, it could be in a larger or different color block.

6. Be Bold with Colors

Dare to use contrasting colors or try unique color schemes that you don’t often see in marketing materials in your space. This will require you to do some competitive analysis.

7. Design with a Theme

A good brochure theme is simple enough to replicate easily across all pages, but distinct enough that it catches the eye for all the right reasons. To do that, think about what you want your branding to convey.

If you own a wedding venue, you’ll want a romantic theme. If you’re a lawyer promoting your firm’s real estate practice, you might choose something formal and corporate.

8. Use Compatible Fonts

Avoid using a mix of fonts that clash, or having fonts that are such similar sizes it’s hard to tell them apart. Also, be sure it’s legible—your brochure needs to be clear enough for viewers to read it in a short amount of time.

9. Stay Cohesive

Above all, you need to make sure your design is cohesive. All the trends you choose to include should flow together and help you tell a story. Otherwise, your brochure will end up looking unattractive to the reader.

5 Design Hacks for Brochures

Now that you know what design techniques to use, we’ll cover some design hacks you can implement to quickly improve your brochure.

1. Trendy Styles

You can choose a minimalist design, or something more bold and abstract. Follow design blogs so you can always be on the pulse of what’s happening in the space and leverage the ideas people are drawn to.

2. Geometric Shapes

Shapes are one of the fundamental elements of visual design, but we tend to overlook them. You can use them as elements for contrast and scale, or to help you illustrate a complex concept that you want people to understand.

3. Landscape Orientation

Many brochures we see have a portrait orientation, but that option isn’t always the right fit. Going the landscape route allows you to choose from more layout configurations, which may be exactly what you need to display your ideas.

4. Brochure as an Infographic

Infographics aren’t just for the internet. If you have a lot of data you need to show your audience, using your brochure as a vehicle for infographics will allow you to do so without overwhelming people.

5. Brochure as a Portfolio

If you do creative work, having a business card is good, but showing off what you can do is even better. Want to pack your portfolio into an asset that’s compact? Consider including your work in a brochure.

Types of Brochure Design Examples

Need some inspiration to help you put these concepts into action? We’ve put together a few brochure design examples to show you what you can create.

Product Sales Brochures

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Promote your product, services, or promotions with a sleek and modern business brochure design.

Travel Brochures

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Use a mix of bold colors and graphic icons to show off what there is to do in different destinations in your travel brochure.

Tri-Fold Brochures



Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Include all the information that customers need to know about your business by filling the panels of a tri-fold brochure.

Finding Brochure Templates

Don’t want to make a brochure from scratch? PicMonkey brochure templates give you access to professional-quality designs that you can easily customize to make your own. Change text, insert images, adjust graphics and choose fonts. Templates act as a springboard for your own creativity. The possibilities are endless.

Ready to craft your own brochure and get your message out there? Start from scratch or use PicMonkey’s brochure design examples to help you speed up the process and perfect creation.

