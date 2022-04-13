When a Facebook Post Becomes an Ad: How to Design for Boosting

Annie is a multi-faceted creative with a background in video editing and television production. An editor for over a decade she worked on projects for FUNimation, Discovery and NatGeo. She is passionate about helping creatives find inspiration, career advice and time-saving tips and tricks.

When a Facebook post takes off, you can boost it to reach even more people. Here’s how to approach Facebook post design with boosting in mind.

It wasn’t so long ago that placing an online ad meant working with a digital marketing agency to develop creative, make a media buy, and launch a campaign. Today, self-serve social media advertising options enable brands big and small to do these things themselves—and few tools make it easier than Facebook’s boosted posts.

Boosted posts allow you to expand the reach of your Facebook posts beyond your Facebook Business page and can target the content to the right audience. They can attract more page followers and likes, increase product sales, generate interest in an upcoming event, drive visits to your brand’s website, and more.

Boosted Posts vs. Managed Ads: Choose the Right Approach for Your Brand

There are a few differences between Facebook boosts and Facebook ads. Many businesses choose to use Facebook Ads Manager to create and run ads on the social network. However, boosting an existing post can be a powerful way to convey your advertising message to your audience.

While Facebook ads provide a broad array of targeting options for promoting your product or service, boosted posts offer the ability to define your audience, too.

The parameters available to advertisers for boosting a post include:

People you choose through targeting

People who like your page

People within a defined geographic area

And finally, people who like your page and their friends

Once you’ve selected one of these options, you can target even further by:

Location (region/country, city, or mile radius from your business)

Age (18 to 65+ and anything in-between)

Gender

Characteristics, including interests and behaviors. This includes industries like healthcare or architecture, along with specific interests like yoga, French cuisine, hair products, and detective fiction. You can drill down deep to find the audience you’re looking for.

With boosted posts, you can also select your total budget, choose the length of your campaign, and determine how much money you’d like to spend per day. Facebook estimates the number of people who’ll see your boosted post daily. So, you’ll be able to easily gauge the overall reach and exposure of your message.

You can also select Instagram as an ad placement for your Facebook post boost.

Designing for a Better Boost

While there are some similarities between Facebook ads and boosted posts, the latter does have its advantages. Because you can only boost posts once you’ve shared them on your Facebook Business Page, you’ll be able to pick and choose the messages you distribute based on which is the most effective.

In other words, if a post is already getting good traction organically, boosting it to reach a wider audience can have a major impact on its ultimate performance.

But this strategy begs the question: How do you design a Facebook post that’s effective in the first place? How can you ensure your post will stop consumers in their tracks when it appears in their feed, and encourage them to click or visit your page?

Determine Your Goals

Start by defining your goals. There’s a reason why you’re gravitating toward posting on Facebook, and knowing your business goals can help you design a post that helps you meet them.

Set a goal that’s specific and easily measurable. For example, aim to increase your follower count by 20%, give yourself two months to achieve this, and track your progress to make sure you’re on course.

Base your metrics on the options Facebook provides, there are estimations when you set your budget that predict your reach. Make sure your Facebook boost had the intended impact and ROI.

Choose an Image with Impact

With a visual medium like social media, choosing the right image to accompany your message is key. Studies show that photo-based Facebook posts are more effective than giveaways, links, and coupons when it comes to engaging viewers.

Images for boosted posts need to be eye-catching, enigmatic, and inviting, Product shots, human expressions, and evocative scenery, are all good places to start. Images via santypan, LightField Studios, Rawpixel.com, Lavrushka, Rawpixel.com, Alvaro Maya, Raland, Bibadash, Igisheva Maria, and Shyntartanya.

Things to Keep in Mind When Designing Your Facebook Post

Pick an image that reflects your brand’s values and expresses the feelings your customers have about your brand. When you’re searching for potential images, using terms that capture your aesthetic (e.g. fresh, traditional, minimalist) can help you narrow down the options.

Favor images that are engaging, with colors and filter effects that fit your brand’s palette. If your brand photos are typically warm rather than cool, stick with that editing style to create a consistent, cohesive look on your Facebook Business page.

Select an image that has a clear and central point of interest. This will ensure the object you want your audience to focus on remains intact even if the image is resized.

Add your logo to your image—but only if you own the rights to the photo. Enhancing a product photo with your logo can help catch your audience’s eye, but if you’re using a stock image, save the logo for your profile picture.

Don’t skimp on quality. A premium image that’s crisp and original, produced by world-class content creators, is more likely to pique a prospective customer’s interest than the same old stock photo they see all over the web.

Refine Your Ad Copy

Writing the text for your Facebook post requires just as much consideration as choosing an image. Not only must it be actionable in order to incite a response, but the copy should also be short and succinct.

Social media software application Buffer advises brands to keep text to forty characters. “Posts at this length tend to receive a higher like rate, comment rate, and combined like/comment rate,” the company writes.

Facebook adds that marketers should, “Try different tactics to grab your audience’s attention and drive them to take actions you care about.” This might include incorporating a call-to-action button to “prompt people to call, sign up for something, book appointments, and more.”

In general, the simpler the copy, the better the chances it will pop on the page.

How to Use PicMonkey to Create a Boost-Worthy Facebook Post

PicMonkey is a wonderful resource for creating scroll-stopping graphics for your social media posts and facebook boosts. You can select from millions of images, graphics, and create a brand kit so each design feels just right. You can create a free trial account and get started on the platform right away.

Step 1: Customize your brand kit. You can add logo files, color palettes, and custom design elements to your brand kit.

Step 2: Press the Create New button. You can create from a blank canvas or select from hundreds of expertly designed templates as a starting point for your Facebook ad design.

Create a new blank canvas in your desired size.

Step 3: Design your ad. Keep in mind the things mentioned above. Chose striking images, think about how your copy will work with the image. You can customize fonts, colors, and photos so your creativity can really shine.

Step 4: Download your file or post directly from PicMonkey. You can link your Facebook and Facebook Ad Manager account with PicMonkey for a seamless posting experience.

Test Your Creative

It may seem like there’s no rhyme or reason to which social media ads perform best, and to some extent, that’s true. Different audiences gravitate toward different creative. Some photographs will perform better than illustrations, while in other cases, illustration will come out on top.

Unlike setting up a campaign in Facebook Ads Manager, you cannot a/b test a Facebook boosted post, but you can pay attention to key things like:

Number of page likes

Link clicks

Post reactions

Post comments

Post shares

Simply changing the variables in your creative can result in information you can use to optimize future posts. To test your posts, design three or four different creative concepts. Use the same copy for each, but vary the image. To ascertain which image is most effective, pay close attention to analytics.

When you take a potential Facebook boost into consideration right from the start, there’s a good chance you’ll design better Facebook ads every time.

Keep these strategies in mind as you work to enhance your social media presence and build a Facebook Business page that does justice to your brand.

Cover image via radoma and Rzt_Moster.