Breton Stripes: A History

Kiera Coffee is a New York based writer. She has spent more than a decade writing about design in its many forms. She has worked for Todd Oldham, Nest magazine, Interiors, Martha Stewart Living, Cookie, and many others. In 2011 she authored a book in collaboration with Todd Oldham, titled, Alexander Girard (Ammo Books). Naturally curious about what makes visual life compelling, she has published a wide variety of articles including a look at how female prisoners decorate their jail cells and a historical account of ruffles. She has presented talks at the Museum School of Fine Arts in Boston as well as New York’s Cooper Hewitt Museum.

Breton stripes may be the most popular stripe of all time thanks to the French navy. Take a peek at this iconic pattern’s nautical origin.

As visual motifs go, stripes are as classic as they come. They’re so prevalent in our design history that their specific beginning is hard to trace (were there ever not stripes?).

Striped clothing is everywhere in our culture now. We think of the pattern as tremendously flexible in mood, style, scale, and tone. Stripes in the past, however, went through truly undesirable connotations.

In the Middle Ages, all sorts of European citizens on the fringe of society wore stripes, by decree of the government, because it made it easier to round them up in a crowd.

Images via Glasshouse Images/Shutterstock, Everett/Shutterstock, and Historia/Shutterstock.

Stripes were a way to make outsiders easily identifiable to officials. Prostitutes, criminals, those consigned to sanitariums, as well as minstrels and court jesters wore stripes. The typical stripes of circus performers (and circus tents) hark back to this idea.

Chain gang members in the U.S. wore striped uniforms, which speaks to this same negative legacy. Even striped Zoot Suiters and gangsters like Al Capone with their pinstriped suits originated from the same undertone.

Stripes have a long, stained past.

The Breton flag, or the flag of Brittany. Image via art_of_sun.

Breton Stripe Popularized by the French Navy

Image via aksol.

In contrast to stripes, in general, the Breton stripe is iconic and with a much more harmonious legacy. A Breton stripe has come to be known as a sailor shirt, named after Breton (the Brittany coast) in France. The Breton shirt began as a wool knit pullover with a wide neck. Technically, a Breton stripe shirt has alternating blue and white stripes, with the white stripes (twenty-one of them) being twice as wide as the blue stripes. If this sounds a little strict for an unassuming design, that’s because it was the official uniform of the French navy for 150 years. At first, only high-ranking officers wore Breton stripes, but eventually the Breton stripe was extended to all naval seamen.

When the Breton stripe was exclusively worn by high officers in the French navy, all lowly sailors came aboard in their own (often ragged) clothes. In 1958, French Admiral Hamelin, Minister of Marin, announced that the Breton stripe would be supplied to and worn by even the low-ranking naval seamen.

Once this happened, the cache of the Breton stripe took a dive, and sailors wearing the Breton stripe were suddenly, derogatorily, called zebras by the officers above them who had previously worn them, but now wore a new uniform.

An officer of the watch holding the Breton flag presented to the ship and sailors wearing Breton stripes. Image via Northcliffe Collection/ANL/Shutterstock.

The Breton shirt was knit of a thick wool that withstood wind and rain fairly well. At a time when rubber did not exist and plastic was even farther in the future, no textile was entirely waterproof. Sailors had (for centuries by then) coated sails with oil and grease to make them repel water, so as to prevent them from getting heavy with absorbed moisture.

Many sailors came to coat their own caps with grease for this same effect, but in cold weather, the oil cracked and lost its water resistance. The dense wool of a Breton shirt (naturally wind resistant), with a tight knit (making it more water resistant), was a sailor’s best bet against the elements.

The Breton shirt neck was cut wide (what we now call a boat neck) so that French navy seamen could remove their uniform easily during duty. Its lack of buttons or toggles were an improvement on the seaman’s street clothing, which meant sailors wouldn’t catch buttons or zipper pulls on any boat riggings or nets.

Also, it was believed the striped pattern allowed anyone fallen overboard to be easy to spot in the water. Stripes stand out.

On sunnier striped shores, soon after the Breton stripe was worn by the navy, local seamen and fisherman in Northern France adopted the pattern for their own work shirts. These included men catching and selling fish, as well as garlic and onion sellers who sold their goods at the Breton docks.

The eye-catching nature of a Breton stripe worked to these merchant’s advantage. Like other stripes, it stood out. It was easy to find an onion seller if he were wearing this uniform.

Breton Stripe Popularized by the Coco Chanel

Early undated photo of French fashion designer Coco Chanel. Image via The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

As it so happened, Coco Chanel, while traveling to the French Riviera (to Deauville where she used to live), was inspired by the stripes worn on the piers. In 1917, she incorporated Breton stripes into her fashion collection for women.

As this was the era of French Modernism, the elegant pattern was perfect for the times, and readily embraced.

Left: Silent film star Lilyan Tashman wearing casual stripes in 1929. Right: Playful stripes on the cover of The Sketch, 1919. Images via Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock and Historia/Shutterstock.

Corsets were still in every European woman’s wardrobe in 1917, but if a woman were in the country or seaside, she would wear a casual outfit of pants and something like a T-shirt. Chanel’s introduction of the Breton shirt in her collection was not revolutionary itself (it was like a woman’s weekend shirt). However, her influence in making this shirt chic, and acceptable as streetwear, was.

The Breton stripe did its part to bring women’s casual wear to the city.

Stripes, stripes, stripes in 1920’s editions of Vogue magazine. Images via Leon Bakst/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, Adolph de Meyer/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, Edward Steichen/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, and Helen Dryden/Condé Nast/Shutterstock.

In step with women’s clothing, men’s fashion also incorporated the Breton stripe into their wardrobes. Over the next two decades, it became a fashion basic. The Breton stripe, or Mariniere (sailor), was worn by Pablo Picasso, James Dean, Cary Grant in To Catch a Thief, Audrey Hepburn, Jean Seberg, and more.

It’s said the trajectory of any “trickle up” fashion is rare—a trend moving from low ranks of workmen into high fashion. But, if you remember that Breton stripes started out as officers’ uniforms (not seamen), you know the ride was a little more rollercoaster than a straight rise.

Images via Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock, Rko/Kobal/Shutterstock, Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock, Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock, Mediapunch/Shutterstock, Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock, and Kobal/Shutterstock.

Breton Stripe Popularized by the Youth Culture

Over the course of a few decades, enduring through WWII, youth culture revitalized the Breton stripe. In the 1950s young people paired it with blue jeans. The beatnik culture of the 1960s and the youth of the French New Wave embraced the Breton stipe again. Or still.

At times La Mariniere kept its shape and lost its stripes (and was simply called a boat-necked shirt). But usually, the stripe remained.

The 1960’s stripe explosion: From the pages of Mademoiselle, Vogue, and GQ to European cinema and beyond. Images via Bert Stern/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, Franco Rubartelli/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, George Barkentin/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, Kobal/Shutterstock, Studio Canal/Shutterstock, Bert Stern/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, Chadwick Hall/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, Everett/Shutterstock, Anonymous/AP/Shutterstock, Joseph Leombruno/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, Chadwick Hall/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, Carmen Schiavone/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, Everett/Shutterstock, and Rome-Paris-Films/Kobal/Shutterstock.

The colors of the Breton stripe began to be played with. Pink stripes landed on blue, green on black—name any combination and it existed on a sailor shirt.

Parisian fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier included a Breton stripe (in a variety of colors), in each collection for more than forty years (on a dress, a shirt, etc.). Gaultier became synonymous with the Breton stripe.

Nowadays, designers making sailor shirts usually veer from the exact French Maritime measurements of a Breton stripe. But, there are still three historic French companies (including one that’s 133 years old) manufacturing Breton shirts in adherence to its official pattern.

Jean Paul Gaultier and his enduring love of stripes. Images via Arthur Elgort/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, Arthur Elgort/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, Alexis Duclos/AP/Shutterstock, and DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

The Breton stripe is part of our visual cultural fabric. It’s permeated our culture in official and unofficial designs. It’s been interpreted continually and remains a recognizable, enduring pattern.

Cover image via Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock and PartyPenguin.