What Are Black Sanctuaries and How Do We Portray Them in Photography?

Dive into the importance of safe spaces for the Black community, and how to best communicate inclusion and sanctuary for Black individuals and families.

By definition, a sanctuary is a place of refuge and safety. It’s a place where a person can shed their inhibitions and feel at ease. Libraries, places of worship, parks, and public gardens can all serve as modern sanctuaries where a person can unwind. These low-stakes places don’t require one to be “on” at all times, and a sense of protection and relaxation can be felt while visiting.

But, as with many things in society, this doesn’t always ring true when you’re Black.

Hundreds of years of history and culture—in our backyards and around the world—have upended the sense of security that the Black community deserves to feel.

Racism and bias can make locations like quiet bookstores or outdoor gardens uncomfortable. That’s where the community staples come in: The hair salons where we cackle together, the reunions where we reminisce with friends and family, the gatherings where we move our bodies, unbothered by whatever narrative society has concocted about us.

To have a space where a Black person can be unapologetically themselves is a necessity. These sanctuaries aren’t unknown to the world at large—who isn’t familiar with the Black baptist church or the stores where women and girls buy packs of braiding hair?

But to have the world see these spaces as we see them requires capturing truth and beauty through an unbiased lens—which isn’t always easy to do.

So, how can an artist interested in sharing the richness of these sanctuaries make sure they’re doing it right? They first need to start with a history lesson.

What Are Black Sanctuaries?

Black sanctuaries are the places our mothers and fathers, aunties and uncles, and elders come to lay down their cares and bask in each other’s company. They’re the places we go when the world gets a bit too tough.

Not every sanctuary is the same, but Black communities the world over have their spots.

Hair salons, where you can take a seat in a styling chair and open your mouth to indulge in the latest gossip. Barber shops, where our fathers, uncles, and cousins go to cut up with the fellas. The beauty supply store, where you can roam the aisles and give a knowing look to the person who shares your hair type’s particular concern.

Churches, where generations of people come in and out of wooden doors to prepare for service and munch on lemon cake in the lobby for a post-sermon treat, while moving chairs to and fro across the chapel to prepare for the second service.

In high schools and higher education, sanctuaries are Black student unions, where there’s no need to code-switch or hide parts of ourselves.

For kids, they’re community centers filled with friends who look like them, who understand each other’s stories of home and family.

To be Black is to have an identity not everyone understands, but in Black sanctuaries, it’s safe to assume everyone knows who you are.

Why Do These Spaces Need to Exist?

Black sanctuaries exist because of the want and need for community. There’s a reason why Beyonce’s 2019 photoshoot for Elle, shot by photographer and director Melina Matsoukas, included shots in a beauty supply store and in a hair salon.

In the season two premiere episode of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, Allison Hargreeves (Emmy Raver-Lampman), runs into a Black hair salon while being chased by a mob of angry white men, knowing that she could find help and safety there.

Community remains a backbone of Black culture due to living in a world that doesn’t always value our humanity.

Black American culture was created with what our ancestors—who were brought to the U.S. during the Atlantic slave trade—held onto after so much had been stripped away from them. Wrapped up in their identities were certain words, actions, traditions, and nuances that exist only within our culture.

But, because the world doesn’t always understand what it doesn’t know, these nuances can still ring as odd and different to non-Black people.

But, Black sanctuaries aren’t meant to separate us from the world. To understand their existence is to understand the history of the world—anti-Blackness is global and it comes in different sizes.

A micro-aggression here, an off-color joke there, an attempt to be funny everywhere else.

In our safe spaces, the people around us understand our tone, our references, why we react a certain way, why our hair looks the way it does, and why the finger snapping begins the minute someone plays Frankie Beverly.

They’re places where we can just exist without any questions.

How Are Black Sanctuaries Accurately Portrayed in Visuals?

For many Black people, experiencing media featuring safe spaces is akin to a hug from a friend—you feel seen, represented, and loved.

Allison Hargreeves running into that hair salon showed non-Black viewers just how much the older hairdressers were willing to protect her, even though they didn’t know her.

HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show regularly airs sketches taking place at family cookouts, at balls where the people around them vogue, and in the lives of a group of church-goers (to hilarious results).

A print of Ernie Barnes’ Sugar Shack painting, depicting a lively club where Black folks of all shades are dancing together, may very well (read: is most likely) be hanging up on every Black household’s living room wall.

For artists looking to properly portray Black sanctuaries in photography and videography, two things need to be present from the start: intent and respect.

The artist should ask themselves why they’re looking to capture the inner workings of these safe spaces, and respect where they are once in that space.

While this advice isn’t specifically geared toward non-Black artists, they’re the ones who should largely heed it.

Look for Diversity Within the Space

The Black community, for all of our similarities, isn’t a monolith. Visually capturing subjects within safe spaces should be a practice in fighting preconceived notions and stereotypes, and work against how an artist “thinks” Black people live.

Be Open to What You See

Rather than searching for stereotypes, an artist should be open to what they organically see in a Black space.

Shooting ballroom culture may not result in the winning shot of a death drop. An inside look at an after-school program may not end in groups of young Black boys dancing on tables.

Be open to the little girls reading books in the church’s last pew or the lighter skinned woman with 4C hair searching for faux locks at the beauty supply store.

If you look for one singular Black experience, your art will only represent your ignorance.

Listen to and Learn from Your Subjects

When you’re in a Black space, like a church or community center, the people around you might do things in a way that conflicts with your shot, whether that’s having guests sit by the door and stay out of the way, requiring assistance in moving equipment for a service starting at 10AM, or claiming the last public park grill.

But, that’s how things went before you as the artist stepped in, and that’s how they’ll be when you wrap up and leave. Listen when subjects tell you how they do things, and learn to work within that space.

They’re letting you in, but you’re not the guest of honor.

Find the Unconventional Black Sanctuaries

Just because a safe space worked for one community (or even just a generation within that community), doesn’t mean it’s a safe spaces for everyone.

Maybe the safe Black space of today is a bookstore where queer Black and brown people gather. Maybe it’s a local park meetup. Maybe it’s the mutual aid organization down the street. Maybe it’s a festival for Black millennials, featuring Black talent.

Sanctuaries like barbershops and family reunions can bring disconnect and discomfort, just as much as they bring joy. Look for the new spaces the Black community is calling their own.

Tell a Proper Story

Your lens will dictate how people see the spaces you’ve photographed. It’s your job as the artist to properly convey what you see into a story others can appreciate and learn from.

Do right by the sacred spaces you’ve stepped into and tell a story your subjects recognize as true. Accurately show what makes the space a safe and loving one, and you’ll be on the right track.

Black sanctuaries are the spaces we’ve built to keep ourselves safe. Whether in a physical space or in the arms of loved ones, these spaces are proof that in spite of the every which way Black people are marginalized and harmed, there’s always a place filled with love that we can go back to.

In the right artist’s hands, these spaces can be shared with others who can appreciate them for what they stand for and, more importantly, why they exist.

