Embracing Blur in Photography

Maria Bailey is a New York City-based writer and editor with over ten years of media and marketing experience from across the world. After leaving the U.K., her career began as a news journalist in Australia. Looking for a new challenge, she set her sights on New York City to pursue opportunities at leading news organizations and brands, and she hasn't looked back ever since.

Blur is often considered to be photography’s worst enemy, but what if you could harness blur to elevate your shots? Here’s how.

Capturing sharp photos is often seen as the holy grail for most amateur photographers. Meanwhile, blurry photos are often perceived as a photographic error. They can seem like a result of poor execution by not managing the controls of your camera correctly.

But, not all photos that exhibit camera blur are the result of a technical mistake. Rather, photographers often use blur intentionally as a form of creative expression. It’s a technique that can change the mood and feel of your shot, bringing an otherwise dull image to life.

Sometimes, blur in photography can add a little softness to the shot. Other times, blur can inject a sense of movement. When effectively deployed, blur can also reduce distracting elements in your frame, therefore guiding your viewer’s attention to the point of focus.

Blur is a meaningful tool that doesn’t necessarily suggest poor camera handling.

Images via Vladimir Voronin, Ksenia Shestakova, Wirestock Creators, and Sophon Nawit.

So, how can we embrace camera blur to elevate our photography? How can artists blur photos in ways that look intentional, rather than accidental?

Let’s go over some instances where lack of sharpness helps to produce better photos.

Images via Witsanu Keephimai and Dr Ajay Kumar Singh.

Create a Sense of Motion

While photography is, for the most part, about freezing an action in front of you, there will be times when freezing the action fails to tell the full story.

Perhaps you want to convey the speed of a moving car? Or the movement of waves crashing along the shore? Or maybe you want to capture movement by producing expressive abstract blurs?

The technique you use to capture motion blur depends on the results you want to attain. Let’s take a look at several techniques that herald different motion blur results.

Abstract Panning Blur

So, you want to produce a painterly effect in your photography depicting expressive, directional strokes that evoke movement? This is achieved by adopting a photography technique called panning—produced by moving your camera side to side or in an upward and downward motion before the shutter closes.

Panning your camera in an upwards and downwards motion for the entire length of the exposure produces painterly expressive streaks. Images via ncbPhotography-NancyCarol and antoni halim.

Choosing a colorful subject, such as flowers, produces optimal results when creating abstract panning blur. Set your camera’s shutter speed to 1/10th of a second, and pan your camera up and down, so it’s parallel with the direction of the flowers.

It’s important to note that your camera should be moving for the entire length of the exposure. Otherwise, parts of your image will retain details, and the effect will be ruined.

Panning your camera at different speeds will produce different results. How fast or slow you move your camera depends on your preference, so it’s worth experimenting with different motion speeds to figure out what effect you want to achieve.

Image via Mimadeo.

Zoom Blur

Zoom blur—or zoom burst photography—is a technique achieved by manually zooming the lens as quickly as possible when the shutter is open.

Such images are characterized by blurry streaks that appear to blur outwards and emanate from the center. This gives the viewer the sense that they’re traveling (moving) into the frame.

Zoom blur is also a nice way to direct the viewer’s eye to the center of the shot, which appears sharp compared to the corners of the frame.

Zoom blur provides movement by drawing the viewer’s eye into the center of the frame. Images via simpletun, Quality Stock Arts, and SIRIPONG SAENGJUN.

Twisting the zoom lens isn’t enough to achieve the zoom blur effect. The real secret to achieving this effect is a slower shutter speed.

Slow shutter speeds allow you to record the movement as a blur, and light appears as bursts in the image when you zoom in. Start by setting your exposure to 1/10th of a second and go from there.

Subject Blur

So far, we’ve discussed techniques that require you to move your camera and your lens to produce motion blur. However, the following technique is only attainable when your subject is in motion.

Most landscape photographers will be familiar with the technique of shooting subject blur, such as blurring moving water through the use of a slow shutter speed. You’ll be required to use a tripod to achieve this effect as, unlike the previous techniques, ensuring your camera is stable is essential to achieve subject blur.

Subject blur is achieved when the subject is in motion. Images via phungatanee, Sergiy Katyshkin, EpicStockMedia, and alexilena.

How slow of a shutter speed to opt for depends on the speed your subject is moving. So, it’s worth practicing with varying slow shutter speed values to get the effect you want.

Slow rippling waves may require several seconds to blur, while a waterfall may only need 1/15th of a second.

Action Blur

The static nature of photography can often produce lackluster results when shooting fast-moving objects behind the lens. Speed and movement are banished with one click of a button. This is where action blur comes in to inject a sense of movement into the shot.

There are a couple of ways to capture a moving subject. You can set up your camera so it’s panned to track a moving subject, resulting in a sharp (or semi-sharp) subject before a blurred background.

An alternative approach is to mount your camera on a tripod, so it’s stabilized before capturing the subject that’s in motion. The results? The subject appears blurred while the background appears in focus.

Both techniques tell the story of motion.

Action blur is a visual effect that injects a sense of speed and movement into photography. Images via alexilena, Edson Campolina, gary718, gary718, and Geobor.

Results often vary, meaning trial and error will be required to get the shot. Marathons and other sporting events are great places to practice the technique. These events give you opportunities to experiment with different shutter speeds.

Rapidly moving subjects may only require 1/60th of a second to successfully capture action blur. Meanwhile, slower subjects may need longer shutter speeds. Once you’ve mastered the basics, you can try your hand at photographing wildlife, which presents an even greater challenge.

Are you ready to start incorporating blur into your photography? The technique requires patience and practice, but with experience, image blur promises to elevate your work.

Cover image via gary718.