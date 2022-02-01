Data-Backed Ways to Boost Your Next Campaign with the Color Blue

Bridget is an Indianapolis-based Shutterstock staffer with a background in journalism, education, marketing and artificial intelligence. Her work was featured in museums around the world before she led marketing for Pattern89’s AI, which was acquired by Shutterstock. She has written content for C-SPAN and The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, and she has created educational content in conjunction with NASA, National Geographic, Disney and Nickelodeon.

Blue ignites inspiration and captures our imagination. Here’s how marketers can make the most of its cool hues.

Blue is fresh. It’s calming. It symbolizes possibility. It also encompasses an enormous range of shades, some found in our natural world, others found in the fictional worlds of sci-fi and cyberpunk, and is represented by a variety of objects, settings, and creatures.

When it comes to choosing blue colors or elements to include in your photos, how do you know which will perform best? Well, good news ahead.

Shutterstock.AI has analyzed millions of marketing and advertising images to determine the biggest ways blue can make an impact on performance. By studying which image elements boost click-through rates (CTRs), artificial intelligence can tell us:

Which specific shades and hex codes are more likely to get clicks?

Which elements of our natural world will audiences interact with? Birds, bugs, or the blue sea?

Which blue settings—cityscapes or natural landscapes—will boost your creative’s clickability?

Let’s dive in and explore a blue world that’s full of clicks and conversions.

Blue goes way beyond the sea. Image via Sabino Parente.

Baby and Royal Blues Are Best

When examining today’s top twenty-five most clickable colors, few shades of blue make the list. 2022 is a year that’s much more dominated by shades of green. Still, there are a few specific blues that appear among today’s top-performing colors.

Teal blue is one of them. While this shade is largely influenced by green, it still lives in the blue family.

In fact, the hex code #008080 is today’s sixth most clickable color.

Is it blue? Green? Teal leans toward blue . . . at least in our book. Images via Jesus Cervantes, Inu, prochasson frederic, Julie Marshall, skyNext, and Lichtflut.

Beyond teal, a few true blues make the most-clickable list. Royal blue—specifically hex code #4000C0—is today’s eleventh most clickable color.

Baby blue is on the shortlist, too. The hex code #40C0FF is today’s seventeenth most clickable color.

We see a wide range of blue shades performing well today. Images via Charlotte Bleijenberg, Juris Kraulis, Photographee.eu, and Ms Moloko.

Embrace Our Blue Earth

Several settings within nature are trending up, as consumers have indicated that they prefer outdoor photography to photos set indoors.

In fact, images of the Earth itself have seen a 246% rise in clickability since last year.

Our pale blue dot is more popular than ever. Image via xtock.

On a more specific level, though, audiences are clicking on a few blue settings in particular: Mountains have seen their CTR rise 36% since 2021.

Springs have also gone up in engagement, with a CTR that’s risen 281% since last year alone.

The Earth is full of beautiful blue settings. Images via Jacksoo999 and warasit phothisuk.

Blue bodies of water, including both oceans and rivers, have seen their CTRs boom within the last year. Even icebergs are having a big blue moment, with a CTR that’s 41% higher than that of glaciers.

The ethereal world of blue. Images via e2dan, posteriori, Vera NewSib, rybarmarekk, and Bule Sky Studio.

Certain blue stones are trending up too. Turquoise and sapphire have both gone up, in terms of audience engagement.

Turquoise has seen its CTR rise 79% over the last two years. Meanwhile, sapphires have gone up 64% in clickability over the last year.

Even smaller blue elements of the Earth, like precious stones, are clickable. Images via Danae Abreu, Imfoto, and AkulininaOlga.

Bet on Blue Birds, Bugs, and Sea Life

There are blue birds and there are bluebirds. Data tells us that both can increase campaign clickability.

Starting things off, peacocks are—by far—the most-clickable blue bird today. Their CTR has risen 821% since this time last year. Beyond peacocks, though, bluebirds have been making big moves, with a CTR that’s risen 843% since 2020.

For the record, peacocks are 1,971% more clickable than blue jays. Images by Independent birds, Ariel Celeste Photography, Katerina Cechova, and Bonnie Taylor Barry.

Beetles, some of which contain glimmers of brilliant blue, have also seen their CTR rise an incredible 3,233% since this time last year.

AI says that audiences love clicking on beetles more than most birds. Images via Wojciech Boruch, Pelle Zoltan, and Miranda Engelshoven.

Of course, when thinking about blue animals and environments, the ocean usually comes to mind first. We know that consumers are currently dreaming of beachy getaways and eco-conscious trips.

Considering these trends and the ocean’s eternal blue draw, several species of sea life are engaging audiences today.

Since just last year, sea creatures have seen their clickability change in the following ways:

Manta rays: CTR up 31%.

Coral reefs: CTR up 127%.

Whales: CTR up 486%.

Dolphins: CTR up 600%.

Sharks: CTR up 858%.

Whatever’s in the water, chances are it’s trending. Images via Michael Smith ITWP, The Len, Vladislav Klimin, Richard Whitcombe, Clinton Hastings, and Christopher Berthelot.

Specific City Blues Score Big

Clickable blue objects and settings go beyond the natural world. As online life thrives and cyberpunk makes it way into the mainstream, blue reflections of both can be seen in today’s top creative trends.

Whether in our online imagination or IRL, cool tones in city settings are seeing a lot of love. Blue neon lights—a popular element in cyberpunk style design—have increased 207% in clickability since this time last year, for example.

Skyscrapers are also trending up, with a CTR that’s risen 513% since 2020. Shots of blue skies have increased 59% in clickability since 2021.

Whether stylistically sci-fi or of the real world, the versatility can work wonders for you.

Blue is thriving in all worlds—imagined or otherwise. Images via Harold Stiver, Elnur, pinkeyes, Luciano Mortula – LGM, Kampon, and Jacek Pilarski.

Cover image via Tomatito.