From learning more about the craft to the business side of things, try ten books that offer solid sources of information and inspiration.

Whether you’re already a pro or still starting out, books are always a fantastic source of learning and inspiration. If there’s one thing illustrators have in common, it’s the goal to create better art. Sometimes, it’s not easy. There’s this thing called creative burnout, and folks, it’s real. It happens to the best of us. So, when it does, books become a place of refuge. There’s something about the smell of books, the flipping of pages, that relaxes us slowly and gets those creative juices going again.

Once you find a book that ignites your creativity or drive, be sure to re-visit it. Image by Nadia Snopek.

We did some research and found these books for illustrators to be perfect suggestions. From learning more about the craft to navigating through the fear of becoming a great artist to managing a creative business, these are some solid sources of information and inspiration.

1. Becoming a Successful Illustrator

Image via Bloomsbury.

This book is perfect for folks still starting out. If you’re someone who’s been creating art for as long as you can remember but still figuring out how to build a business out of your creative illustrations, Becoming a Successful Illustrator is worth a read. Authored by Derek Brazell and Jo Davies (both illustrators), this 208-page gem is packed with advice, inspirational work samples, and exercises that will help you build your business.

While there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to building a successful business as an illustrator, this book gives every beginner a solid guide on finding agents, dealing with the financial aspects of becoming a creative, upping your skills, and more.

2. Show Your Work

Image via Austin Kleon.

If you haven’t read Austin Kleon yet, that should change. Kleon is the author of multiple books for illustrators and other creatives, and Show Your Work is no exemption. This book is all about self-promotion, something many creatives find “icky” or uncomfortable to do. See, sharing your work on social media is one thing. Sharing it with folks who would actually purchase it—think agents, brands, etc.—that’s a totally different animal. And, it takes a lot of vulnerability.

Show Your Work is all about finding ways and building your own path to discovery. Because, really, it’s not always wise to take on the paths of those who came before. It might not work for you. Sometimes, you have to find your own way and create your own personal journey.

3. Champagne and Wax Crayons: Riding the Madness of the Creative Industry

Image via goodreads.

If you’re wondering what the shift looks like from drawing for fun to creating drawings that pay the bills, chances are you’ll resonate with this book. Doesn’t matter what career stage you’re in, Champagne and Wax Crayons is something that will definitely get those creative juices going and give you a complete view of the freelancing world.

This book tackles creative leaps, exploring and making it as a freelancer, and the common things artists often experience. This book may be the story of illustrator and hand-lettering specialist Ben Tallon, but it’s something that echoes that story of many creatives out there.

4. Find Your Artistic Voice: The Essential Guide to Working Your Creative Magic

Image via Lisa Congdon.

So, how do you stand out in a world full of artists? In order to make art and make money off of it, you don’t just have to know how to make good art. You also need to know how to make your work stand out from the rest.

Lisa Congdon tackles how one can find their artistic voice in her book Find Your Artistic Voice: The Essential Guide to Working Your Creative Magic. Congdon is a writer and illustrator who’s all about persistence. And, in this book, you’ll discover the importance of persistence on the process of artistic self-discovery. This book features advice from Congdon, as well as many other illustrators and artists who have established careers and have found who they really are as creatives.

5. Florals By Hand: How to Draw and Design Modern Floral Projects

Image via Paige Tate & Co.

Calling all floral illustrators out there . . . this one’s for you. Alli Koch is a muralist, illustrator, and Instagram sensation known for her dainty, yet intricate, flower illustrations.

In 2018, her book Florals by Hand hit the stores and it’s a worthy purchase. This book you’ll find 200 pages full of everything you need to know about floral illustration, from flower arrangements to digitizing your illustrations. This book is also packed with step-by-step guidance on how to draw various flowers and plants. Perhaps the best thing about this book is that it’s so easy to digest. It’s full of information, yet it doesn’t overwhelm the reader. This book should be quite appealing to new floral illustrators.

6. Creative Confidence: Unleashing the Creative Potential Within Us All

Image via The Crown Publishing Group.

As the title says, this book is all about unleashing the creative potential in all of us. IDEO founder David Kelley, along with his brother Tom Kelley, both authored this book.

It may not be specifically for illustrators, but it’s something illustrators would undoubtedly resonate with. Creative Confidence is a wonderful source of inspiration for days when we feel like there’s nothing new to create. Or, on days when we need a reminder that at the end of the day, we’re still the creative person that we are. This book will guide everyone to tap into their creativity and encourage readers to explore innovative ways to build their own creative paths.

7. Picture This: How Pictures Work

Image via goodreads.

First published in 1991, this book remains one of the must-reads for illustrators, graphic designers, and practically all visual creatives. Author Molly Bang is known for her illustrations of children’s books.

In Picture This: How Pictures Work, Bang dives deep into how images and visual compositions work. She discusses how the elements of an artwork can tell great stories and how these artworks provoke human emotions. If your goal is to have a better understanding about lines, curves, color, and how they relate to each other as they create an image, this is a gem.

No doubt, this is one of the best books for illustrators ever written. In Picture This, Bang reminds us that every image—be it a photo or an illustration—can affect our emotional response. How that works? It’s all in the book.

8. Design as Art

Image via Penguin Random House.

Another oldie but goodie, Design as Art is a Penguin Classic and for good reason. Described by Picasso as “the new Leonardo,” Italian artist and author Bruno Munari is considered one of the most inspirational designers of all time.

In his book Design as Art, Munari shares his ideas about graphic and visual design. He notes how design should not only be beautiful, but also functional. Design as Art is his way of entertaining readers and, at the same time, educating them by sharing his perspectives. This book bridges the gap between art and the public, and encourages artists of all kinds to go beyond stereotypes.

9. The Crossroads of Should and Must: Find and Follow Your Passion

Image via Workman Publishing.

For writer, designer, and painter Elle Luna, there are two roads in life: Should and Must. She’s talked about these two roads over and over again in podcasts, interviews, and various speaking engagements. In 2015, Luna’s book The Crossroads of Should and Must hit the shelves, and it’s no doubt one of the best books for creatives. This essay turned book is all about following your passion, giving that creative pursuit a chance, and learning how to listen to that tiny voice inside you.

This illustrated book is not just an easy read, but a necessary one. If you’re at a point where you’re thinking of turning your love for illustrations into a full-time gig, reading this book might help you in taking that creative plunge.

10. My Friend Fear: Finding Magic in the Unknown

Image via Meera Lee Patel.

Art is not just about creating. It’s also about connecting with yourself. Getting to know yourself better. Staying in touch with your emotions. Often artists focus too much on creating something new or something good or something unique in order to make sales or grow their social media following. There’s nothing wrong with that. But, as artists, in order to truly create something good, it needs to come from a place of emotional connection.

That is what My Friend Fear is all about. Fear is an emotion many of us encounter, and illustrator and author Meera Lee Patel wants us to see it from a different perspective. See fear as a friend. This book is perfect for you visual folks out there as it’s highly illustrated. It discusses the theory of basic emotions, where fear begins, and so much more. And, perhaps the best part, it’s full of quotes and visual inspirations for days when you doubt your creative self.

Cover image via tomertu.

